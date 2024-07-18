Taste the Trends: LoDo’s Newest Restaurants and Bars – Plus What’s on the Horizon

Revitalizing the local scene one spot at a time – a wave of new restaurants and bars are breathing life into the eclectic LoDo neighborhood – attracting food enthusiasts and fostering community spirit. Here are eight of the newest and most anticipated restaurants and bars to add to your list.

Eat’Ya Pizza

Photo courtesy of Eat’Ya Pizza on Facebook

Where: 1530 16th St. Mall, Suite 101, Denver

When: Sunday-Thursday 10:45 a.m.- 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10:45 a.m.- 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: From the respected team of Nick Kayser and Scott Ericson – of Rooted Craft American Kitchen – with Travis Masar, Darren Chang and Brian Hardy comes Eat’Ya Pizza – where you can find Roman-style square-cut ‘za, pizza dough Italian sammies, tiramisu and a variety of soft serve and gelato. Pop in for the arcade games, an order of mozzarella sticks – with chili crisp hot honey, snag a slice or a whole classic pepperoni pie – with pepperoni, mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce, or check out one of their veggie or meat daily specials. Expect nostalgia and hip vibes surrounding a very delicious and playful menu.

Bedlam Pub

Photo courtesy of Bedlam Pub on Instagram

Where: 1516 Wazee St., Denver

When: Sunday-Saturday 4:30 p.m- 2 a.m.

The Lowdown: Colorado natives and brothers Jeremiah and Jacob Berndt have transformed a former LoDo winery into a craft cocktail, specialty wine and beer spot named lovingly after an asylum. Offering billiards and bar snacks the cozy location presents public house vibes with a kitschy atmosphere. With chandeliers dangling high and a tin ceiling above the bar, expect select charcuterie and other small bites, variations on classic cocktails like the daiquiri – in house called the Sean Acid King with house falernum, rum and lime. Along with many creative new cocktails like The Chainsmoker – whiskey, amari, tobacco and cacao. Bedlam is also rolling out its “Hunderberg Club” where the first guest to drink 100 Underberg will get their name on a plaque in the bar. Fun, tasteful and welcoming – this will be a great date night spot or a night cap dream.

Georgie’s

Photo courtesy of Georgie’s on Facebook

Where: 1416 Market St., Denver

When: Sunday 11 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.; 4 p.m.- 10 p.m., Monday closed, Tuesday 7:30 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.; 4:00 p.m.- 10:00 p.m.

The Lowdown: The team behind RiNo Country Club has brought the perfect combo to LoDo – welcome to Georgie’s – a day-to-night café and bar turning “productive workdays into vibrant nights.” Start your day with a macchiato and a yogurt parfait and when it’s time to shift into night mode slam your laptop shut and order a happy hour cocktail and give one of its several tortas a try. Starting the weekend later in the night? You can expect to find a lively and dynamic crowd after hours and good chances that a DJ or other entertainment is happening. On Wednesdays, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Georgie’s offers a generous 40% discount to our industry friends.

Lob

Photo courtesy of Lob on its Website

Where: 1755 Blake St., Denver

When: Sunday 12 p.m.- 9 p.m., Monday closed, Tuesday-Wednesday 4 p.m.- 10 p.m., Thursday-Friday 4 p.m.- 11 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m.- 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Taking bocce and combining it with the concept of golf, Lob is yet another eating and drinking spot adjoined with the fun of a little friendly competitive action. The food menu is expansive and features everything from burgers and small bites like the cauliflower lettuce wraps – packed with fried cauliflower tossed in Old Bay seasoning, served with remoulade and Louisiana hot sauce – and the guilty pleasure inducing Carolina Twinkie with jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and our smoked pulled pork, wrapped in bacon and served with a side of Carolina hot honey sauce & ranch. With some kid friendly and lighter options mixed in like the veggie bowl – Ancient grains, arugula, red cabbage, heirloom tomatoes, avocado & herb dressing, Lob is sure to have something for everyone. The bar offers plenty of signature cocktails such as the spicy mandarin margarita – Tequila, lime juice, mandarin juice, brown sugar syrup, serrano pepper, tajin rim – group cocktails, and plenty of beer and wine options. Lob is a great spot to gather with friends to belly up and throw down.

Gayle’s Texas BBQ

Photo courtesy of Gayle’s Texas BBQ

Where: 1601 19th St, Suite 150, Denver

When: Sunday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: Mile Post Zero at McGregor Square got a welcomed and familiar addition from the Adobo crew with Gayle’s Texas BBQ. Blaine Baggao is back with another treat after opening his recent Moonrise Garden, he is bringing his award-winning barbecue favorites to the popular food hall – named after his mother, Gayle. Using fresh and locally sourced ingredients, when available, the menu is packed with Texas flavor. Satisfying sandwich options like The Wild Thing – 1/4 LB brisket, butter pickles, pickled onion & jalapeños with house white BBQ sauce – and meat by the pound – from pulled pork to green chile sausage – are paired with backyard feeling side options like potato salad, fried okra or cornbread. With several options for the kiddos and plenty of sharable platters, Gayle’s might be your new go-to for even the pickiest of BBQ lovers.

Huckleberry Roasters

Photo courtesy of Huckleberry Roasters on Facebook

Where: 1800 Wazee St., Denver

When: Sunday-Saturday 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Denver certainly doesn’t have a shortage of coffee shops and we are definitely lucky to be home to a select few roasters that are doing it really, really well. Huckleberry Roasters has been a local favorite since 2011 and longtime friends Koan Goedman & Jason Farrar are excited to bring that flavor to the Dairy Block expanding their retail and wholesale reach. Affectionately known as “Huck” the packaging is vibrant and highlights a wide variety of roasts from all over the world, from Peru to Berundi. In the shop you can choose from thoughtfully curated drinks like A Midsummer’s Night Tea – an earl grey lavendar lemonade – or a Lemongrass Espresso Tonic – with lemongrass, fresh espresso and topped with bubbly tonic. Huck is there for all of your whole bean and ground needs as well as being bright and welcoming cafes.

Church & Union

Photo courtesy of Church & Union on Instagram

Where: 1433 17th St., Suite 150, Denver

When: Coming Soon

The Lowdown: From Top Chef alum Jamie Lynch and South Carolina based 5th Street Group comes a modern American concept – Church and Union. Known for the entirety of The Art of War being scripted on the ceiling, the first concept opened in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2012 and has since expanded to Charleston, South Carolina, Nashville, Tennessee and now right here in Denver. The historic St. Elmo Hotel provides the perfect home base for chef Lynch and partner Adam Hodgson to create a contemporary and innovative menu focused on artisanal and seasonally driven ingredients such as local game and produce. Expect a near farm-to-table experience, house made pastas, and dishes that should be familiar yet innovative and fresh. Front of house and back of house hiring has begun – so stay tuned for an opening date!

Eggs Inc.

Photo courtesy of Eggs Inc on Instagram

Where: 1750 Wewatta St., Denver

When: Opening Soon

The Lowdown: Being introduced to the states for the first time, Eggs Inc. is a Stockholm-based concept getting it’s first location for the US here in Denver. With the help of Troy Guard and former Colorado Avalanche Peter Forsberg, Glenn and Elisabet Eriksson will open their Swedish fast-casual restaurant near Union Station. Its tagline is “Innovative egg-dishes for every time of the day that will leave you with a joyful feeling that lasts,” and the menu promises to be full of egg everything from pizza’s and traditional sandwiches, to benedicts and even pancakes. This location is expected to have a beer and wine program as well – but the true focus is bringing healthy “fast food” options to Denver that are delicious and satisfying without having to break the bank. The opening date has not been announced just yet – but Guard expects to have several locations open in the next couple of years.