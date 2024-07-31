This Week In Concerts — Pretty Lights, Megadeth, Alanis Morissette, STRFKR and More

The Underground Music Showcase is over, and we here at 303 Magazine will have plenty of news and reviews coming for you shortly. However, that doesn’t mean the music is stopping here in Denver! We’ve got a truly amazing week of music coming up—here are the highlights.

Denver’s own legendary trip-hop producer Pretty Lights is bringing his Soundship Spacesystem tour to Red Rocks on 8/2 and 8/3. After a lengthy hiatus, this is the man’s first Red Rocks show since 2018. Tracking down tickets may be a chore, but if you can lock them this will be an absolutely legendary event.

Australian outfit The Cat Empire return to Denver with a brand new lineup, bringing that down-under heat to the Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom on 8/6. They’ll have the fabulous Southern Avenue opening up the evening to make sure your Tuesday is full of nothin’ but good times.

Thrash metal pioneers Megadeth will be bringing the heaviest show the Ball Arena’s ever seen on 8/6. They’ve been shredding since 1983, and while there’s been some lineup changes they’re guaranteed to melt every single face in the arena all night long.

The rest of this week’s shows are below—stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!

8/2—Ben Silver

7/31—Alanis Morissette

7/30—Don Jamal with Rainbow Boy, Sinsick and Spanky

8/2—Toadface with Onyx Garden

8/3—jPhelpz with Bex and Wagna

8/2—Lazy K with July Winners Showcase Battle

8/1—DO NOT BOIZ with Ginja Ninja, Journey and Fvjiwara

8/2—Stubbs with Zunfo, Kreesay, Burnout and DNA Proxi

8/3—LSTree with Confidon, Ancestyr andA Sword In The Stone

8/1—Them Coulee Boys with Brandywine & The Mighty Fines

8/2—Jake Clayton with Trevor Toms and Jace Hill

8/3—Hoverfly with Grenata Rose, In The Variant and Volts Delicious

8/2—Levels House Party

8/3—Dada

8/5—The Arcadian Wild

8/1—Monkeys On Ecstacy

8/2—Vibeline with McWavy and Saywhat?!

8/3—Dem Boyz

8/6—The Cat Empire with Southern Avenue

8/1—Paul Basic with Adam Deitch, The Party People, Ginger Perry, Eliptek, Shuj Roswell and Catparty

8/2—Other Brothers with Phix and A Very Jerry Band

8/3—United We Dance

8/4—Surfer Girl with Mouse Powell

8/6—Conway The Machine with Jae Skeese, Bojack Carter and Jay The Rarest

8/1—Buku

8/2—Interplanetary Criminal

8/2—Bass Ops: RZRKT

8/3—Classmatic

7/31—Derrick Hodge (Two Shows)

7/31—Piano Lounge: Jack Hadley

8/1—Derrick Hodge (Two Shows)

8/1—Piano Lounge: Gabriel Santiago

8/2—The Daryl Gott Quartet

8/2—Splifftet

8/2—Piano Lounge: Matt Skellenger & Matt Reid Duo

8/3—Bill Charlap Trio (2 Shows)

8/3—Piano Lounge: Tenia Nelson & Brendan O’Donoghue Duo

8/4—Bill Charlap Trio (2 Shows)

8/5—FJO

8/6—The Fleedami 3

8/1—E.N. Young with Imperial Sound and Mono Verde

8/2—Jonathan & Abigail Peyton with Philip Bowen and Palamara

8/3—Blurred Raddio with Bruha and Major Motion Picture

8/4—Earth to Aaron with The Warrior Poet, Something Slight and River Mann

8/2—Estin & The 86’D with Stephen Lear Band and Dust Beneath Dirt

8/3—From What Animal with Figroot and Shimmervoid

8/6—The Last Dinner Party

8/2—Aaron Watson with Jenna Paulette

7/31—Hump Day Funk Jam

8/1—Cocktail Revolution

8/2—Skool Daze

8/3—Mile Hi Groove

8/4—Venus Cruz

8/5—Monday Night Jazz

8/6—B3 Jazz Jam

8/1—Vexing with Noctambulist and Baring Teeth

8/2—Curious Things with Jon Snodgrass and Ultimate Fakebook

8/3—Moonlight Bloom with J. Carmone, The International Disassociation and Tarantula Bill

8/4—Johno Leeroy with Marley Hale and Riley Downing

8/1—Capshun with Baclash, Benzi, Floor8 and Ryns

8/2—Pink Parks

8/2—Open House: Cole Knight with Chrispy and Conor

8/3—Kenny’s Login with Trisurfatops and Rowboat

8/3—LaFave with DJ Sauce

8/3—Open House: Stereo Nine, Anthny Jacobs, NuLif3 and Makehersay

8/4—Public Picasso with Cartoon Violence, Cadzo and Broke Down Nuns

7/31—Aidan Canfield with Sailor Ross

8/1—MoonBeem with The Galentines and Hello Mountain

8/2—Airavata with Tree Squid, Nanobliss and Box State

8/3—Dear Luna with Business Cashmere, Circles We Draw and Mystee

8/4—XLTD with Proof Of Concept, This Is The Storm and Happy Ending

8/1—Trish Toledo

8/4—Through The Roots

8/2—SUMAC with Portrayal of Guilt and Trigger Object

8/1—Ken Carson with 2Hollis

8/2—Eli Brown with Alan Fitzpatrick, Wehbba and Anne-Ce

8/3—Reckless Kelly with Steve Earle

8/4—ScHoolboy Q with Devin Malik

8/6—Stray Cats with The Midnight Cowgirls

7/31—Eric Gunnison Trio

8/1—The Matt Fuller Quartet

8/2—GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet

8/3—Adam Bodine Quintet

8/3—Citizen Cope

8/5—Tinariwen with Ritmo Cascabel

8/6—Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers with Remo Drive and So Much Light

8/2—JJ Brown’s Raw Soul

8/3—Alejandro Escovedo with James Mastro

8/1—The Unlikely Candidates

7/31—Thirty Seconds To Mars with AFI, Poppy and KennyHoopla

8/1—Guster with the Colorado Symphony

8/2—Pretty Lights

8/3—Pretty Lights

8/4—Joe Bonamassa

8/6—K-Love Live

8/2—Treehouse Sanctum with Ray Flaherty and Andy Mauser

8/3—BrightSide Blue

8/3—Tonewood

8/2—Carter Winter

8/3—Boobie Lootaveli

8/6—Vitriol

7/31—Collective Action with Bad Person, RVBomb and Yapper

8/2—Beneath The Floorboards with Velociriffer, Circling Over, Crimson Deep and Orna

8/3—Give Me Gold with SWAG, FALU RED and Opposition Agent

8/6—Viperwitchwith Hellfury, Nihil and Contorted Self

7/31—Hannah Juanita & Mose Wilson with The Gilded Lilies

8/1—Sleepy Gaucho/Honey Blazer/Restless Ones

8/2—Hollow Head with Alive At Nine,Heather Hunt and Soneffs

8/3—Danielle Durack with Pie Lombardi and Ian Mahan

8/6—Sir Woman

7/31—Heart To Gold

8/3—The Summer Slaughter Tour

8/5—STRFKR

8/6—Ski Mask The Slump God

8/2—DJ Sats

8/2—Blake Horstmann

8/3—Kastra

8/1—Whispers From The Abyss

8/2—Kaipora with Reishio, Ethera and Audiotrope

8/3—The Pajama Jammy Jam