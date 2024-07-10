Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 7/10 – 7/14

Summer lovin’, have you a blast with these events in Denver: Billy Joel at Coors Field, Taste of Arvada 2024, an Italian wine and movie night, Castle Rock’s 20th Annual WineFest, a grazing board workshop, Rooftop Rodeo at Estes Park, the Denver Water Lantern Festival and more!
Portugal. The Man
Portugal. The Man makes a stop at Red Rocks for The Knik Country Tour. Last year, the rock band released Chris Black Changed My Life. Pop duo Tegan and Sara and Snacktime will be the openers this evening at the amphitheatre.
Photo courtesy AXS
Whethan
Whethan is a 25-year-old American DJ and music producer from Chicago. He embarks on his Life Of A Wallflower Tour with support from Chet Porter and Super Computer. In 2023, Whethan released “MONEY ON THE DASH” with Elley Duhé.
Photo courtesy AXS
Billy Joel
You don’t have to go to “Vienna” to see Billy Joel — he’ll be right here in Denver at Coors Field. This year, Joel released “Turn the Lights Back On,” which seems to be exactly what he’s doing touring with the spotlight on him once again. Come out to Coors Field and hear some of your old favorites from the “Piano Man.”
Photo courtesy Ticketmaster
Tenth Mountain Division
The free concert series at Levitt Pavilion continues with the Tenth Mountain Division. The band is comprised of Andrew Cooney, Campbell Thomas, Winston Heuga, MJ Ouimette and Tyler Gwynn. They are influenced by many genres like classic Southern Rock, progressive bluegrass, psychedelic blues and rock ‘n’ roll.
Photo courtesy Venue Pilot
The String Cheese Incident
String Cheese returns for a three night run at Red Rocks. Sunday marks the final day of the run with The Nashville Incident with Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas and Sierra Hull. If you didn’t already know, jam band SCI hails from Crested Butte and Telluride, CO. Bill Nershi, Michael Kang, Michael Travis, Keith Moseley, Kyle Hollingsworth and Jason Hann make up the band that was formed in 1993.
Photo courtesy AXS
Skyline Beer Garden
Enjoy the Skyline Beer Garden with Uncle Tim’s Cocktail Bar and a rotating list of food trucks. After grabbing a bite or drink, hang out in Skyline Park, play a game of mini-golf, skate on the outdoor rollerskating rink or watch Pickleball from the sidelines.
Photo courtesy Uncle Tim’s Cocktails
Taste of Arvada 2024
50 Arvada-area restaurants, craft breweries and non-food vendors are teaming up to provide their most delicious culinary bites, sips and offerings for two hours. There will be an outdoors section, live music, art vendors and prizes in categories, voted on by attendees. The music will be provided by Or Nors, Stella Trice and The Weber Brothers.
Photo courtesy Arvada Chamber of Commerce
Italian Wine & Movie Night
Tickets to this event include a movie menu feast, one glass of Balistreri Wine, complementary wine Bicicletta, a film screening of Moonstruck, featuring Nicolas Cage and Cher, with additional wine by the glass or bottle available for purchase. The event will take place outside in the back garden under the big tent at Balistreri Vineyards.
Photo courtesy Balistreri Vineyards
Castle Rock 20th Annual WineFest
The Castle Rock Chamber presents The Castle Rock WineFest 20th annual event of sipping and savoring the “finest vino Colorado has to offer.” The Grand Tasting event offers unlimited tastings from over two dozen Colorado wineries. The festival will draw wine aficionados, food trucks, artisan vendors and live music.
Photo courtesy Castle Rock
Grazing Board Workshop
Create your own summer charcuterie board at this event with the Highland local experts at Wander + Graze. Guests will be guided through assembling a spread of meats, cheese and fruits, complete with gazpacho to impress guests. The ticket price includes all supplies, as well as a welcome cocktail.
Photo courtesy Spirit Hound Distillers
Rooftop Rodeo at Estes Park: Locals Night
For Locals Night, locals will receive a 25% discount per person. The Rooftop Rodeo will open gates at 5 p.m., with a Behind the Scenes Tour (ticketed event), followed by the 6:45 p.m. Preshow: Blazing Saddles and 7 p.m. PRCA Rodeo. The events included will be Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Bull Riding, Mutton Bustin, Tie Down Roping, Team Roping, Steer Wrestling and Barrel Racing.
Photo courtesy Rooftop Rodeo
Wine & Vine: An Evening of Floral Design and Wine
The only thing that makes sipping on wine with friends even better is getting to do a relaxing, creative task along with it. For this event, Meg Sessions, the owner and lead designer at Lily & The Bee Floral Design will guide guests in creating a flower arrangement that covers the basics of floral design and flower care. Mark Smith from Vinamericas Wine will also be involved, providing tasting notes and insights on various wines throughout the evening. Light bites will be provided.
Photo courtesy Lily & The Bee Floral Design
Denver Water Lantern Festival
Beginning at 5:30 p.m., the gates to the park will open, at which point, guests can enjoy food trucks and music. At 8 p.m., design your lanterns before launching them at 8:30 p.m. The adult ticket includes a wristband for entry into the festival area with access to food trucks, a floating lantern kit, LED candle, commemorative drawstring bag, conversation cards, playing cards, marker, lantern retrieval and water clean up.
Photo courtesy Water Lantern Festival
Dairy Block hosting After Dark: Evening Bazaar
Denver’s Fireside at Five is curating this nighttime market that will feature 12 local makers, a vinyl pop-up by Wax Trax, immersive art by Denver’s Deep Space Drive-In, food and drink specials by Dairy Block establishments, zero proof drinks by Corpse Reviver and more. Some makers you can expect to see are Dreamfringe, After Hours Ceramics, Fikkachica, Moe Gram, Amalga Maintenance, Abstruse Art, VelArt Denver, Astroporium and VBRTN.
Photo courtesy Dairy Block
Denver Union Station Community Day
Celebrate community with this festive party featuring live music by Denver’s Tunisia, DJ Chris, Paul Borillo and artists from Youth on Record. There will be rides to enjoy with the family like the Rocky Mountain Mini Train, face painters, balloon artists and more. The public is invited to experience Denver Union Station’s newly renovated Great Hall and the Crawford Hotel guest rooms.
