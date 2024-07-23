Glowin’ & Growin’ Returns With Creative Festival and Fashion Showcase

Season three of Glowin’ & Growin’ (G&G) marked a new era. As part of the creative festival, they not only hosted a fashion show but a panel of artists and a sound bowl ceremony during their post show glow.

As noted in their program, “Glowin’ & Growin’ Show is a community driven creative festival fashion showcase and dance party event. Led by uplifting energy, mutual support and the power of co creation G&G is an example of what’s possible when creative community comes together to serve something bigger than all of us.”

With the mission in mind, each event raised money for Lincoln Hills Cares — a program that develops the next generation of young leaders through outdoor and environmental education, cultural history exploration and workforce advancement.

Hosted at Dry Clean Only, a creative gathering and event space, the fashion show layout was everything one can hope for in an event focused on having everyone “exit a different version of themselves on the other side.”

Check out the Growin’ & Glowin gallery here

With bright flower arrangements in the middle of the runway, a poem read by fashion director Jordan Garcia and the high energy of host Taylor Jade who drew the crowd in with her wit and humor and made for a perfect night two of Glowin’ & Growin.’

Hannah Hartman

Described as the “future of dreams,” designer Hannah Hartman created a collection that was every artist’s fantasy. Though her garments were decorated with painted bows, mushrooms, eggs, birds and more phrases like “I’ve been lost for a while” and “Why do we will fall love” really made her collection that much deeper.

As an artist herself who primarily paints on secondhand or previously owned pieces, it’s no surprise her collection was full of colorful, playful looks. Models holding some of the most iconic fashion magazines were the perfect added additions.

My Generation

Designer Ashleigh Perri is known for combining music with fashion in her rocker swimsuit brand. Her mission is to create a brand that lets everyone be creative and themselves within their style.

This was easily found in Perri’s classic collection of retro patterns and bold swimsuit colors. It was the perfect summer collection fit for a fashion show that focused on empowerment and being your authentic self.

Michelle Delahoussaye

As a designer, Michelle Delahoussaye specializes in one of a kind evening and ready to wear pieces. This was evident in her rich fabrics and intricate pearls, sparkle details embellished throughout her gowns. Described as a “rebellious feminine spirit,” Delahoussaye’s ability to create unique silhouettes and overlay fun texture made for the sexiest, fiercest collection yet.

Delahoussaye wants anyone wearing her pieces to exude passion, valor and opulence — something that was easily seen in every model that graced the runway.

Chromatiicat Handmade

As a festivalwear designer, Kirsten Joranlien has a mission to create clothing that adds joy and whimsy to the world. Her custom designs for individual clients, letting them infuse their personality into each piece. And that very personality showed on the runway.

Known for her vibrant colors, fur and light up scarves and headpieces, Joranlien truly brought a rave to the runway in the best way possible. For Joranlien, it brings her joy knowing that her creations are vessels for special memories, moments of euphoria, self expression and human connection.

M. Bolden Boutique

Rachel Marie Hurst is no newbie when it comes to curating or designing a collection and her brand M. Bolden Boutique is no different. Her collection “Embodies self expression” and “embraces unique style and desires.” Each model was asked to write on a shopping bag what they wanted in life — answers included happiness, love, knowledge and growth to be successful and passion.

Not only did the shopping bag messages set the tone for the collection, but the mixture of pastels, textures, patterns and layers really helped make M. Bolden Boutique’s runway debut that more special.

WCKD Collective

A celebration of fashion, community and being uniquely you truly showed through in WCKD Collective’s collection. Between the high energy, models dancing and audience participation, it was the perfect collection to end on.

Each look embodied every model’s personality. Between the layered pairing and fun textures and patterns, WCK Collective was a sight to behold.

All photos by Kiddest Metaferia