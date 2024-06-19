Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 6/19 – 6/23

This week in Denver don’t miss the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade, Widespread Panic, Blockwide Pride, and more.
The Sensational Barnes Brothers with Wes Watkins
Levitt’s free concert series continues with a performance this evening by The Sensational Barnes Brothers with Wes Watkins. In 2019, the brothers released their first studio album Nobody’s Fault But My Own under Bible and Tire Recording Co. Fat Possum.
Photo courtesy Levitt Pavilion Denver
Cavetown & Mother Mother
Robin Daniel “Robbie” Skinner, known by his stage name, Cavetown is an English singer-songwriter and record producer in the alternative/indie genre. Mother Mother is a Canadian indie rock band consisting of Ryan Guldemond on guitar and vocals, Molly Guldemond and Jasmin Parkin on vocals and keyboard, Ali Siadat on drums and Mike Young on bass. Meet Me @ The Altar will open.
Photo courtesy AXS
Kaivon
Kaivon is a DJ and producer. In February, he released his second studio album, Ultraviolet. “End of Beginning” is Kaivon’s most recent track, released on June 12 of this year with SHANT DV. Support will be by k?d, Au5 and Hex Cougar.
Photo courtesy AXS
Edgewater Music Festival
It is the 27th Annual Edgewater Music Festival (previously known as Blues & BBQ) with featured acts Coveralls, The Substitutes, Erica Brown, The Duke Street Kings, Wild Love Tigress, and Graham Good and the Painters beginning at 2 p.m. The festival raises funds for Habitat for Humanity Metro Denver and other affordable housing projects.
Photo courtesy Blues & BBQ
Widespread Panic
Widespread Panic returns to Red Rocks for another three night run. The band has been together creating jams for decades — their lineup including John Bell (guitars, vocals), John “JoJo” Hermann (keyboards, vocals), Jimmy Herring (guitars), Domingo S. Ortiz (percussion, vocals), Dave Schools (bass, vocals) and Duane Trucks (drums). It’s been a long road since 1985, but Widespread has been on it the whole time.
Photo courtesy AXS
Metro Denver Farmers’ Market – Aspen Grove
Metro Denver Farmers’ Market is the oldest farmers’ market in the Denver area. Farmers have been servicing this market and the community for 40 years with their locally grown produce, baked goods, honey, spirits, sausage, handmade pierogi, salsa, popcorn and more.
Photo courtesy Denver Farmers Market
Denver’s Women Social Club — Champagne and Caviar
Looking for more girl friends? Here is an opportunity to mix and mingle with like-minded women and make new friends. Denver Women’s Social Club is a gathering of women seeking personal growth and meaningful connections through culinary adventures, cocktails and cultural experiences. This event features a gourmet buffet crafted by Chef Daria with flavors that transport you to the French Riveria. The dress code is black and classy.
Photo courtesy Daria Olanski
Home Brewing Class – Pour-Over Coffee
Learn to brew coffee with a demonstration and guided discussion. Coffee Development specialists will cover key concepts in this class including coffee strength and extraction, how different variables affect cup quality, controlling variables through a consistent recipe, essential brewing equipment, pour-over brewing techniques, evaluating cup attributes and adjusting recipes to your preferences. The class focuses on brewing with a Hario V60.
Photo courtesy Corvus Coffee Roasters
2024 DENVER Tequila, Taco and Cerveza Fest
This event is a one day fiesta featuring local taco trucks, mariachi by Las Dahlias, live music by DJ James Doe and DJ Agnes, live lucha libre wrestling and over 40 tequilas to sample from. Denver’s Best Taco will be awarded.
Photo courtesy PartyTenders Events
Drag Brunch
Five drag queens will be performing alongside FIRE brunch favorites this weekend. Coco Bardot will host, with acts by Juiccy Misdemeanor and Miss Zarah Misdemeanor in the morning and Lala Queen and Raquelle C. Schelle in the afternoon.
Photo courtesy FIRE Restaurant & Lounge
Matt Rife
Matt Rife takes to the Red Rocks stage this weekend with a comedy special as part of the ProbleMATTic World Tour.
Photo courtesy AXS
“Killer Summer Camp” An Immersive Mystery Popup
This event is set in the summer of 1999, where Camp Z is back after a 15 year hiatus, with themed cocktails, immersive storytelling, and an expertly designed space that will transport guests into a summer camp adventure. A mysterious killer is on the loose, and it is up to you to unravel the clues and puzzles and unmask the culprit.
Photo courtesy Elevate Immersive
Discovering Teen Rex
Take a journey on the prehistoric past with “Discovering Teen Rex.” The fossil prep lab will be displayed alongside dinosaur fossils, including Triceratops and Edmontosaurus from the Museum’s collection.
Photo courtesy Visit Denver
Blockwide Pride
Celebrate Pride with six of Denver’s top queens: host Jazmine James, Brittany Michaels, Alexis Staxx, Mirage Delamor, Muni Tox and Star Kirkland. There will also be a VW Bus photo booth, in addition to special cocktails, queer art and more in the vibrant alley.
Coors Light Denver Pride Parade
This parade is free and open to the public. It is encouraged to find a place along the route early, as 100,000+ people are expected to the line the streets for the parade. See colorful floats, marchers, music and more.
Photo courtesy Denver Pride
