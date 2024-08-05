6 Colorado Fashion Events Happening This August

Get ready to sturt your stuff in style this August at these upcoming exciting fashion events. From trendy runway shows to chic popup shops there is something for every Coloradan fashionista to enjoy.

These events are sure to inspire your choice of clothes where you’re looking for the latest trends or unique pieces from local designers. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to join in the fashion fun and discover new looks to rock this summer season. Mark your calendars this month for these six fashion events.

Vintage Market at Stanley Marketplace

When: Saturday, August 17, 2024 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace—2501 Dallas St, Aurora, CO 80010

Admission: Free

What to Expect: Kick off a month of August fashion events on a good note. Stop by this vintage market and get your closet ready for the upcoming season change. This marketplace will feature over 20+ vendors, all local to the area. Support small businesses while also revamping your style.

Sip & Shop: Fashion for a Cause

When: Saturday, August 17, 2024 at 12 p.m. – Sunday, August 18, 2024 at 3 p.m.

Where: Stitch Boutique of Denver—4500 W 38th Ave #100, Denver, CO 80212

Admission: Free

What to Expect: “Welcome to Sip & Shop: Fashion for a Cause! Join us for an evening of shopping, sipping, light bites and giving back! Bring your clean, women’s workplace clothing donations and receive 25% off of your purchase at Stitch Boutique. Donations need to be on a hanger and will support Dress for Success Denver, empowering women with job readiness tools, professional attire and support. Let’s help them continue their amazing work.”

Saturday Night BAZAAR

When: Saturday, August 17, 2024 from 4-8 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co. Lowry—7070 E Lowry Blvd, Denver, CO 80230

Admission: Free

What to Expect: Saturday Night BAZAAR: Lowry is a Shop & Sip market hosted by Denver BAZAAR, taking over Denver Beer Co.’s Lowry taproom and patio. This event will feature over 60+ local makers and craft vendors, as well as street food and food trucks, fashion trucks, live music, and pop-up bars featuring craft brews and cocktails. Enjoy $1 off beers, wines, and cocktails during happy hour (4-5 p.m.).

Charlotte Tilbury Pop Up at Parachute Home

When: Thursday, August 22, 2024 from 12-3 p.m.

Where: Parachute Home—240 Saint Paul St #102, Denver, CO 80206

Admission: Free (RSVP here)

What to Expect: “Experience free makeup touch ups from Charlotte Tilbury makeup artists, complimentary gifts with purchase, refreshments, and 10% off your Parachute purchase. Please call directly if you are interested in having a full face glam.”

Final Fridays Evenings of Fun: Tie-Dye

When: Friday, August 23, 2024 at 5 p.m.

Where: Girl Scout Dream Lab—63 N Quebec St, Denver, CO 80224

Admission: $5-$15 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: “Tie-dye is the perfect way to unleash your inner artist and start customizing your clothes! Bring your friends and family, and get ready for an evening of creativity. This event is open to anyone in the community. You don’t have to be a Girl Scout (or even a girl) to attend!

Final Fridays are hosted on the last Friday of every month! Choose to bring your own item to tie-dye, or purchase a Girl Scout DreamLab t-shirt to customize! Examples of items you can bring include a t-shirt, a hat, a pair of socks or a tote bag. Please make sure your item is clean, light-colored and 100% cotton for the best results. Tickets are per person tie dying, so make sure everyone who wants to participate gets a ticket! This event is rain or shine.”

Second Annual Bella Joy Fashion Show

When: Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 5:30 pm.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum—7711 E Academy Blvd, Denver, CO 80230

Admission: $80-$5,000 (Purchase tickets here)

Age: 21+

What to Expect: Finish off a month of August fashion events by celebrating the vibrant life of Isabella Joy Thallas, a victim lost to gun violence. Thallas was a fashion lover to her core and in her memory, the Isabella Joy Thallas Foundation is hosting a fashion show to continute her legacy. Join Bella Joy Memorial for a night of fun, food, and fashion. Deadline to purchase tickets is 8/14/24. No ticket sales at the door.

All photos courtesy of Eventbrite