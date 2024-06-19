The Latest

Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 6/19 – 6/23

byFaith Malinowski
June 19, 2024
4 minute read
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
Share 0

This week in Denver don’t miss the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade, Widespread Panic, Blockwide Pride, and more.
Read our recommended Pride events HERE

Get pampered and prepped for Pride events at European Wax Center with a FREE first wax for all new guests and 50% off your first Brazilian or Full Back Wax. (*See center for details*)
Schedule your appointment HERE.

The Sensational Barnes Brothers with Wes Watkins

When: June 19, 7 p.m. Where: Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver, CO Cost: Free The Lowdown: 

Levitt’s free concert series continues with a performance this evening by The Sensational Barnes Brothers with Wes Watkins. In 2019, the brothers released their first studio album Nobody’s Fault But My Own under Bible and Tire Recording Co. Fat Possum.

Photo courtesy Levitt Pavilion Denver

RSVP/VIP here

Cavetown & Mother Mother

When: June 20, 6:30 p.m. Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO Cost: $50.75 The Lowdown: 

Robin Daniel “Robbie” Skinner, known by his stage name, Cavetown is an English singer-songwriter and record producer in the alternative/indie genre. Mother Mother is a Canadian indie rock band consisting of Ryan Guldemond on guitar and vocals, Molly Guldemond and Jasmin Parkin on vocals and keyboard, Ali Siadat on drums and Mike Young on bass. Meet Me @ The Altar will open.

Photo courtesy AXS

Buy tickets here

Kaivon

When: June 21, 8:30 p.m. Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO Cost: $35 The Lowdown: 

Kaivon is a DJ and producer. In February, he released his second studio album, Ultraviolet. “End of Beginning” is Kaivon’s most recent track, released on June 12 of this year with SHANT DV. Support will be by k?d, Au5 and Hex Cougar.

Photo courtesy AXS

Buy tickets here

Edgewater Music Festival

When: June 22, 2 – 10 p.m. Where: Citizen’s Park, 5560 W. 24th Ave., Edgewater, CO Cost: $10 GA, $100 VIP The Lowdown: 

It is the 27th Annual Edgewater Music Festival (previously known as Blues & BBQ) with featured acts Coveralls, The Substitutes, Erica Brown, The Duke Street Kings, Wild Love Tigress, and Graham Good and the Painters beginning at 2 p.m. The festival raises funds for Habitat for Humanity Metro Denver and other affordable housing projects.

Photo courtesy Blues & BBQ

Buy tickets here

Widespread Panic

When: June 23, 6 p.m. Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO Cost: $115 The Lowdown: 

Widespread Panic returns to Red Rocks for another three night run. The band has been together creating jams for decades — their lineup including John Bell (guitars, vocals), John “JoJo” Hermann (keyboards, vocals), Jimmy Herring (guitars), Domingo S. Ortiz (percussion, vocals), Dave Schools (bass, vocals) and Duane Trucks (drums). It’s been a long road since 1985, but Widespread has been on it the whole time.

Photo courtesy AXS

Buy tickets here

Metro Denver Farmers’ Market – Aspen Grove

When: June 19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (weekly on Wednesday) Where: Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr. Cost: Free The Lowdown: 

Metro Denver Farmers’ Market is the oldest farmers’ market in the Denver area. Farmers have been servicing this market and the community for 40 years with their locally grown produce, baked goods, honey, spirits, sausage, handmade pierogi, salsa, popcorn and more.

Photo courtesy Denver Farmers Market

Denver’s Women Social Club — Champagne and Caviar

When: June 20, 6:30 – 9 p.m. Where: 1280 E. 17th Ave., Denver, CO Cost: $90 The Lowdown: 

Looking for more girl friends? Here is an opportunity to mix and mingle with like-minded women and make new friends. Denver Women’s Social Club is a gathering of women seeking personal growth and meaningful connections through culinary adventures, cocktails and cultural experiences. This event features a gourmet buffet crafted by Chef Daria with flavors that transport you to the French Riveria. The dress code is black and classy.

Photo courtesy Daria Olanski

Buy tickets here / Join waitlist
Photo courtesy Corvus Coffee Roasters

Home Brewing Class – Pour-Over Coffee

When: June 21, 9 – 11 a.m. Where: Corvus Coffee Roasters, 5846 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite #3500, Littleton, CO Cost: $60 The Lowdown: 

Learn to brew coffee with a demonstration and guided discussion. Coffee Development specialists will cover key concepts in this class including coffee strength and extraction, how different variables affect cup quality, controlling variables through a consistent recipe, essential brewing equipment, pour-over brewing techniques, evaluating cup attributes and adjusting recipes to your preferences. The class focuses on brewing with a Hario V60.

Photo courtesy Corvus Coffee Roasters

Buy tickets here

2024 DENVER Tequila, Taco and Cerveza Fest

When: June 22, 2 – 6 p.m. Where: Mile High Station, 2027 West Colfax Ave., Denver, CO Cost: $18 – $72 The Lowdown: 

This event is a one day fiesta featuring local taco trucks, mariachi by Las Dahlias, live music by DJ James Doe and DJ Agnes, live lucha libre wrestling and over 40 tequilas to sample from. Denver’s Best Taco will be awarded.

Photo courtesy PartyTenders Events

Buy tickets here

Drag Brunch

When: June 22, 10 a.m. – June 23, 3 p.m. Where: FIRE Restaurant & Lounge, 1201 Broadway, Denver, CO Cost: $100 – $300 The Lowdown: 

Five drag queens will be performing alongside FIRE brunch favorites this weekend. Coco Bardot will host, with acts by Juiccy Misdemeanor and Miss Zarah Misdemeanor in the morning and Lala Queen and Raquelle C. Schelle in the afternoon.

Photo courtesy FIRE Restaurant & Lounge

Buy tickets here

Matt Rife

When: June 19, 7:30 p.m. Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO Cost: ~$83+ The Lowdown: 

Matt Rife takes to the Red Rocks stage this weekend with a comedy special as part of the ProbleMATTic World Tour.

Photo courtesy AXS

Buy tickets here

“Killer Summer Camp” An Immersive Mystery Popup

When: June 20, 6:30 p.m. Where: The Mezzanine at Zeppelin, 3501 Wazee St., Denver, CO Cost: $14.96 The Lowdown: 

This event is set in the summer of 1999, where Camp Z is back after a 15 year hiatus, with themed cocktails, immersive storytelling, and an expertly designed space that will transport guests into a summer camp adventure. A mysterious killer is on the loose, and it is up to you to unravel the clues and puzzles and unmask the culprit.

Photo courtesy Elevate Immersive

Buy tickets here

Discovering Teen Rex

When: June 21, 9 a.m. Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO Cost: $24.95+ The Lowdown: 

Take a journey on the prehistoric past with “Discovering Teen Rex.” The fossil prep lab will be displayed alongside dinosaur fossils, including Triceratops and Edmontosaurus from the Museum’s collection.

Photo courtesy Visit Denver

Buy tickets here

Blockwide Pride

When: June 22, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee, Denver, CO Cost: Free The Lowdown: 

Celebrate Pride with six of Denver’s top queens: host Jazmine James, Brittany Michaels, Alexis Staxx, Mirage Delamor, Muni Tox and Star Kirkland. There will also be a VW Bus photo booth, in addition to special cocktails, queer art and more in the vibrant alley.

Coors Light Denver Pride Parade

When: June 23, 9:30 a.m. Where: Heading west on Colfax — the parade spans 14 blacks and ends near Civic Center Park Cost: Free The Lowdown: 

This parade is free and open to the public. It is encouraged to find a place along the route early, as 100,000+ people are expected to the line the streets for the parade. See colorful floats, marchers, music and more.

Photo courtesy Denver Pride

Discover more from 303 Magazine

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading