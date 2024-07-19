Welcome to the Community: The 2nd Annual Tennyson Street Fair Comes This Weekend

Nothing says “community” like a neighborhood block party; and nothing says a neighborhood block party unless everyone is invited. If you haven’t heard yet, consider this your invitation to the 2nd annual Tennyson Street Fair on Saturday, July 20. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., come out and enjoy more than 100 Tennyson businesses and breweries, as well as other local businesses that will set up shop on the street alongside food trucks and live music at the free event on Tennyson Street from West 41st Avenue to West 43rd Avenue.

Photo courtesy of Tennyson Street Fair on Facebook

303 Magazine had the privilege of speaking with Nathan Karnemaat, Event Director at Team Player Productions, the producer of the event, and the general manager for FlyteCo Brewing, Lee Ann Hahne. FlyteCo Brewing, Call to Arms Brewing, The Emporium Brewing Company and Berkeley Alley will be pouring Tennyson-brewed beers, seltzers and slinging cocktails. From our conversations with them, we learned more about the event and community that understands the vibrancy of Tennyson Street and makes it its mission to share it with everyone.

Photo courtesy of Tennyson Street Fair on Facebook

Photo courtesy of Tennyson Street Fair on Facebook

Photo courtesy of Tennyson Street Fair on Facebook

Photo courtesy of Tennyson Street Fair on Facebook

303 Magazine: Nathan, can you tell us how the concept for the Tennyson Street Block party came about?

Nathan Karnemaat: A few of us with Team Player Productions live in the area. We have planned similar events in other areas of Denver and thought Tennyson would be a good location. We spoke with the Tennyson Berkeley Business Association and were able to partner with them to hold the inaugural event last year. The local businesses widely accepted the idea, and last year, more than 15,000 people came out for the all-day summer extravaganza. We felt immense support from the community – visitors and businesses – and we’re excited to bring an even bigger celebration to one of the best neighborhoods in Denver.

303: That is awesome! What can attendees expect in terms of entertainment this year?

Karnemaat: Attendees can attend the outdoor group yoga with Ohana Yoga + Barre from 10-11 a.m. and 12:30-1 p.m. Attendees can also enjoy music from local bands. Psych/soul band Native Space, rock’n’roll band Break Signals, and synth dance jam JELLï will perform live sets throughout the afternoon.

303: Are there any particular food and beverage offerings that attendees should look forward to?

Karnemaat: In addition to the standout restaurants on Tennyson like Hops & Pie, Bakery Four, Atomic Cowboy, and Lucy’s Burger Bar, nearly 15 food trucks and pop-ups will be serving food, including Bigs Meat Wagon, Bohemian Wurst, and Heckin’ Good Bubble Tea.

303: What are your goals for this year’s block party, and how do you plan to make it even better than the previous year?

Karnemaat: Last year, we had 100 businesses participate, and this year, we have 150 local makers at this farmer’s market-style experience, selling handcrafted jewelry, rugs, spices, art, candles, skincare, and much more. We hope to have even more participating businesses and a second stage as time passes.

303: As we close, is there anything else you want people to know about the event?

Karnemaat: We want to support and showcase the local community and make people aware of the unique shops, restaurants, and breweries here.

Photo courtesy of Tennyson Street Fair on Facebook

Photo Courtesy of Ryan Cox Photography

Photo courtesy of Tennyson Street Fair on Facebook

Photo Courtesy of Ryan Cox Photography

Photo Courtesy of Ryan Cox Photography

The feeling of community is very strong in the Tennyson/Berkeley neighborhood. However, that feeling is not something the local businesses want people to believe is exclusive to those who reside within and near the neighborhood. Lee Ann Hahne, FlyteCo Brewing, shares a little about what we can expect on Saturday.

303 Magazine: Lee Ann, can you tell us about FlyteCo and what makes it unique from other breweries?

Hahne: FlyteCo is an aviation-themed brewery. We opened in March 2019 on Tennyson Street. We had to close down due to Covid but opened back up and have been going since then. We opened another location, FlyteCo Tower, in the Center Central Park neighborhood of Denver. We are unique in that we are a community-focused brewery. People can rent the space for events. We think of our customers like family. We say that they are “our guests.” We had a baby shower here and the child’s first birthday the following year. We also had a teacher who would come in to write his book. It has been published, and we will be hosting his book signing.

303: What made FlyteCo decide to participate as one of the featured breweries?

Hahne: We want people to be aware of us and know who we are. Not only those in the neighborhood but outside of the neighborhood. We want to show inclusivity – Tennyson Street is for all to enjoy. It is a great destination to visit whether people live in the Denver Metro area or are visiting from out of town. There are a few Airbnbs in the neighborhood, so we do get tourists to come in. We have baristas from 7 am to 2 pm and serve Steamed Bagel Breakfast Sandwiches.

303: That’s great. So, people can make a day out of a visit essentially. Grab coffee and breakfast, walk around to some of the shops, and get lunch. What can attendees expect when they stop by FlyteCo during the event?

Hahne: All participating breweries will have a beer keg in front of their location for people to sample. We will serve our Aero Mexico, a Mexican Lager with light and crisp hops. There will also be premixed cocktails. We want people to stop by, check us out, and come back again after the block party.

Photo Courtesy of Ryan Cox Photography

We don’t know about you, but the 2nd Annual Tennyson Street Fair is a must to add to your weekend activity list. The area is very walkable. We suggest carpooling or using a ride-share option when planning your visit, as parking is limited and primarily within residential areas.

Tennyson Street Fair is located along Tennyson Street from West 41st Ave to West 43 Ave from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. and is free to attend.