Le Dîner en Blanc Returns To Denver: Here’s What You Need To Know Fashion Edition

An all-white dress code. A super secret location. Parisian vibes and flowing champagne.

Le Dîner en Blanc is returning to the Mile High City this June. The Parisian-inspired pop-up picnic celebrating community, elegance and shared food will take place on June 14.

The location, though it is rumored to be in one of the city’s best-known public spaces, will be kept a secret until an hour before the event starts — honoring tradition and adding to the mystique of this legendary pop-up picnic.

And though this event is traditionally invite-only, it’s not too late to receive an invitation. Those interested can join the open waitlist for an opportunity to attend.

What is Le Dîner en Blanc?

Photo courtesy of Ellis Communications

Le Dïner en Blanc began in 1988 when Frenchman François Pasquier invited his friends to an outdoor dinner party in Paris. Pasquier instructed his friends to wear their finest white attire and told them to be prepared to enjoy good food and wine while basking in each others’ company.

Pasquier kept the location of this party a secret until the day of his event — a tradition that has been carried on since its inception almost 40 years ago.

Today, Le Dîner en Blanc continues to pop up in cities across the globe. Denver is one of the 120 fortunate cities chosen across 40 countries to host this pop-up picnic this year.

Guests of Le Dîner en Blanc are instructed to keep the traditional spirit of the event alive by wearing all white and bring proper picnic supplies to make new connections in their city. The location will, as always, remain a secret until an hour before the event, adding to the mystique and elegance of this legendary urban picnic.

Specifically, guests are asked to bring a table with two white chairs and a white tablecloth. They can either bring their own picnic basket containing fine food, stemware and white dinnerware or reserve a catered picnic basket through Le Dîner en Blanc’s online store.

What To Wear To Le Dîner en Blanc



Photo courtesy of Ellis Communications

Guests must wear white from head-to-toe including shoes and accessories. And while an all-white dress code may seem limiting, it’s an opportunity to experiment with other elements of your style.

Consider these tips when choosing your outfit for Le Dîner en Blanc.

Experiment With New Silhouettes

You may have heard the TikTok sound that says, “If an outfit isn’t interesting by color, it should be interesting by shape.” With a one-color palette, you can play around with shape and silhouette. It’s your chance to get creative with the cut and fit of your ensemble.

Think about what part of your body you love the most and design the rest of your outfit to highlight that area. Show off your midriff with a chic, tiny top paired with high-waisted trousers, or choose a loose and flowy sleeveless dress to emphasize your arms.

Embrace asymmetry with a one-shoulder gown or add drama with a billowing cape. High-low hems, exaggerated ruffles, and structured tailoring can all make your outfit stand out in a sea of white.

Play With Texture

You don’t have to worry about your outfit matching when you wear one color. This dress code is an opportunity to combine unique textures that you might not think go together: pairing a crochet top with a silk skirt or adding a white leather piece to your cotton staples, don’t be afraid to take risks.

After all, the monochromatic palette allows for bold experimentation — think lace and linen, or satin and feathers. Plus, layering is your friend: a sheer duster can add a whimsical touch to a crisp, tailored ensemble. Accessorize with statement pieces like a bejeweled white clutch or pearl-studded sandals to elevate your look even further.

Strive For Comfort Without Sacrificing Elegance

Denver summers can be scorching, but the lack of humidity can lead to cooler temperatures at night. When you’re dressing for Le Dîner en Blanc’s secret location, prepare for the unexpected. Lean into lighter fabrics like linen for the moments when the sun is still up, and bring an extra layer — like a white blazer or jacket — for the after-sunset dance party.

Because the location is a secret, guests will be escorted by a Le Dîner en Blanc volunteer once they arrive at the departure location. Comfortable shoes may be smart (as you don’t know how much walking you’ll be doing), but it’s never a bad idea to slip your fancy white shoes into your picnic basket for a more elegant look at the picnic itself.

Le Dîner en Blanc will take place in Denver on June 14, 2024. Join the waitlist for tickets here.