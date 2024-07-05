5 Outfit Ideas to Wear to Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour is coming to Denver on July 30. This tour is known to be full of sequins, leather, cherry red and of course Olivie Rodrigo purple. But what will you wear? Here are five outfit ideas to wear to the GUTS World Tour.

PhotoCredit @BJohnsonxAR

Sequin Skirts

Nothing will ever look better under concert lighting than sequins and what’s more fun than a mini skirt? Match the pop-star on stage wearing a silver sequin mini skirt and have the lighting reflect right off of it.

For our Colorado-friends, find skirts like this at Apocalypse, Pinks, and thrift stores all over the state. For our out-of-state friends, find skirts like this at Guizio, PacSun, and even Walmart.

Miss OBSESSED

Are you looking to pay homage to Olivia Rodrigo? Well, there’s no better way to do this than show that you are “in the know.”

Wear an outfit inspired by her “Obsessed” music video by grabbing a blank sash and a fabric market from your local craft store, and deciding what “miss” you will be. Were you his first kiss? His first breakup? Or will you feature your best personality trait? Wear this sash with your favorite dress to make a reference that all other Livies will know.

Eccentric Tights

Two things can make a basic outfit much more interesting: pattern and texture. Luckily, eccentric tights check both of those boxes. Look for a fun pair of tights that match your personal style.

Lace, stars, sequins, and maybe even color. Wear these tights with a short dress or a mini skirt. Find styles like this at Neiman Marcus, Urban Outfitters, REVOLVE, or even Amazon if you are in a rush.

Graphic Tank Tops

Graphic tank tops are essential in capturing Miss Rodrigo’s style. These tank tops typically have large character designs or feature intriguing images. Depending on what you want to tell those around you, you can find the perfect graphic tank top.

Buy pre-made tank tops from Saks Fifth Avenue, REVOLVE, Urban Outfitters, or GARAGE. For a more creative approach, head to your nearest store that sells clothing and grab a plain white tank top and some fabric markers. At home, write/draw whatever your heart desires on your new tank. For added Olivia essence we recommend using some rhinestones.

Merch Never Fails

It’s no secret that Olivia Rodrigo has some of the cutest merch on the market right now so why not show her how much you love it by wearing it to GUTS?

Another alternative is supporting local Etsy designers with their Olivia Rodrigo-inspired clothing designs. And if all else fails, wear a simple outfit to the concert and throw on your new tour-exclusive merch that you bought before the show.

All photos courtesy of Pinterest