Q&A — Illenium’s Legend Continues to Grow

Denver-based dance music producer Nicholas Miller—better known as Illenium — has grown to legendary status in recent years. Over the course of the last decade or so, Illenium has gone from playing smaller club shows to consistently selling out some of the largest capacity venues nationwide, becoming one of the most sought-after acts in EDM. His music reflects this growth. It’s big, feels all-encompassing, wraps itself around the listener like some kaleidoscopic cocoon. Yet, despite this, it also feels deeply personal, like the very essence of a person playing out through stadium speakers. This is why so many people have been able to connect with Illenium’s art: they see themselves within it and are able to share in Miller’s joys and sorrows, their souls entwining with each passing note.

It also bears mentioning how much of an impact Miller has made in Denver, the town he calls home. Recently, he’s played sold-out shows at Empower Field and Red Rocks, and there are places around town where his name is literally painted onto the sidewalks. The city has accepted Illenium with open arms and allowed him to become a part of its very fabric.

303 Magazine recently spoke with Illenium about his growth over the years, preparing for shows, his love of Denver, expressing himself through creation, what’s next and more.

303 Magazine: To start, were you always interested in electronic music, or was that something you evolved into?

Illenium: I was always into dance music. My love for it stemmed from rock and its similarities.

303: It’s been a long road for you, with your first official EP, Risen, dropping about 10 years ago now. How would you say that you’ve grown or evolved in that time, whether as an artist, a person, or both?

Illenium: It’s crazy to look back and see where I am now. I’ve grown in all aspects of my life. I’m so appreciative for all the love and impact dance music and its community has had on my life.

303: You’ve truly had an incredible rise, having grown into one of the most sought-after EDM artists in the country. How does a stadium show differ from a club or festival appearance? I imagine the levels of production vary drastically, but does your personal approach change at all in how you prepare for shows?

Illenium: I try to take the same approach to every show. I want to give the fans what they deserve: an unforgettable experience. It’s just on a far bigger scale.

303: You played Red Rocks on May 14th. Following up on the previous question, are there any special preparations you take for a show on the Rocks?

Illenium: Red Rocks is one of the coolest venues in the world. You just can’t replicate the experience anywhere.

303: I think a major reason your music resonates so much with people is how pure it feels. It feels like raw emotion put to melody, like peoples’ souls are ringing through your speakers. Can you talk a little about your creative process? How do you get ideas and bring them to maturity? Is there anything specific that you use your music to try to say?

Illenium: I’ve always tried to express my feelings and emotions through my music. It was one of the few ways I could really express what I was going through at the time.

303: To follow up on that previous one, this is a rather broad question I like to ask artists to answer however they want. Do you have a philosophy when it comes to creating?

Illenium: Not really. I just try and capture a certain emotion or message and create something that I can relate to.

303: You’ve had a massive impact in Denver. People love EDM here, but you’re the only artist I know whose name is literally still printed on the sidewalks throughout the city. Why do you think you’ve resonated with the city in such a way? What is it about Denver that makes it such a destination for artists such as yourself?

Illenium: I think people don’t realize how impactful the accepting nature is among the people in Denver. The scene has always had my back here. With me calling Denver home, I think they’ve gotten to see me at every stage of my career. It’s a really special place.

303: Finally, what else is on the horizon for you? Anything coming up besides the show that you’d like to plug? Is there anyone you’d like to shoutout?

Illenium: I’m working on a lot of new music and have a lot of exciting show announcements coming up!