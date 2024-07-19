Summer Lovin: Denver Date Night Ideas

The Denver sunshine is an amazing serotonin boost, and studies have found that the warm rays can be a wonderful aphrodisiac making summer in the Mile High a passionate and magical time to discover or deepen love. Our city offers the perfect setting for sparks to fly and hosts some of the most unique and romantic places for your next summer date night. Experience the iconic swan boat rides, skate hand and hand in a roller skating rink or glow up your connection over an evening picnic. There are countless opportunities to create romance including our list of Denver summer date nights. As the sun sets and casts a golden glow behind the Rocky Mountains, Denver’s dating scene comes alive, offering endless possibilities for romance under the warm twilight sky.

Swan Boat Night Rides

Photo Courtesy of Wheel Fun Rentals

Where: 2001 Colorado Blvd. Denver



When: Current Season, May 25 – September 2, 9 am to 9 pm



The Lowdown: Spend a romantic summer evening straight out of a fairytale with Wheel Fun Rentals’ Swan Boat Night Rides. Once the sun goes down, pedal on the iconic swan boats lit with dazzling illuminated LED lights across the Denver City Park water. Ride across the lake after a sunset picnic or spend a free night creating enchanting memories. Hourly prices for adults cost $12. If you’d like to bring a little one along, kids 12 and can pedal for $7.

88 Drive-in Theater

Photo Courtesy of 88 Drive-In Theatre via Facebook.

Where: 8780 Rosemary St, Commerce City



When: seasonal, dates change based on featured showings



The Lowdown: If you and your partner are cinephiles or looking for a classic date from the 1960s, visit Denver’s last original drive-in theater, 88 Drive-in for a movie under the stars. Drive to this theater for two new featured films for only $10 an adult. This year, 88 Drive-in celebrates its 48th season with two highly anticipated screenings, A Quiet Place Day One, and Bad Boys Ride or Die. Cozy up to your loved one and watch movie magic from the comfort of your car!

Denver Bouldering Club

Photo Courtesy of Denver Bouldering Club on Facebook

Where: Denver Bouldering Club, Three Locations: 698 W 84th Ave, Thornton; 2485 W 2nd Ave #20, Denver; 4131 S Natches Ct, Unit E, Englewood



Hours: Monday – Friday, 12 pm to 10 pm; Saturday and Sunday 9 am to 7 pm



The Lowdown: Whether your loved one is active or your first date wants to try something new, Denver Bouldering Club (DBC) offers the perfect space to show off your strength or fall together. Visit any three of DBC’s gyms and climb on levels ranging from easy to hard, perfect for any level of climber. Open until 7 pm on weekends and 10 pm on weekdays, bouldering is a great option for those looking for something active or thrilling at night. Trade in your dinner date reservations for a unique blend of solving 3D puzzles and working out while bonding!

Day passes cost $20. If you’re a member, you can bring in a guest once a month.

Swingin’ Under the Stars

Photo Courtesy of Swingin’ Denver on Facebook.

Where: 2620 16th Street, Denver



When: Saturdays, June 17th – September 2nd, 7:30 pm to 10 pm



The Lowdown: Grab a date and head over to Little Man Ice Cream for a night full of live music and dance. Swingin’ Under the Stars returns this summer until Labor Day. Enjoy some of Denver’s most refreshing sweet ice cream and learn the basic steps of swing dancing. Find your footing and groove to live music from Summit Hot Seven, Josh Mundt, Pauli’s Rug Cutters and more. Get close through dance, deepen your relationship, find your footing and watch sparks fly.

City Park Jazz

Photo Courtesy of City Park Jazz on Facebook.

Where: City Park Pavillion, 2001 Colorado Blvd. Denver



When: July 14 – August 4, 6 pm to 8 pm



The Lowdown: No music is more romantic than the swinging groove and complex harmonies of jazz. Feel the rhythm of saxophones, guitars, trumpets and bluesy vocals fill you with love at 2024’s City Park Jazz concert series. On Saturdays, this summer, grab your date and dance the night away with dynamic musical forces based in Denver including Delta Sonics Blues Revue, Denver Jazz Orchestra and Jakarta. If you work up an appetite, feast on the Mile High’s best food truck options like pizza, ice cream, Gyros and Thai Food. What’s a better Denver summer date night than a free concert and chowing down?

Skate City

Photo Courtesy of Skate City on Facebook

Where: Various locations in Arvada, Aurora, Littleton and Westminster



When: Adult Skate Nights’ hours vary by location



The Lowdown: With four locations around Denver, Skate City is an acceptable option for the love birds looking to switch up a romantic evening for a unique and exciting time. Grab your skates or rent a pair and glide through the rink hand-in-hand. Skate City offers the perfect option for those looking for a kid-free zone with Adult Nights. Enjoy a late night of themed roller skating. Whether it’s an 80s disco or neon-lit glow skate, there will always be something new and refreshing to visit again and again.

Adult Nights’s admission is $8 for two hours and $4 for skate rentals.

Second Saturday Summer Concert Series and Street Festival

Photo Courtesy of Olde Town Arvada on Facebook

Where: Olde Town Arvada, Arvada



When: next event August 10, 5 pm to 10 pm



The Lowdown: There are only two dates left for the Olde Town Arvada returning Second Saturdays Summer Concert Series and Street Festival, and what better way to spend it than with the one you love? Grab your partner or potential love interest and dance, shop and eat! Jam out to a lineup of four different musicians at two different stages, or listen to the hypnotizing synths while exploring over 80 local vendors. Indulge in food truck fare, and enjoy quality time as you take in the evening summer air.

Bright Nights at Four Mile

Photo Courtesy of Four Mile Historic Park on Facebook

Where: 715 St. Forest Street, Denver



When: July 19 – September 29; Weds, Thurs, & Sun: 7pm-11pm, Fri & Sat: 7pm-12am



The Lowdown: Discover something new with your partner this season with Bright Nights at Four Mile. Take a romantic stroll through 12 acres illuminated by larger-than-life sculptures. In collaboration with Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc. (the largest producer of Chinese lantern festivals in North America) brings magic to the Mile High through the use of art, culture and light. If you’re looking to spend a night without kids and teens, Bright Nights offers an Adult Night for those 21 and up on August 15th. It makes the perfect night for an immersive and passionate getaway.

Tickets start at $25 for adults. Senior/Military admission starts at $23.

Sunset Picnic at Inspiration Point Park

Photo Courtesy of The Cultural Landscape Foundation

Where: 4901 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver



The Lowdown: Take a drive up north with your other half out to see the most romantic views in the city. Less than 7 miles away from the city, Inspiration Point Park not only offers sweeping scenery 24/7 but 25 acres of lush grass making it a wonderful place for a Denver summer date night. Pack a picnic of sushi, sandwiches, salads, or sweets, a cozy blanket, playing cards and books, and wait until sunset for the rays to peek through the Rockies and the sky to paint pink and purple hues. The park offers comfortable seating to take in the breathtaking views of sundown. This is a great option for those looking to spend quality time or get to know each other better!