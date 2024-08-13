Step Out of the Ordinary with a Getaway From Denver to Appleton Wisconsin

Break free from the ordinary with a quick getaway from Denver to Appleton, Wisconsin.

Nestled in the heart of Wisconsin’s Fox Valley, Appleton might not be the first place that comes to mind when planning a getaway. But with direct flights from Denver International Airport to Appleton International Airport, Appleton might just be the unexpected last-minute getaway you’ve been looking for.

Aside from being the go-to landing spot for football fans during home games of the Green Bay Packers, Appleton is a vibrant college town brimming with originality and that classic Midwestern charm. Appleton is where live music comes to play, dining out is still an event, the outdoors meet you at your doorstep, colorful arts and culture brighten up any dreary day and where you’ll quickly learn the life story of everyone you meet.

Appleton is one of 19 communities located within the Fox Cities region of Wisconsin along the Fox River and Lake Winnebago and after only a few days here, you’ll be surprised with how much there’s still to do. So, pack your bags and discover how you can step out of the ordinary with a trip from Denver to Appleton, Wisconsin.

Get a taste of the Midwest with unexpected culinary experiences

Wisconsin’s distinctive food culture is evident in traditions like the Friday fish fry, the irresistible allure of cheese curds, the ubiquitous relish trays, and the state’s signature twist on the Old Fashioned cocktail (which we’ll delve into shortly). I found myself both intrigued and slightly confused by these local customs, each one prompting a flurry of questions about its origins and significance.

Dining out at a Supper Club

Mark’s East Side. Mark’s East Side.

In Wisconsin, the unassuming exteriors and dimly lit interiors of supper clubs are not just accepted; they’re celebrated as part of a cherished dining tradition. These establishments, which first appeared in the early 1900s, have become as integral to Wisconsin culture as day hiking is to Colorado.

Supper clubs were conceived as relaxed dining spaces for families and friends, essentially serving as a home away from home. This distinctive approach to family-style dining has remained largely unchanged over the decades. Visitors can still expect a casual atmosphere, low lighting, comfortable leather chairs, and a lively ambiance.

The typical supper club experience begins with drinks at the bar, followed by a dinner featuring either a salad bar or relish tray, and classic entrees such as steak, fish, prime rib, or chicken. The meal often concludes with a boozy dessert, frequently in the form of ice cream drinks like the popular Grasshopper.

Fish fry with fries. Cheese curds to start.

For my own supper club experience, I chose Mark’s East Side, opting to dine on a Friday night to partake in the traditional fish fry. Mark’s East Side offered a quintessential supper club experience that shouldn’t be missed. The atmosphere was a perfect blend of nostalgia and Midwestern charm, embodying the very essence of Wisconsin’s supper club tradition.

Other dining experiences

If boozy green drinks and relish trays aren’t your thing, there are plenty of other dining options in Appleton. For a small town, I was pleasantly surprised to find a nice variety of menus from around the world. Grab a coffee and breakfast sandwich (served with a side of pickle) to go at ACOCA Cafe, or try Author’s Kitchen and Bar for a sit-down breakfast, Bowl Ninety-One or Antojitos Mexicanos for lunch and for dinner try Rye or my favorite of the trip; Katsu-ya of Japan.

Breakfast sandwich with side of pickle at Acoca Cafe. The colorful Antojitos Mexicanos. Cultural Cuisine Walk Sushi plates and platters at Katsu-ya of Japan.

If you’re looking for a sampling of the hot spots in town, the best way to go is with the Cultural Cuisine Walk. The walk includes 10 participating local restaurants where you can sample a little something from their menu. During my tour, I found my favorite place for an eggroll at Mai’s Deli, I tried Japanese fried chicken for the first time at Ototo, tasty tacos at Antojitos and a warm bowl of ramen at Bowl Ninety-One.

Toast to the good life

One thing is for sure, people like to drink in this town. I don’t think the concept of “sober curious” has made its way from Denver to Appleton, Wisconsin. In fact, Appleton ranks as the 9th highest concentration of bars per capita in the United States, with many of the others in this ranking located in the Midwest. You won’t have a problem finding a place to grab a drink and yak it up with your new best friend.

If you find yourself at one of the local watering holes or supper clubs, be sure to try the Wisconsin Old Fashioned. Unlike its traditional counterpart made with whiskey or bourbon, this regional variation features brandy as its base spirit, complemented by a splash of lemon-lime soda. This distinctive drink is a nod to the area’s strong German heritage, as Germans are said to prefer brandy over bourbon.

Martini from Deja Vu. Wisconsin Old Fashioned at Mark’s East Side.

When I inquired about the best place to experience this local favorite, the consensus overwhelmingly pointed to Mark’s East Side. Be prepared for a few choices when ordering: you’ll be asked to specify brandy or whiskey (though brandy is the true Wisconsin way), sweet or sour and your preferred garnishes, which might include traditional options like cherries and olives or more unconventional choices like okra. The Wisconsin Old Fashioned is more than just a drink; it’s an experience.

If you love martinis, be sure to stop in at Dèjá Vu Martini Lounge. Decked out in Art Deco architecture, the cocktail lounge offers an impressive 102 Martini drinks, a cozy spot at the bar and live music to round out the night. If you believe in Christmas year-round, stop in for a Dirty Snowball and a hug from Santa at the Christmas-themed Cleo’s Cocktail Lounge.

Cleo’s Cocktail lounge. Outside Deja Vu Martini Lounge. Fun and funky patio at McFleshman’s.

For a good beer and lively locals, check out McFleshman’s Brewing Company. Or grab a pint at the local Appleton Beer Factory, Stone Arch Brewpub or Hop Yard Ale Works. In fact, there are over 70+ pubs and eateries in Appleton, enough that you’re bound to find something to quench your thirst.

Or instead of bar hopping, be sure to visit during Appleton’s Octoberfest in late September. Drink traditional German beer, listen to live music and enjoy the beautiful Wisconsin fall weather.

Live music

Outside Gibson music venue. Live music at Gibson music venue.

Pairing nicely with Appleton’s restaurant and bar scene is its live music scene. Over the years Appleton has become the premier destination for live and original music. While you’ll find live music, a slew of hidden gem venues and any excuse to dance, the Gibson Community Music Hall is the perfect place to catch a performance. The historic venue is the star of the show bringing in musical acts and concert-goers from all over. The tight-knit venue keeps the experience intimate and relaxed where all you can hear is the music.

Live music at Deja Vu Martini Lounge.

Appleton’s most popular event, Mile of Music, stands center stage with over 700 sets of live music, performed over four days. It’s an event worth traveling from Denver to Appleton, Wisconsin for!

Outdoor Adventures

After all that eating and drinking you’ll want to get moving outside and luckily you don’t have to go far to do so. The Fox Cities area is home to more than 100 miles of trails, numerous parks and waterfront activities to keep you outside all day long.

In town, start with a stroll along the Fox Trot Trail in downtown Appleton. The 2.2-mile route is the perfect way to explore Fox River and get acquainted with the city’s history. Must-stops include the History Museum at the Castle and the Locktender House. Similar to lighthouse keepers, these cute homes were where the lockmasters lived along the Fox River, managing the operations of the locks and dam system used to control navigation from Lake Winnebago to Green Bay.

Trout Museum of Art. History Museum at the Castle.

While walking the streets of downtown Appleton, keep your eye out for the colorful art murals and sculptures that fill the sides of buildings and street corners. The Trout Museum of Art is another true treat for the senses where the low-key museum hosts 12 – 18 exhibitions a year from local, national and international artists.

Hiking and biking trails to explore

Stepping outside of Appleton, many of the area’s outdoor recreation centers around Lake Winnebago. The largest inland lake in Wisconsin at 132,000 acres of water and 88 miles of shoreline, there is much to explore.

Located on the shores of Lake Winnebago, High Cliff State Park makes for a fun day trip for fishing, hiking and boating. Enjoy endless lake views, mossy limestone hillsides and shaded forests along scenic hikes throughout the park. Take a steep short walk to the top of the observation tower to get a birds-eye view of the lake or a scenic stroll or bike ride along the historic Lime Kiln Trail.

Lake Winnebego at High Cliff State Park. Hiking at High Cliff State Park. Lime Kiln Trail. Observation tower at High Cliff State Park.

Another popular hike is the Loop the Lake Trail at Fritse Park in the nearby town of Neenah. The fully paved trail is about 3.2 miles and connects to two nearby cities; Menasha and Fox Crossing. A highlight is a walk across the Fox Cities Trestle Bridge, the longest trestle bridge in the state. Fritse Park is also a great place for kayaking with its self-serve kayak rentals.

Fox Cities Trestle Bridge Fritse Park

While in Neenah, be sure to take a relaxing walk through the historic downtown and along the historical homes tour. End your tour with a visit to Riverside Park and the Neenah Lighthouse, located nearby at Kimberly Point Park. The lighthouse marks the entrance of Lake Winnebago into the Lower Fox River and is a perfect spot for photos.

Be sure to also check out the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass. The free museum is home to the world’s largest known collection of glass paperweights on display. Learn all about what’s involved in the art of paperweight-making and how the collection got started. A visit here will make you wonder why you don’t have a paperweight at your desk.

Riverside Park in Neenah. Spring flowers at Riverside Park in Neenah. Neenah Lighthouse. Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass. One of the largest paperweights ever made.

A trip from Denver to Appleton, Wisconsin may not be on everyone’s travel radar, but it certainly deserves to be. Direct flights are available through United and Allegiant Air and are only 2.5 hours, making it easy to step out of the ordinary.