Killionaire and Die Happy Create Karnival Inspired Collections and Host Pop Up Event

Designer Siyona Fashina of Die Happy and Moses Kisale of Killionaire have teamed up together to not only host a karnival-inspired pop up but highlight the importance of creating cohesive collections and one of a kind pieces. The theme, karnival, was inspired by their vibrant, fun designs. For Kisale, it reminded him of a clown.

“Clown outfits are colorful and at the same time clowns are talented but normally feel like they don’t get the recognition leading them to feel unappreciated,” Kisale said. “The idea of the clown plays off perfectly with artists somewhat not feeling appreciated in the field of fashion when they take a hiatus break or don’t create as often, people tend to forget about them.”

Fashina and Kisale have been a part of the same underground fashion scene since 2018. It wasn’t until Kisale received a message from Fashina that not only spearheaded the pop up but a fashion show in November. With their similar streetwear, sustainable one of one designs, it’s no surprise that the duo decided to partner together.

“Die Happy correlates with Killionaire turning nothing into something and making unwanted clothes into something purposeful,” Kisale said.

As 1 of 1 piece grows in popularity, Killionaire and Die Happy take it to another level. Their philosophy focuses on turning unwanted scrapes and clothes into purposeful pieces — essentially turning nothing into something.

“In today’s world, there is so much waste coming from clothing. If we can change that even in the smallest way it makes a huge impact,” Fashina said. “We want to send a message that the best brands are sustainable — they are fashionable and good for the Earth.”

Between sustainability and passion for creating the unthinkable, Kisale and Siyona have shown that putting intention into a collection allows people to have a deeper understanding of a brand.

Kisale compared creating collections and lookbooks to musician albums — “Each collection is a representation of your brand, you basically are building a little world for your audience,” he said.

With this in mind, it’s another reason why the carnival theme was created — to highlight the popularity of 1 of 1 pieces while also pushing boundaries in creating a cohesive collection that people want to wear.

Fahina’s brand, Die Happy is a lifestyle meaning her brand encourages everyone to live freely, wear and do what makes you happy because life is short. Killionaire focuses on turning anything unwanted into something purposeful for someone else. Together the duo’s Karnival-themed pop up and upcoming fashion show will be unstoppable.

“All of the recent pop up shops are stepping stones for our finale AW fashion show which will take place in November,” Kisale said.

