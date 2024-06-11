The Alexandar Foundation Hosts Garden Gala at the Governor’s Mansion to Raise Money for the LGBTQIA+ Community

Founded in 1981, The Alexander Foundation provides educational scholarships and financial assistance programs for the LGBTQIA+ community. For over 40 years, the foundation has provided millions of dollars to those in need and this year is no different.

Hosted at the Carriage House at the Governor’s Mansion, their Garden Gala kicked off Pride Month and was the first spring gala they’ve had in four years. It was the perfect opportunity for guests to mingle, meet scholarship recipients and hear more about The Alexander Foundation all while supporting the Colorado LGBTQIA+ community.

Upon entering, guests could grab a drink, get their tarot cards read, watch a live dance performance, listen to music, take in the outfits of attendees and the stunning view of the Governor’s Carriage House.

Miss Gay Colorado United States 2024, Luscious, hosted the evening keeping spirits high by asking how long some of those have been a part of the LBGTQIA+ community and reminding those why The Alexander Foundation is so important.

“The reason I ask that is because I happen to know [I was a part of the LGBTQIA+ community] when I was 12 and I came out when I was 14 years old in the ninth grade — I’ve been out for 42 fabulous years,” Luscious said. “We must always be proud.”

Following Luscious, Chairperson Bob Montoya gave further background information regarding the beginnings of The Alexander Foundation.

In 1981, the AIDS crisis arose and strongly affected the LGBTQIA+ community. Doctor Bill Leonard noticed that there weren’t enough resources for those who were getting sick and dying so he and his friends hosted a garage sale to raise money. The money then went back to those in the community who needed it most — the rest is history.

“We were Colorado’s first AIDS services organization,” Montoya said. “Here we are 43 years later still going strong and still holding on to that mission that Doctor Bill created in 1981, he raised money to give to Colorado’s LGBTIA+ community — that’s what we do.”

To be eligible for any Alexander Foundation scholarships or programs, Executive Director, Andy Smith said, “You just have to be in the LGBTQIA+ community and live in Colorado.” From there, three types of scholarships could potentially be awarded depending on the institution.

Their assistance programs help individuals experiencing temporary financial difficulties, those at risk of losing the ability to provide basic life needs due to treatment or complications and those who need one time assistance during a traditional holiday season.

In order to keep those programs and scholarships funded, The Alexander Foundation hosted a silent auction where guests could generously donate $50-$2,000 via check sent in the mail. Inside the Carriage House, there were also opportunities to bid on silent auction items.

Through the generosity of supporters, The Alexander Foundation continues to make a difference in the lives of LGBTQIA+ and their families. One of their visions of helping those, “less fortunate than ourselves and through a tradition of caring we better ourselves and others,” is one of the many reasons why The Alexander Foundation continues to thrive 40 years later.

It’s because of the need to uplift and support one another that The Alexander Foundation’s Garden Gala was truly remarkable to see.

