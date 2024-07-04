Enjoy Local Cider at Colorado’s Midsize Cidermaker of the Year

After winning GLINTCAP’s Midsize Cidermaker of the Year, Kari Williams and the team behind Snow Capped Cider are opening their new Taproom & Wine Bar on July 4. Williams, the owner and head Cidermaker, is bringing her family’s legacy of 100% Colorado-grown and produced wine and cider to the bar alongside a casual menu.

Located in Cedaredge, the Snow Capped Cider Taproom & Wine Bar is showcasing its award-winning beverage selections, which has also won 20 medals this year from CiderCraft Magazine – the highest number of awards received by a single competitor this year. The team also won two Good Food Foundation Awards this year for their Winesap and Porter’s Perfection ciders.

Winning these awards has created a strong mindset in cider-making for Williams. “It certainly reinforced the research I have worked on using our estate Colorado fruit. It is taking our generational fruit-growing legacy in a whole new direction, assisting in sustainable growing practices while contributing to a zero-waste company model. I am proud to set the standards of Colorado cider,” she says.

The taproom has created a unique and modern twist on the usual wine and cider-tasting experience by updating the building’s interior. With a high-end vibe, a nods to the location’s historic 1940s gas station view, old Williams Family Orchards farm trucks outside with an elegant, black granite bar inside.

Menu items include wood-fired pizza, charcuterie, sliders and paninis. Some of these dishes will be created by a rotating roster of guest chefs, bringing individual ideas to the table through local produce. On the horizon is guest chef Brandt Bishop from Best Slope Culinary and Best Slope Pizza.

If you’re hesitant to try new flavors, the taproom will have expert winemakers to discuss the drinks, combining an educational experience with entertainment to the tastings. “We believe that hearing directly from the experts — those who have crafted these exceptional beverages — will enrich our understanding and contribute to our cause,” says Williams.

With a family legacy of cider starting in the late 1800s, Snow Capped Cider draws from English and French orchard styles. Growing its fruit from the Williams Family Orchards, the team eliminates artificial sugars to ensure clean and fresh ciders. “My intentions are to make sure Colorado has a voice in the industry, applying my family’s unique growing practices,” she says.

Being the first to introduce innovative techniques to maximize natural flavors while maintaining quality, it has created over 100 apple and 40 peach varieties of cider from fruit grown at 6,130 feet of elevation. These techniques include the high elevation’s warm days and cool nights, trellis growing systems, micro-sprinkler technology, propane heating systems and wine machines.

Photo courtesy of Proof PR

“To me, the Midsize Cidermaker is the hardest award to be earned. It requires both quality and volume, and we make a very large amount of cider styles in both bottles and cans. I am proud to bring home the recognition to the brand and cement that we can achieve great things with a relatively small team,” says Williams.

Snow Capped Cider Taproom & Wine Bar is located at 105 Grand Mesa Dr., Cedaredge. It is open Tuesday – Thursday 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Friday – Saturday 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

All photos courtesy of Proof PR.