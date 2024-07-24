Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 7/24 – 7/28

Global Dance Festival, the Underground Music Showcase, a Pickin’ Picnic, Wicked — it’s a good week in Denver to be a fan of music. There is truly something for everyone, if you don’t wanna play Americana music on your guitar, then you can go listen to Kenny Chesney play his country hits
Get pampered and prepped for the weekend at European Wax Center with a FREE first wax for all new guests and 50% off your first Brazilian or Full Back Wax. (*See center for details*) Schedule your appointment HERE
Read: Denver Date Night Ideas
Stick Figure
Stick Figure returns to Red Rocks for two nights of the Sacred Sands Summer Tour presented by Kona Big Wave and AEG Presents. Nothin’ says summer like a little bit of reggae and dub. The band was formed in 2006 in Southern California, and they’ve released seven full-length albums and an instrumental album within these last 18 years.
Photo credit AXS
Wyatt Flores
Wyatt Flores is a 23-year-old singer from Stillwater, Oklahoma. So far, Flores has released three EPs, The Hutson Sessions, Life Lessons and Half Life. Most recently, he has song “Before I Do” featured in the new Twisters movie’s album with Jake Kohn. Americana artist Noeline Hofmann will open.
Photo credit AXS
Global Dance Festival
Global Dance Festival is a chance to see many of your favorite artists and DJs like The Chainsmokers, Kaytranada, G Jones, Ravenscoon, Said the Sky, Canabliss, Smoakland pres. Liquid Smoak and many more. The event is not only host to music, but also art installations, a food truck marketplace and performers (roaming dancers, stilters, etc).
Photo credit Global Dance Festival
Kenny Chesney
The sun won’t quite be sinkin’ down over the water at Empower Field at Mile High, but it will go down over the Front Range with Kenny Chesney for the Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour, presented by Blue Chair Bay Rum. Zac Brown Band will open along with special guests Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.
Photo credit Come Across Events
Underground Music Showcase
Underground Music Showcase returns to South Broadway this July for three
jam-packed days of music. Catch Beach Fossils, Tkay Maidza, Amyl, and the Sniffers,
and over 200 nationally touring and discovery acts playing live from four outdoor
stages and a dozen Broadway venues.
National Tequila Day | Tequila Talk & Guac
This special event is all about learning the balance of flavors and blends of tequila while indulging in some good ol’ hibiscus chips and guacamole. A mixologist will guide guests through the crafting of two specialty margaritas. Once the event is over, Don Julio goodies will be given to attendees.
Photo credit My Neighbor Felix on Eventbrite
Sunset Craft Cocktail Experience
The Painted RiNo Kitchen + Bar is located at Cambria Hotel Denver Downtown RiNo. This event offers an exclusive sunset viewing experience from the rooftop garden and patio with a specialty crafted cocktail of the day.
Photo credit Cambria | Denver Downtown RiNo
A Taste of Dim Sum – Cooking Class by Cozymeal™
Phenomenal food and incredible company await you at the chef’s table! Join Cozymeal’s upcoming cooking class Join “A Taste of Dim Sum” with Chef Eric for an intimate 2.5-hour culinary experience and 3-course meal.
Ukrainian Denver Food Festival
This is the 12th Ukrainian Denver Food Festival. The event supports Colorado local, with the Ukrainian twist. Guests can expect foods like Borsch, Vareniki, drinks such as Kompot, and vendors Sunflower Seeds Ukraine, Kolosokk, CO4UA, Mali Auhnna’s Beads and more. More information here.
Photo credit Vadym Ostrovskyy on Facebook
River North Brewery Beer Pairing Dinner
Chef Jared will create a five-course Colorado-grown dinner paired with brews from River North Brewery to explore the history and cultural influences of Colorado’s cuisine. The menu will be revealed at dinner — accommodations for allergies and dietary requirements can be made, be sure to inform at checkout.
Photo credit Thistle & Mint on Eventbrite
“Silt” Film Viewing & Panel Discussion
The screening of “Silt” is followed by a panel discussion about the Colorado River with the film director and climate experts as part of RedLine’s FEMA Climate Resiliency Photography and Storytelling exhibition. “Silt” focuses on a Native botanist, grieving the death of a beloved aunt, while traveling alone to northern Mexico. During the journey, she is nourished by images of the last trip they took together traversing the Colorado River.
Photo courtesy RedLine
Wicked
Most already know the story of The Wizard of Oz, and Wicked is a musical that takes place before Dorothy’s arrival in the Land of Oz. Wicked tells the story of a young woman born with emerald-green skin and the untold story of the Witches of Oz. If you’ve never seen it before, what’re you waiting for?
Photo credit Visit Denver
Nicole Treska with Tracy O’Neill Live at Tattered Cover Colfax
Tattered Cover is excited to welcome Nicole Treska in conversation with Tracy O’Neill to our Colfax location on July 26th, 2024 at 6 PM. They will be discussing Nicole’s new book, Wonderland: A Tale of Hustling Hard and Breaking Even! A necessary narrative that extends compassion and dignity to those our society often withholds it from. Registration includes a signed copy of the book and opportunity to meet the author.
Colorado Dragon Boat Festival
The Dragon Boat Festival celebrates Asian and Asian American art, heritage and culture throughout the weekend with dragon boat races and performances. There are three stages: the 360 Stage, Band Stage and Performing Arts Stage. There will be marketplace vendors, Taste of Asia vendors, race teams and a live art and artist alley. For more information, visit here.
Photo credit Colorado Dragon Boat on Facebook
LoDo’s BASECAMP Market Station Wellness Market
Market Station and Fireside are presenting this Wellness Market in collaboration with one another. Guests can expect live musical performances from David Henning and Something Vinyl Club, around 20 handpicked vendors specializing in outdoor gear; active lifestyle essentials; wellness products; home goods and premium skincare, market station retailers like Topo; Danner; Thule; Aether and more, as well as food and drink options from local vendors.
Photo credit Fireside at Five on Facebook
- 303
- 303 fashion
- 303 Magazine
- 303 Music
- BASECAMP
- Buell Theatre
- colorado
- Colorado Dragon Boat Festival
- Denver
- Denver Fashion
- denver music
- Empower Field at Mile High
- Faith Malinowski
- Fashion
- global dance festival
- Kenny Chesney
- Market Street Station
- My Neighbor Felix
- National Western Complex
- red rocks
- RedLine Contemporary Art Center
- River North Brewery
- Ruby Hill Park
- Stick Figure Red Rocks
- THe Mission Ballroom
- ukrainian denver food festival
- underground music showcase
- wyatt flores
Discover more from 303 Magazine
Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.