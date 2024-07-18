Profile — LØLØ is Unfiltered and Unstoppable on Debut Album “Falling for Robots and Wishing I Was One” (Exclusive Interview)

From the streets of Toronto to commanding stages before boundless crowds, LØLØ — a dreamer who once harbored Broadway ambitions — has carved out her own path in the vibrant pop-punk scene. Her debut album, Falling for Robots and Wishing I Was One, introduces a brand of “messy” pop that resonates deeply with love-struck dreamers. It’s an album of self-discovery intertwined with the challenges of her skyrocketing career.

303 Magazine recently caught up with LØLØ ahead of her national tour opening for Jxdn and a headlining tour in Europe later this year to discuss her Broadway dreams, her take on internet culture, and more.

READ: Profile — RSTY Explores Liberation On New EP Out July 5th (Exclusive Interview)

For LØLØ, music wasn’t just a choice, it was destiny. Growing up in Toronto, she fixated on the bright lights of Broadway, envisioning herself as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. But around college, she distanced herself from the musical theater scene as she found her interest drifting more towards pop music. It was a guitar teacher’s ultimatum that ignited her songwriting journey. “I had never written songs before, but my guitar teacher said I had a good voice and told me he wouldn’t keep teaching me unless I tried writing,” she recalled. Eager for the challenge, she gave writing a try and ended up writing seven songs in one go, uncovering a deep passion for pop.

During the pandemic, LØLØ honed her craft and mastered the art of self-marketing on TikTok, leveraging the platform to build a devoted fanbase. Her alternative takes on popular songs like “Hey There, Delilah” caught the industry’s attention, leading to a deal and tours with Hot Mulligan and Less Than Jake. “TikTok is a double-edged sword. It’s saturated, but it’s where anyone can go viral,” she reflected. Learning to hone the power of the internet played to her advantage as she got to rub shoulders with many of her musical idols and her art evolved from the new experiences. She said, “It’s like a butterfly effect. Everything I do impacts my music.” Her time touring with Hot Mulligan notably influenced her style, leading her to incorporate more intensity and vocal power into her songs.

LØLØ’s debut album, meticulously crafted over three years, encapsulates the modern agony of relationships. With tracks like “OMG,” “Faceplant,” and “Hot Girls in Hell,” she confronts themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery with brutal honesty. She wrote “You and the Tin Man” in May 2021 and immediately felt she had struck gold. “I thought it was the best song I had ever written,” she reflected. “I wrote it by myself and I was just like, ‘Whoa, there’s something here.'” Instead of relegating it to an EP, she set it aside, waiting until she penned “Wish I Was a Robot” years later. Drawing a thematic connection between the two songs, she explained, “I was critiquing emotionless men while wishing I was more like them.” This realization sparked the idea for a concept album, inspired by themes from The Wizard of Oz. She began compiling songs that fit this vision, describing them as the pillars upon which the rest of the album fell into place.

Recruiting her previous collaborator Mike Robinson from “U Turn Me On (But Give Me Depression),” the two set out to realize her vision for the project. “I’d bring him songs, and he’d produce while I sat on the couch with his dog, telling him exactly what I wanted it to sound like.” With his savvy producer skills and years of experience, Robinson employed some classic techniques to achieve the desired sound. “I remember for a bunch of my songs, I would sing into a soup can,” she chuckled, reflecting on the offbeat methods that — combined with her witty and introspective lyrics — helped shape the album’s fresh pop-punk sound.

A standout track on the album is the soft ballad “Gloria,” which explores the complexities of forming a friendship with an ex’s ex-partner. “I was staying at a friend’s house, surrounded by fake butterflies in her room, and as I was trying to think of song ideas, they began to fall, one by one,” she said. This visual sparked the concept of a “butterfly massacre in her stomach,” shaping the rest of the song. Drawing from her past relationships, the song deals with the experience of being misled by men who portrayed their exes as crazy, only to realize they were manipulating both women. “I felt it would be powerful to apologize to the misunderstood ‘crazy ex,'” she explained. Originally considering various titles, she settled on “Gloria,” acknowledging its association with Green Day’s song “¿Viva la Gloria?” and adding a touch of homage to her musical influences.

One of LØLØ’s most noticeable traits is her thorough embrace of the internet age, never shying away from confronting her critics head-on. “I have this sickness, I have to respond to haters,” she admitted, reflecting her sharp, sarcastic nature that embodies the essence of pop-punk. This quality resonates deeply, showcasing her authenticity as both an artist and an individual unafraid to defend her craft. Young girls admire her unabashed honesty and willingness to push back against those who misunderstand her. In an industry often governed by image and relationships, her defiance is a refreshing reminder of artistic integrity. Those who connect with artists like Olivia Rodrigo or Reneé Rapp may find LØLØ’s unapologetic self-expression and exploration of self-destructive themes particularly resonant.

Despite her rapid ascent, LØLØ shows no signs of slowing down. Gearing up for her first headlining tour in Europe, following her stint with Jxdn, it’s clear that the former Broadway hopeful knows how to craft a spectacle of a show. As she continues to evolve, LØLØ remains committed to being genuine to herself and connecting with her audience through the music. She often reflects on how she’s already achieved her wildest dreams, with everything beyond simply being “the cherry on top.” Her promising debut album is an emotional and relatable journey and we eagerly anticipate what LØLØ has in store for the future.