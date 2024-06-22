Outfit Round-Up: Le Dîner En Blanc Encourages Playful & Chic Style

On the evening of June 15, just as golden hour was setting in, some of Denver’s finest arrived at Civic Center Park dressed in all white —me among them. Le Dîner En Blanc, a traditional pop-up picnic with an all-white dress code and a location kept secret until an hour before the event, had officially arrived in the Mile High City.
I watched as those around me set up their tables, laying out their smooth white tablecloths and unpacking charcuterie and wine from their picnic baskets. Guests brought fancy cutlery, beautiful centerpieces and — in one case — a portable chandelier that hung above one group’s table. The energy was high and wholesome, and the event’s mission of fostering community and shared experience held from the moment the attendees arrived.
The sparkling vibes carried throughout the night, from the traditional napkin twirl that kicked off dinner to the moonlit dance party that closed out the night.
And, at the end of the night, as I walked across the grass toward the Capitol, the sight of hundreds dressed all in white, laughing and dancing and sharing space, was truly breathtaking.
Admittedly, as a fashion girlie to my core, part of what made this event so breathtaking was the unique interpretations of the event’s “copy paper white” dress code. Here are some of our favorite looks from Le Dîner En Blanc Denver.
All photography by Amber Uffelman.