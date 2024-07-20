How to Experience Summers in Taos Ski Valley

Much like Colorado’s ski resorts, which offer year-round activities to keep us occupied in between ski seasons, our neighbors in Taos, New Mexico have curated an impressive array of on-mountain summer activities. This weekend, we’re traveling from Denver to the Taos Ski Valley to explore how you can experience summers in Taos.

A mountain haven in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Taos Ski Valley transforms into a summer paradise, boasting rushing mountain streams, verdant slopes and refreshing temperatures at its 9,200-foot elevation. It’s a place where they stay wildly independent as one of the last remaining independently owned ski resorts. And clinging to traditions with its “better, not bigger,” philosophy, Taos Ski Valley offers a chill, yet epic on-mountain experience, both in the winter and summer.

Summers in Taos at the Blake. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

While the scenic drive from Denver to Taos typically takes just under five hours, there’s exciting news for travelers this summer. JSX, a boutique airline, now offers direct flights from Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield to Taos, significantly reducing travel time for Denver residents.

So, let’s dive into how you can make the most of summer with a weekend escape to Taos Ski Valley.

12 Weeks of TAOS!

This past 4th of July marked the start of the 12 Weeks of TAOS! This means free activities every Thursday – Sunday for the next 12 weeks including photo scavenger hunts, trivia, yoga, cornhole tournaments, family-favorite movie screenings, and so much more.

For both the downhill daredevils and casual onlookers, the Summer 24 pass offers unlimited lift service for lift-served mountain biking or scenic lift rides. Not sure about your mountain biking skills or riding for the first time? New this year, mountain biking lessons are available with both beginner and advanced options. Or, if you think you’ve got the skills, test them out at the Taos Bike Park.

Scenic lift rides get you into the mountains at Taos Ski Valley. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Book some time at the TAOS Pickleball Court and enjoy your time battling it out for pickleball champion against the breathtaking backdrop of the mountains at the highest court in the country. Or really push your trip to new heights with the Via Ferrata. The TAOS Via Ferrata sits at 11,500 feet in the sub-alpine ecosystem of Kachina Peak, where you’ll scale cliff walls, cross a 100-foot sky bridge and a double-cable catwalk.

And of course, hiking is also available for those who like to stick to solid ground. Many of the trails are easily accessible from the village and or by way of a ski lift.

Blake Elevated Experiences

Life elevated at the Blake in Taos Ski Valley. Photo provided by Ski Taos.

If all this sounds like fun, then the best way to experience summers in Taos Ski Valley is with the Blake Elevated Experiences. Elevate your summers in Taos with a stay at The Blake in the Taos Ski Valley with their almost all-inclusive Elevated Experience package.

Let the team at the Blake be your guides prior to your arrival and throughout your stay to curate each day’s activities for you. So, whether you’re looking for a trip to challenge you or one that relaxes you, the Elevated Experiences allow you to customize your own personal experience.

The Elevated Experience package allows you to explore all of what the Taos Ski Valley has to offer. From dining at the historic Bavarian restaurant and relaxing spa days to thrill-seeking activities like the Via Ferrata and mountain biking, there are many ways to enjoy summers in Taos.

Hiking in Taos Ski Valley. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

The best part? Your experience package introduces you to not only the terrain of Taos but also its history and culture. With guided tours of the Taos Pueblo, Taos Gorge Bridge and the famous San Francisco de Asís Catholic Mission Church. Be sure to also schedule an art tour of the Blake hotel. With nearly 100 pieces of art, all from the owner’s personal collection, historic photographs of those who founded the Taos Art Society and Ernie Blake himself, you instantly feel like a part of the valley’s history and culture.

Tour the historic Taos Pueblo with the Taos Cultural Tour. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Elevated Experiences begin at $2,995 for 2 people, double occupancy in a standard room — Thursday – Sunday. Additional people can book for $995, with no lodging included. This cost includes everything; lodging for 2 in a standard room at The Blake, two preferred activities for two guests, one Spa treatment per guest, breakfast and lunch each day, two dinners, a welcome reception, complimentary yoga, a dedicated guest experience manager to guide you through your vacation.

Find your reason to enjoy summers in Taos and book the Elevated Experience now through September 15, 2024.