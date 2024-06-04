Thompson Denver Is LoDo’s Culinary Hub

When the Thompson Denver opened its 216-key hotel two years ago, it brought an elevated culinary experience to the LoDo neighborhood with Chez Maggy and Reynard Social.

Chez Maggy is the hotel’s signature French restaurant from famed Michelin-starred chef Ludo Lefebvre. Serving brunch, lunch and dinner service, Chez Maggy is a love-letter to Margaret, Ludo’s late mother-in-law, and pays homage to Ludo’s French roots while synthesizing his rich culinary traditions with the naturally-abundant ingredients of the Mountain West. The award-winning dining destination will expand later this year onto Denver’s refreshed I.M. Pei-designed 16th Street Mall.

Perched six floors above the Denver streets, sits Reynard Social, a sophisticated bar and lounge with seasonally driven cocktails, curated wines, local beers, and alpine-inspired bites. The social space has a listening room designed by Victrola (the classic Denver record player manufacturer), and serves delights such as the Skin Game with tequila, Cynar, Génépy, sugar, lemon, and pineapple and the Chief Glory with bourbon, Strega, madeira, orgeat, Coco Lopez, guava puree, and lemon. Guests and locals can look forward to regular weekend events, parties and spirit tastings.

Both Chez Maggy and Reynard Social can be enjoyed by guests of the Thompson Denver, locals and Denver visitors. The hotel sits on the corner of Market and 16th walking distance to Union Station, Ball Arena, Coors Field, the historic Dairy Block, and the brand-new Market Station, and features gorgeous views of the city & local mountains.