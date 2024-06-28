Your Guide to Glamping in Colorado and Beyond

Summer is in full swing and so is glamping in Colorado. So, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite spots for exploring the outdoors all while enjoying the amenities of home. From glass domes, yurts and cabins to luxury safari tents, teepees and more, there are plenty of options to suit anyone’s outdoor accommodation needs.

Glamping in Colorado

Pagosa River Domes

Pagosa River Domes. Photo by WildCrafted Photography.

Resting along the banks of the San Juan River in Pagoda Springs, the Pagosa River Domes are one of the newest Colorado glamping properties to open in the state. Fourteen modern domed yurt-like structures line up along the river with wrap-around decks, luxurious interiors and river-facing views from the inside and out.

Comfortable interiors with exceptional views from Pagosa River Domes. Photo by WildCrafted Photography.

Each dome is equipped with a kitchenette, dining area, solar fans and heaters, plus little luxuries like Pendleton blankets and a freestanding eclectic fireplace. The best part? It feels like you are worlds away from it all, when in fact you are minutes from downtown and the world’s deepest hot springs, plus direct access to outdoor activities like river tubing, hiking and more.

Camp V

Historic mining cabins turned luxury glamping getaway at CampV. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

For a unique experience glamping in Colorado, head to CampV in the West End of Colorado in the small town of Naturita. What used to be a mining camp named Vancorum was built to house the engineers who worked at the nearby Uranium Mill, and is now home to a boutique camp.

The hill-top hideaway isn’t your typical campsite, with glamping cabins and yurts, airstreams and Colorado’s first-ever Jupes—the latest in glamping as a futuristic alternative to traditional glamping tents. And for those who still prefer a traditional RV or camping on the ground, the property offers RV sites and riverside camping.

The Prairie Wind Chapel at CampV. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Beyond their unique accommodations, CampV also infuses an artful element with their Burning-man experiential art installations including the Prairie Wind Chapel and the display of electric dandelions. Because Naturita is a certified dark sky community, CampV also offers star gazing at the water tower, plus other activities such as yoga, movie night and more.

Frontier Drive-Inn

Frontier Drive-Inn vintage neon sign. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

A drive-in that turned into an inn, the Frontier Drive-Inn, located in the San Luis Valley, sets the standard for Saturday night at the movies. After sitting vacant for many years, the historic 1950s drive-in is now one of the best spots for glamping in Colorado.

Hideaway in one of their glamping yurts, or feel surprisingly cozy in one of their en-suite Steelmaster sheds. But they aren’t just about showing you the latest flick, guests can also enjoy curated chef dinners, live music, architecture events and experience the Skylos created by artist Ron Rael who used Adobe material and 3D printing to create these sustainable structures.

Inside the luxurious Steelmaster sheds at Frontier Drive-Inn. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Only 40 minutes from the Great Sand Dunes National Park and 60 minutes from Wolf Creek Ski Area, the Frontier Drive-Inn isn’t only your base camp for all things art and architecture, it’s your portal to adventuring in Colorado.

Joyful Journey Hot Springs

Joyful Journey Hot Springs. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Also located in the San Luis Valley is one of Colorado’s best-kept secrets, Joyful Journey Hot Springs. This less-crowded hot springs and retreat center is not only one of the best places to soak, but it’s also the perfect place to enjoy a night amongst the stars in one of their glamping accommodations.

Glamping yurts at Joyful Journey Hot Springs. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Stay in one of their hard-sided yurts, bring your own tent, or cozy up in their teepees, but no matter your choice you’ll always be able to enjoy views of the sprawling San Luis Valley and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Royal Gorge Cabins

Royal Gorge Cabins. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Exploring the Royal Gorge region in Canon City, you’ll want to book your stay at the Royal Gorge Cabins. Choose from spacious and luxurious cabins with ample outdoor space and endless views. Or stay in one of their glamping tents with comfortable bedding and an outdoor fire pit.

Across the street, the Royal Gorge Rafting company brings the adventure to your doorstep with rafting and ziplining excursions. They also offer glamping options along the Arkansas River with colorful yurts and both vintage and luxury airstreams.

Glamping along the Arkansas River with Royal Gorge Rafting. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Glamping in Utah

If desert glamping is more your thing, take a road trip to visit neighboring Utah and check out these glamping spots that are sure to spoil you for good.

Under Canvas

Under Canvas Bryce Canyon. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Practically the granddaddy of glamping, Under Canvas, brought the glamping game up a notch with its luxurious safari tents and high-end amenities. Centered near the entrances to some of the most beautiful national parks in the United States, Under Canvas offers locations in Moab (near Arches National Park), Bryce Canyon National Park and Zion National Park.

The concept is simple. Under Canvas pulls you to some of the most remote places, all while pampering you with your favorite amenities. Accommodations at Under Canvas consist of spacious safari-style tents equipped with plush king-size beds, wood-burning stoves, private decks and en-suite bathrooms with running water.

Glamping tents at Under Canvas Bryce Canyon. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Love to stargaze? Under Canvas just announced that all five of its Grand Circle camps in Zion, Bryce Canyon, Lake Powell – Grand Staircase, and Moab national parks have been recognized as the world’s first official DarkSky-certified resorts! At many of these properties, you’ll be able to enjoy complimentary camp programming including; astronomy talks, full-moon hikes, star parties, and starbathing meditations.

Glamping under the stars at Under Canvas Moab. Photo by Bailey Made.

Ulum

From the creators of Under Canvas, Ulum Moab breaks the boundaries of glamping with its first-ever uber-luxurious outdoor resort. A secluded desert hideaway, miles from the over-crowded Moab, Ulum is what desert glamping is all about.

Ulum Moab. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Ulum is not just elevated in style but elevated in views. Sitting atop the desert landscape with views of Looking Glass Rock and surrounding mountains, you’ll feel worlds away from it all without giving up your favorite conveniences.

Glamping tents at Ulum Moab. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Its safari-inspired suite tents feature king-sized beds with Parachute linens and Pendleton blankets, ensuite bathrooms with rain showers and Aesop bath products, lounge areas with West Elm furnishings, woodburning stoves, cooling systems and private patios.

Inside the luxury glamping tents at Ulum Moab. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Beyond the zippered safari tents, ULUM offers endless ways to adventure and relax all in one place. Bask in the desert sun on their terraced patio with an espresso in hand or your favorite cocktail, take a dip in the plunge pool, enjoy a morning yoga class or sound bath session, raise your heart rate climbing the Looking Glass Arch, explore Canyonlands National Park and eat your heart out with their elevated Southwest-inspired food menu using fresh ingredients from local farms.

Ofland Escalante

Glamping cabins at Ofland Escalante. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Yonder off the beaten path to glamp grounds at Ofland Escalante in Escalante, Utah. Neighboring the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Ofland is your jumping-off point for many desert adventures.

Tapping into the minimalistic nature of the surrounding landscape, Ofland’s low-slung desert dwellings come in several shapes and sizes. From refurbished vintage airstreams and artisan-crafted cabins to RV sites and places to pitch a tent, your glamping options are endless.

For guests craving an ultra-luxurious experience, Ofland also features upscale Deluxe Cabins – spacious retreats with en-suite bathrooms, private gated outdoor areas with firepits and two-car parking for the ultimate elevated nature escape.

Ofland Escalante features nightly movies at its Drive-in – complete with vintage cars for viewing. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

As a nod to the property’s origins as a drive-in movie theater, Ofland taps into its nostalgic past with an outdoor cinema experience. Guests can reserve one of the restored classic cars and enjoy cult classic films on the big screen while munching on popcorn and snacks from the Airstream concession stand.