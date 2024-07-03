Review — Nas Performs with The Colorado Symphony and Tobe Nwigwe at Red Rocks

Sunday night at Red Rocks Amphitheatre was buzzing with anticipation for Nas with the Colorado Symphony and supporting artist Tobe Nwigwe. The venue, a natural wonder with its exceptional acoustics, was packed with fans ready for a night of rap that’s inspired millions.

Tobe Nwigwe took the stage dressed in his fresh mint green suit. The Houston-born rapper was as fresh as his outfit, offering movement and a smile that came with that came included with the performance. His energy was contagious, setting the tone for the night with a performance that had the crowd moving with him.

A quarter past eight, under blue skies and light clouds, Nas took the stage to deafening cheers. Dressed in a formal suit, he was perfectly complemented by the Colorado Symphony behind him. Their presence added an elegant touch to the night, while Nas’s calm confidence and seasoned showmanship captivated the audience. The blending of his iconic rap with the orchestral sounds soothing the airwaves was nothing short of spectacular.

The setlist was a journey through Nas’s illustrious career, starting strong with “New York State of Mind” followed by “The World is Yours” and “Halftime,” all off Illmatic, objectively one of the greatest hip hop albums ever made. Clouds in the distance revealed orange streaks of lightning that complemented the sun-kissed sandstone venue, offering a natural spectacle alongside Nas’s performance.

Nas spoke about his humble beginnings and his gratitude for a career that has spanned decades, sharing stories that gave depth to his music. His words were particularly poignant as he reminisced about his early dreams and the journey to where he stands today.

He reflected on where he came from all those years ago, who his idols were, and how obsessed he was with his passion, preluding and leading up to Illmatic. He reminisced, “On the fifth floor — apartment 5D, the Queens Bridge, I was just dreaming that I could do what Run MC, LL, and Slick Rick and NWA and all these guys were doing.” The moment came full circle as he transitioned from his nostalgia into “Memory Lane.”

The crowd’s energy ebbed and flowed, with Nas often encouraging more participation. Despite this, the connection between Nas, the symphony, and the audience remained one of utmost respect for the craft. Even as some fans began to leave early to avoid parking hassles, many quickly returned up flights of stairs when “If I Ruled The World (Imagine That)” started, unwilling to miss any part of the unique experience.

The night left the audience in awe of the seamless fusion of hip-hop and symphonic music. Seeing Nas perform with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks was a testament to his enduring appeal and astronomical ambitions. Experiencing these two diverse musical genres coming together was something truly special.

Nas’s journey from the streets of New York to the grandeur of Red Rocks with the Colorado Symphony behind him showcased the depth and evolution of his career. If you have the chance to see Nas live, especially in such a unique setting, it’s an experience not to be missed. If you haven’t heard it yet, check out his latest album Magic 3, or his latest collaboration with Ghostface Killah, “Scar Tissue.”

All photography by Kiddest Metaferia. See the full photo gallery here!