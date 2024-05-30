Moonrise Garden: From Paws to Plates – Your Newest Food Truck Hub

There is no doubt that Denver has mad love for their food trucks, as many of them have created almost cult-like followings. A new trend has emerged amid this vibrant scene – food truck venues. As the days warm up, so will the energy at Moonrise Garden – Wheat Ridge’s newest food truck hub – providing a welcoming atmosphere for adults, families and our four-legged companions alike. Moonrise Garden proves life is a little more fun with good food, music and fresh mountain air – a Colorado blessing.

From Adobo owner, Blaine Baggao and house bartender Dylan Zarett, this welcome addition to the Barths neighborhood has become a go-to place since its grand opening on February 23rd.

“The inspiration behind the park was to create a place for the food truck community to share their passions and at the same time create a space that was comfortable. I have always been a dog owner and also a proud father. I know how hard it can be to just get out and have a good time with the whole family involved.” Blaine said.

One of the highlights of a food truck venue is, of course, the capability of offering a unique blend of gourmet cuisine in an inclusive atmosphere. The culinary offerings might feel diverse while allowing even the kids to indulge in tasty treats. At Moonrise Garden they have gone a step beyond your basic parking lot fun, and the appeal lies not only in the delectable dishes but also in the collective social experience, strengthening connections among families, food fanatics and pet lovers alike. Meet up with your pals for happy hour, or get out of the house with the kids – on two legs or four.

Adobo Food Truck will be a familiar face, known for its Filipino and New Mexican cuisine. Blaine continues, “We have relationships with so many food trucks in the area from running the streets and also formed a food truck booking company several years ago, so our network of trucks includes most of Denver’s favorite food trucks. We always take suggestions from guests and try to spot light new trucks as well.”

Dog friendly vibes!

Owner Blaine and Mayor Bud Starker

Adobo Wings



Having food trucks for private events is becoming ever popular, so take advantage of the opportunity to try out a new truck when it is there – should you have an upcoming event. No stress or pressure – just great food, good fun and something for everyone. While they are working through regulations and requirements within the Wheat Ridge neighborhood, music plans will be announced soon, along with some “really fun events” just as the Colorado weather turns into Summer.

Blaine explains, “I built this place with my girlfriend, Akasha Arnold, over the course of the first year of our relationship. The park is the product of our blood, sweat, tears, love for each other and passion to create something really cool. We have a couple of other important things to include but that is one for me. As well, I built the park with my daughter Olivia, who is 8 years old. Our mascot is a cute little owl named Olivia and I hope one day that they both see how much I love them and how much they mean to me.” As the sun sets, laughter fills the air – cherished memories are created against the backdrop of tantalizing aromas and wagging tails. In these family and dog-friendly food truck venues, everyone finds a place at the table.

Moonrise Garden Bar & Food Truck Park is located at 6875 West 38th Ave., Wheat Ridge. It is open Wednesday through Sunday, weather permitting – for its most recent updates and information on events and live music, follow along on its social media.

Photos courtesy of Moonrise Garden Bar & Food Truck Park on Facebook and Instagram.