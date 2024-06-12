Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 6/12 – 6/16

Celebrate dad with a Breakfast Fly-In at Wings Over the Rockies, Bottle Bingo at WestFax, or a cigar rolling event this week in Denver. Many summer concert series resume, so consider packing some snacks and a blanket to lay on the grass at the free shows provided in different parks around the city and its suburbs.
Hyland Hills Summer Concert Series
Many summer concert series are beginning back up again for the season. This evening marks the first concert of the summer series at Clear Creek Valley Park with Phat Daddy. Phat Daddy is a high energy band that consists of some of Denver’s top nightclub and showroom performers.
Photo courtesy Hyland Hills Parks and Recreation District
Buffalo Nichols with Bison Bone
The Levitt Pavilion Denver produces 50 free concerts every summer. This week, Buffalo Nichols takes stage. In September of last year, Nichols released The Fatalist. You can see Nichols at this free performance at the Levitt with Bison Bone.
Photo courtesy Levitt Denver
Black Pumas
The Black Pumas is an American psychedelic soul band led by singer/songwriter Eric Burton and guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada. In 2020, the band was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. Abraham Alexander will open for the band at the Mission Ballroom.
Photo courtesy AXS
Russ
Russ is an American rapper and singer. Russ self-released 11 albums on his own before signing with Columbia Records for his 12th studio album, There’s Really a Wolf. Since signing, he has released “ZOO,” “SHAKE THE SNOW GLOBE,” “CHOMP 2,” and most recently, “SANTIAGO.” He makes a stop at Ball Arena for the “It Was You All Along” North American Tour. Melii and 6LACK will open.
Photo courtesy Russ on Facebook
DIIV
DIIV (pronounced Dive) is an American rock band from Brooklyn, NYC. Zachary Cole Smith formed the band in 2011, which now includes Andrew Bailey, Colin Caulfield and Ben Newman. The band has five total studio albums, with their latest release being Frog in Boiling Water from May of this year under Fantasy Records. The title is taken from Daniel Quinn’s 1996 novel The Story of B.
Photo courtesy AXS
Hops and Honey Beer Dinner
For this Hops and Honey Beer dinner, honey from The Peoples Bees will be used in every dished and paired with exclusive Breckenridge Brews.
Photo courtesy Farm House Restaurant at Breckenridge Brewery on Facebook
Black Pride Happy Hour
Black Pride Colorado and Vivent Health are pairing together to celebrate the month of Pride at MCA Denver. At this extended happy hour, enjoy specialty cocktails and mocktails, live music by DJ Big Styles, and even get a black and white portrait taken with photographer MaryV. Galleries will be open to view including Critical Landscapes: Selected Works from the Ella Fontanals-Cisneros Collection and Gala Porras-Kim: A Hand in Nature. A portion of ticket sales benefit Youth Seen.
Photo courtesy Museum of Contemporary Art Denver on Eventbrite
Mile High Tikka Express Food Truck Pop-Up Event
Chef Carles Mani and Mixologist Abhi are bringing their light, healthy and modern takes on Indian cuisine into town. The food is considered Indian Fusion food with a modern twist. Stop by for a snack in between shopping over 100+ local vendors at Curate Mercantile.
Photo courtesy Curate: A Local Mercantile on Facebook
Denver Summer Brew Fest
Brew Fest takes place both indoors and outdoors at Mile High, where guests will be able to sample beers with a commemorative tasting glass while listening to live music and spending time with their fathers — if they bring them! There will be a selection of more than 100 beers, seltzers and ciders from a variety of breweries.
Photo courtesy Brew Fest Events
Father’s Day Bottle Bingo
John Davis hosts this Father’s Day Bingo where attendees will have the chance to win seven different bourbon and whiskey bottles or a $100 gift card to AJ’s Pit BBQ. It is a boozy bingo, but it is also family friendly. Big Dub Sliders’ food truck will be on site.
Photo courtesy WestFax Brewing Company
Bubble Planet: An Immersive Experience
Step out of reality and into a planet of bubbles with nine themed rooms filled with optical illusions, multi-sensory displays, opportunities for play and photos. The immersive experience is designed to provide pleasure and an escape from the realities of life — a vision that was cherished and imagined by Exhibition Hub’s late founder, Mario Iacampo.
Union Hall Opening Reception, “The Center Cannot Hold”
The Center Cannot Hold features a combination of performance, sculpture and textile art created by Fitz J. Lewis, Sara Rockinger and Stephanie Mercedes. Their work focuses on themes of gun violence, war and cultural conditioning. The reception is free and open to the public with light refreshments provided and a musical performance by David Castillo. The exhibition runs until August 10.
Photo: Stephanie Mercedes, “Never In Our Image” photographer Amir Pourmand
“An Audacious Murder”
Guests are encouraged to wear Hollywood Summer Chic styles to this limited run of An Audacious Murder taking place at a secret location in Downtown Denver. This Friday evening show features a menu by The Inventing Room with mocktails, dinner and desserts — it is stated to be a culinary experience “to die for.” An Audacious Murder will ensue, where prior to the first ever red-carpet movie premiere, the film’s screenwriter is murdered, and it’s up to you to catch the killer.
Photo courtesy Audacious Theatre
Breakfast Fly-In
Join Wings Over the Rockies on June 15 at Exploration of Flight for a fly-in featuring planes, pilots and breakfast. Eat breakfast from a local food truck (Cruz In & Eat) while watching aircraft fly in and explore interactive exhibits and simulators. At 11 a.m., Dave Gissen will present High Altitude Physiology and its Impact on Pilots (eligible for WINGS Pilot Proficiency Program credit).
Photo courtesy Wings Over the Rockies
Father’s Day Cigar Rolling
Bring your father to this evening event with cigar rolling demonstrations. There will be a photo booth to capture this moment in time. From 6 – 8 p.m., there will be live cigar rolling. Each ticket includes two premium cigar, two drinks (Old Forester — the featured whiskey for night — if you so choose), light bites of food, and a Father’s Day goodie bag.
Photo courtesy The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa on Eventbrite
