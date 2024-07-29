It’s Been A Year: Let’s Look At Our Favorite Taylor Swift Looks From The Eras Tour Denver

A year has passed since the icon herself, Taylor Swift performed in Denver and she still has us all in a chokehold.

From the outfits she wore to the songs she sang, it’s no surprise why Denver Natives are hoping the popstar one day returns. Her three-and-a-half-hour show, combined numerous outfits that left Swifties frantic and desperate for more.

With that being said, join 303 Magazine as we reminisce on some of our favorite looks from the icon herself as she dazzled Empower Field.

She’s THE Man

Photo by Kiddest Metaferia

Photo by Kiddest Metaferia

Photo by Kiddest Metaferia

Photo by Kiddest Metaferia

Photo by Kiddest Metaferia

One thing that Swift is known for is making an entrance.

One of her most iconic looks of The Eras Tour is her entrance outfit where fans hold their breath as they wait to see what of her many body suits she will select. Denver was lucky enough to see, the now extinct, blue and gold body suit.

Not only did it effectively set the tone for the rest of the evening but between her thigh high red bottom boots and blue and gold diamond-encrusted gems, she was a sight to be held and made her opening songs “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince” and “Cruel Summer” that more impactful.

It’s because of the details, that her “Lover” outfit has easily become a fan favorite and a perfect sparkly addition to wear under “The Man” blazer. The black and gold striped “The Man” blazer was “Reputation” in an outfit. The intricate lining and shining details made this outfit an all time favorite.

Were We Ready For It?

Photo by Lauren Lippert

Photo by Lauren Lippert

Photo by Lauren Lippert

Photo courtesy of Pinterest

Photo by Lauren Lippert

Photo by Lauren Lippert

The long “tentacle” gold dress is a perfect modern twist on her iconic 2088 Fearless dress hand hearts and all — it’s why it deserves a place on our favorite list.

During her “Evermore” set, she wore a burnt orange and yellow dress that easily transported the audience into her witch, cabin like era. The intricate floral stitching paired with her moss piano created such a stunning contrast that evidently left the crows in awe. One of the fan favorites, is Swift’s “Reputation” outfit that she has yet to change as The Eras Tour progresses — at least for now. Her one legged and arm body suit with a red snake crawling up is so Reputation coded that it easily adds extra flare as she belts out “Don’t Blame Me.”

Following the dark ensemble, is her “Speak Now” gown. It’s no secret that Swift has a wide variety of potential gowns but Denver was lucky enough that she wore her light sparkly pink gown as she sang “Enchanted” instantly transporting the audience back to the time when she initially released the “Speak Now” album. Perhaps her most anticipated look was her “A Lot Going On At the Moment” t-shirt from her “22” music video. Each concert, Swift changes up the phrases leaving fans speculating what her shirt would say.

Best Believe, She Bejeweled

Photo by Lauren Lippert

Photo by Lauren Lippert

Photo by Lauren Lippert

Photo by Lauren Lippert

Photo by Lauren Lippert

Photo by Lauren Lippert at 1989

The “1989” era was filled with lots of sparkly matching sets — Swift iminiulated that and thensome at the Eras Tour. The texturized, sparkly ensemble reflected Swift’s pop hits perfectly making her outfit a Eras Tour classic.

Following “1989,” Swift performed her surprise songs in a maroon colored dress that brought out the pastel flowers painted on her piano. Denver night one heard “Picture to Burn” and “Timeless” and night two heard “Starlight” and “Back to December.” The simplicity of the gown made her surprise song moment that much more special because all fans could do was truly tune in to whatever song she played.

Her finale “Midnights” looks took fans’ breath away especially with her dark blue tassel “Vigilante Shit” bodysuit. Her dance was so precise that the lights easily reflected off each gem creating a personalized spotlight on Swift — it made her performance that much more powerful.

Only Bought This Dress So… I Could Take It to the Eras Tour

Photo courtesy of Taylor Nation

Photo courtesy of Taylor Nation

Photo courtesy of Taylor Nation

Photo courtesy of Taylor Nation

Photo courtesy of Taylor Nation

Photo courtesy of Taylor Nation

Aside from Miss. Swift herself, one of the most exciting parts about attending a Taylor Swift concert, is planning the outfits. Fans truly go more all out for The Eras Tour and Denver was no different.

Fans were decked to the nines in Taylor Swift themed outfits, from cowboy boots to sparkly jackets, to “Anti Hero” ghosts — it truly was a night Denver couldn’t quite forget.

Photos by Kiddest Metaferia and Lauren Lippert