Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 7/17 – 7/21

This week in Denver, we have STS9 providing tunes to the city, Carboy Winery hosting an East Coast Seafood Boil and Peaked Selective Showcase flaunting some beautiful vehicles at Wings Over the Rockies, along with the Lavender Festival, Tennyson Street Fair, Taste of India — and even a workshop on fermentation.
An Evening with Dr. Dog
Dr. Dog is an American rock band based in Philadelphia. The band is comprised of Toby Leaman, Scott McMicken, Frank McElroy, Zach Miller, Eric Slick and Michael Libramento.
Photo credit AXS
AJR – The Maybe Man Tour
AJR is a pop band of brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met. They take to the Ball Arena stage for The Maybe Man Tour, named after their 2023 release The Maybe Man, with mxmtoon as an opener. mxmtoon is a singer-songwriter and YouTuber. Her latest album release was plum blossom (revisited) in 2023 — which comes from the title of her first album plum blossom released in 2018.
Photo credit Ball Arena
Summer Lawn Concert: The Patti Fiasco
Stop by the Clyfford Still Museum’s outdoor forecourt for a picnic and concert with family and friends. The Patti Fiasco brings the show to the stage this week for free. Frontwoman Alysia Kraft is described as the powerhouse that jet fuels the band with her “unrelenting energy, inspired songwriting and vocals,” along with Ansel Foxley on the dobro and Dee Tyler on lead guitar. They’ve played together for over ten years.
Photo credit Clyfford Still Museum
STS9
Sound Tribe Sector 9 returns to the Red Rocks for another year with their instrumental rock and electronic sound, following the release of their most recent album, Chromalight, released just last week. Acts Dirtwire and Motifv will open.
Photo credit AXS
Center for the Arts Evergreen’s 44th Annual Summerfest
Summerfest is hosted by nonprofit organization, Center for the Arts Evergreen. On Sunday, there will be a morning yoga session with Jen Hicks. Afterwards and over the weekend, attendees can take a gander at many mediums of art: paintings, ceramics, jewelry, photography, metalwork, woodwork, mixed media, sculptures, fiber/wearable art, glass and drawings. On site there will be food trucks, treats and a beer and cocktail garden. Get out and enjoy some summer weather, art and music a little outside the bustle of the city in Evergreen.
Photo credit Evergreenarts.org
Reels for Meals
This evening at the Flatirons Food Film Festival is full of exactly what you hope: food and film, of course! Meals on Wheels Boulder is pairing up with the festival as well for Reels for Meals, featuring “The Taste of Things,” a French film starring Juliette Binoche. The festival supports Meals on Wheels Boulder, which provides nutritious meals and a daily well-being check to Boulder residents. The soiree is sold out, but you can still donate and see the movie programming. More info here.
Photo credit Flatirons Food Film Festival
The Big Eat 2024
The Big Eat is a summer food festival presented by nonprofit membership organization EatDenver to celebrate the area’s vibrant and dynamic independent food and beverage community. There will be unlimited food and drinks from more than 70 locally-owned restaurants and beverage brands and live music by Namebackwards Trio and Cereus.
Photo credit AXS
Poke Making Class
Poke is the perfect summer dish. Hone in your culinary skills with the team over at Toro as they teach you to transform Latin ingredients into the brightly colored lunchtime-favorite.
Photo credit Toro Denver
Carboy Winery’s 2nd Annual Summer CarBoil (Wine Dinner)
The Summer CarBoil is an East Coast Seafood Boil that showcases a meal by Executive Chef Scott Hybbeneth. The menu will entail sparking and still wines, such as Rosé La La La, Blan.CO White Blend, Grand Valley Riesling, CO.lorado Red Blend, and Carboy’s Carmel Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, paired with passed apps, summer salad and sweet treats. There will also be live music.
Photo credit Carboy Winery
Iconic Italian Dishes – Cooking Class by Cozymeal™
Chef Kelly will teach guests to make some iconic Italian dishes in a 2-hour culinary experience and 3-course meal beginning with Arancini with Pesto, a Risotto dish and a lovely Tiramisu.
Photo credit Cozymeal
Taste of India Kick Off: Gentle Vinyasa
Julia Delzer will lead attendees through a Gentle Vinyasa yoga class at Samadhi Yoga Sangha during Taste of India — presented by BOK Financial. This event raises money for Denver Sister Cities International. There are events throughout the week to celebrate Taste of India, including a pop-up dinner, RiNo mural unveiling, a Sister City music session, and a festival ceremony with art, food, drinks, music and more. For more information on the weekend of activities, see here.
Photo credit Fireside at Five
FED Workshop – How to: Intro to Fermentation
This outdoor event is a hands-on learning experience from instructor Mary Cappalletti of Intentional Foods. Cappalletti will teach guests to make sauerkraut, which they will then be able to take home. Further, guests are encouraged to bring their favorite seasonal vegetable and Cappalletti will teach them how to ferment it. *Bring your own knife and cutting board to this event as well.*
Photo credit Slow Food Denver
7th Annual Denver Tattoo Arts Festival
The 7th Annual Denver Tattoo Arts Festival is three days of ink, entertainment, vendors, seminars and more. Famous tattoo artists from all around the United States will be in attendance including those you may know from Ink Master: Doom Kitten and Holli Marie, as well as Trocon Talhouk. There will be tattoo competitions, burlesque sideshow acts, human suspension — even sword swallowing.
Photo credit Villain Arts site
Tennyson Street Fair
This neighborhood block party will have over 100 local makers in a farmer’s market-style experience to peruse handcrafted jewelry, rugs, spices, art, candles, skincare and more. While Tennyson already hosts Hops & Pie, Bakery Four, Atomic Cowboy and Lucy’s Burger Bar, there will be 15 additional food trucks and pop-ups serving food and FlyteCo Brewing, Call to Arms Brewing, The Emporium Brewing Company and Berkeley Alley pouring brews, seltzers and cocktails. There will be outdoor group yoga with Ohana Yoga + Barre from 10 – 11 a.m. and 12:30 – 1 p.m. There will be psych/soul tunes provided by Native Space, rock ‘n’ roll from Break Signals and synth-dance jam by JELLï. A portion of proceeds benefit the Tennyson Berkeley Business Association (TBBA).
Photo courtesy Ryan Cox Photography
Peaked Selective Showcase
Wings Over the Rockies is hosting Peaked Selective Showcase, a premier car show and event that will “showcase the finest modified vehicles, renowned automotive vendors, and the captivating ambiance of the Centennial airport.”
Photo credit Peaked Entertainment
