This Week In Concerts — Lake Street Dive, STS9, The Roots, Niall Horan and More

This week in concerts, it’s just another beautiful summer week here in Denver, and we’ve got some stunning concerts lined up for you all! Here are the highlights:

Niall Horan is bringing his solo tour to Ball Arena on Friday 7/19. Having honed his craft with One Direction for many years, he’s sure to bring a fantastic production to Ball Arena and make sure it’s an unforgettable show.

Hip-hop legends The Roots are bringing their “Hip Hop Is the Love Of My Life” tour to the Mission Ballroom on 7/20. They’ve tapped similarly spectacular group Digable Planets to provide support and get the party started properly. Make sure to get there early and catch every possible jam!

STS9 are returning to town for a two-day run on 7/19 and 7/20. For their first stop, they’re going to be bringing an incredibly intimate set sans support to the Ogden Theatre on Friday as a warm-up for their second stop, headlining at Red Rocks with Dirtwire and Motifv bringing their boogie along too.

The rest of this week’s shows are below. As always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!

7/19—Musclecars

7/20—Baio

Niall Horan

7/18—AJR

7/19—Niall Horan

7/20—AJR

7/23—Chris Brown

7/18—London Elektricity with S2PS and CB1

7/19—Kyral X Banko with Nyquist, Waylo and Brotha Nature

7/20—Xenotype with Bemah and Weewah

7/23—Kursk X Atek with Trekka, unmute and Whiskerz

7/18—Ceiva with Jyanigma, Ronnie Stelly, S E E N and Sekizo

7/19—DNA Proxi with Vibe Girl, Sorcell, S P L I T and Kutasha

7/20—Boys to The Black Box

7/18—Bark Point. with Tonewood, Brandywine Trio and Tres Osos

7/19—Palmer Anthony with Buckstein and Snake & The Rabbit

7/20—Redamancy with Clementine, Lie For Fun and The Unsolved

7/18—Dave Barnes with Steve Moakler

7/19—Dead On A Sunday with Deceits and Hex Cassette

7/20—Up All Night

7/19—Macross 82-99 with Vantage, Engelwood and Yoi Toki DJs

7/20—The Hustle

7/17—Knowmads with The White Moms, Insomniaks and P. World

7/18—SHiFT ft. Sam Binga with Neumonic, Despise and Jumpthegun

7/19—Ghost.wav with The Riddims and Massif

7/21—New Family Dog

Snakehips

7/18—Ubur with Sqishi

7/19—Snakehips

7/19—Bass Ops: Joof

7/20—Tiga

7/17—Willy Wilding

7/17—Piano Lounge: Daniel Moran

7/18—Rocco Lc Williams Quartet

7/18—Communitas

7/18—Piano Lounge: Clint Dadlan

7/19—Sister City Music Session

7/19—Gary Meyers

7/19—Satellite Pilot

7/19—Piano Lounge: Gio Barabadze

7/20—Ron Ivory and Suite Ti

7/20—JJ Murphy

7/20—Piano Lounge: Connor Terrones & Kaitlyn Williams Duo

7/21—El Chapultepec Legacy Project

7/22—Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra

7/18—The Deslondes with Esther Rose

7/19—Kaitlin Butts with Della Rose and Racyne Parker

7/20—Sombr with Hana Eid

7/21—Madilyn Mei

7/19—Becca Jay with Odamartian and Please Ask For Paul

7/20—Crisco Disco with Guided Tantrum

Dr. Dog

7/17—Dr. Dog

7/18—AB6IX

7/19—Taylor Rave

7/22—JXDN with Gunnar and L0L0

7/19—Kolby Cooper with Eddie & The Getaway

7/17—Hump Day Funk Jam

7/18—Dave Randon Trio

7/19—Wonderbread

7/20—Wonderbread

7/21—Randy Ricks & The Rescue Dogs

7/22—Monday Night Jazz

7/23—B3 Jazz Jam

7/21—Denver Reggae Ram Jam Party

7/17—Video Daze with Glue Man, Emma Goldman Sachs and Diet Riot

7/18—Dunk Maxwell with King Dream and Luna Nuñez

7/20—Total Cult with Radio Fluke and In Plain Air

7/21—UNIT-Y with Ronan Andrews and Azi

7/23—Abandons with Wingwalker, Moon Pussy and Facet

KOPPS

7/18—53 Thieves with KOPPS

7/19—Michael Surface

7/19—Denver Progressive House

7/19—Never Dull with Willbeaux and LaFave

7/20—Cenematica with Takipnik, Rumble Young Man Rumble and Midnight Architect

7/20—MADE4MAGIC

7/20—Open House: Ham, Chis Ares B2B DeKid and APOTHEKARI

7/21—Gartener with Third Ward, Hole Milk and Harpers

7/18—Bella White with Mr. Sam and The People People

7/19—Blookah with Portyl, CLRBLND. and Dreambay

7/20—Kill Dyll with Warlord Colossus, Pranav.Wav, Koste and Teddy Slugz

7/21—Hey Nothing with Nicki Walters

7/23—Oston with Kate The Dreamer and YES BABY

Closure in Moscow

7/17—ANTISAINT

7/18—Quasi

7/19—Closure in Moscow

7/20—THE RESISTANCE

7/21—Futuristic

7/19—Ryan Montbleau Band

7/21—Ibibio Sound Machine

The Roots

7/17—Slash with Keb’ Mo’, Samantha Fish and Jackie Venson

7/19—Mike.

7/20—The Roots with Digable Planets

7/23—The Decemberists with Ratboys

7/17—Eric Gunnison Trio

7/18—Daryl Gott and Ryan Fourt Quintet

7/19—Daruma

7/20—The Ben Markley Quintet

7/21—The Tom Amend Trio

7/19—Taste Of Winehouse with Mellow Gaga

7/21—Nick Valdez

7/17—Lucky Daye

7/19—STS9

7/23—Ben Howard with John Francis Flynn

7/18—Colorado Burlesque Festival

7/19—Colorado Burlesque Festival

7/20—Vibe Tribe

7/18—10 Years

7/19—Sage Francis

7/20—Colorado Burlesque Festival

7/21—Fan Halen

7/23—Caspian with And So I Watch You From Afar

Lake Street Dive

7/17—Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off The Earth and Audriix

7/18—Dr. Dog with Fruit Bats

7/19—Vampire Weekend with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

7/20—STS9 with Dirtwire and Motifv

7/21—Lake Street Dive with the Colorado Symphony

7/22—A Day To Remember with The Story So Far, Four Year Strong and SCOWL

7/23—Norah Jones with Hurray For The Riff Raff

7/19—Danny Shafer

7/19—Guided Tantrum

7/20—Please Ask For Paul

7/20—Best Kept Secret

7/19—Montana of 300

7/20—Emo Vs. Pop Punk

7/22—Amerikan Overdose

7/19—Seed of the Sorcerer Womb of the Witch with Deadgods, Zingaro and Planet Lazerus

7/21—Newgrounds Death Rugby with Oolong, Hotel Wifi, SPIT and Kyler Killick

7/18—Blair Borax with Alex Dunn and David Lawrence

7/19—A Strange Happening with Plague Pitted Moon and Penny Auction

7/20—La Cerca with Bear & The Beasts and Shimmervoid

7/23—Well Wisher with Dream Of Time, Nicki Walters and The Non-Renewed

7/18—Midnight Memories

7/19—Dance Yourself Clean

7/20—Misery Signals

7/23—Northlane

No Mana

7/19—No Mana

7/20—DJ Simone Says

7/20—Hysteric with T4BZ

7/18—Picasso Gvng

7/19—Ratchet In The City

7/20—Moogle Madness

7/20—Abyssal Cartel

7/21—Dancefestopia Yellow Brick Road Tour

7/21—Prxzm with Abrii, Lily Nova, Audrey Riggs and Lethys