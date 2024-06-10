Savor the Season: Last Chance Bites from Civic Center EATS’ Diverse Spring Lineup

As part of its mission to reflect the best of Denver and its citizens, the Civic Center Conservancy has assembled a diverse array of food trucks to ring in the spring season of the EATS program. Now until June 26, visit the unique trucks at the Civic Center Park every Wednesday and Thursday, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

EATS creates an inclusive space for women and BIPOC entrepreneurs, providing access to meals for all citizens. In 2023, the Conservancy partnered with Barefoot PR to provide 1,000 meals and has a program through the Youth Employment Academy to give opportunities in event logistics to young people. On top of this, they partner with Delta Dental of Colorado to practice sustainable waste removal during events, which allows access to clean and free water.

Discussing the trucks with Carlie McGuire, senior public relations associate at Barefoot PR, and Sara Leitch, development director at Civic Center Conservancy, the following seven trucks won EATS for ALL Scholarships, which is decorated with women and BIPOC-owned food trucks that are provided a free spot to provide “Grub for Good” here at Civic Center Eats:

Big Belly Brothers BBQ

Photo courtesy of Big Belly Brothers BBQ on Facebook

When: Wednesdays, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Lowdown: With more than 15 years of mastering classic barbecue recipes, these three brothers from Denver opened their truck in 2021. Now, it prides itself on its BBQ brisket, ribs and chicken, with sides like macaroni and cheese and garlic mashed potatoes. Made with fresh seasonings and slow-smoked from scratch in the trailer, enjoy dishes like Jalapeño Smoked Pork Butt ($65) and Garlic Mashed Potatoes ($10).

Cachai Chilean Food

Photo courtesy of Cachai Chilean Food on Facebook

When: Wednesdays, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Lowdown: Bringing Chilean roots to Denver, this woman and Latin-owned truck shares unique dishes like Pollo Chacorero ($13) and Chorrillana Tradicional ($16.50) to the Civic Center EATS program. The latter dish includes French fries, beef, caramelized onions, a sunny-side-up egg, cilantro and black pepper – an item that’s decadent in every bite.

Curbside Kitchen Ltd.

Photo courtesy of Curbside Kitchen. Ltd. on Facebook

When: Wednesdays, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Lowdown: Curbside Kitchen Ltd. is another Latin-owned truck that features crispy chicken, made from scratch buffalo and BBQ sauces, nachos, wraps, burgers and more. With offerings like BBQ chicken sandwiches, crispy chicken and caprese chicken sandwiches, enjoy an array of handheld dishes on your next visit to Civic Center Eats.

Powered by Besitos

Photo courtesy of Powered by Besitos on Facebook

When: Wednesdays, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Lowdown: This Latin and woman-owned food truck, which specializes in tacos, huaraches and flautas, brings the joy of authentic Mexican cuisine to Denver. Operating for two years, you can try its huaraches ($9-$11) which are flattened corn masa that represent the sole of a sandal, or a huarache. Choose your protein of nopales, chicken Tinga, Al Pastor or asada, and enjoy the dish with beans, meat, cheese and lettuce.

The Rice Guy

Photo courtesy of The Rice Guy on Facebook

When: Wednesdays, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Lowdown: Satisfying hunger across Colorado with Asian cuisine, while showing off cool cars, this Latin and Asian-owned truck has been operating for two years. At this food truck, you can find twists on traditional Asian cuisine such as its Honey Sriracha Short Ribs ($18), which includes fluffy, steamed white rice and veggies. And for fans of this anime, The Rice Guy offers a Dragon Ball Z Soda ($4.25).

Flippin Birdz

Photo courtesy of Flippin Birdz on Instagram

When: Thursdays, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Lowdown: Mixing three cultures, the Latin and Asian owners at Flippin Birdz create Hawaiian-style dishes. Its purpose is to share the favorite tastes of Hawaii with the world. Experience this motto in dishes like Kalbi Short Ribs ($22), which come with macaroni salad, kimchi, takuan, namasu, all over rice and covered in BBQ and spicy mayo sauce. Flippin Birdz says this makes for the happiest plate of lunch.

The Savage Beet

Photo courtesy of The Savage Beet on Facebook

When: Thursdays, 11 a.m. – 2 p..m.

The Lowdown: A woman and Native American-owned truck, The Savage Beet is a plant-based concept street food truck. With a rotating menu and weekly seasonal specials, its motto is they will make you realize eating vegan doesn’t have to be boring. Operating for three years, you can try items like Korean BBQ Slider Plate ($14), which incorporates barbecued jackfruit, Korean BBQ sauce, cashew macaroni and cheese and watermelon gazpacho.

Visit Civic Center EATS to view dates, times and more food truck offerings. EATS is located at 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver.