Escape to Corsica – Your New Hotspot for All Things Food, Drink and Late-Night Dining

The group behind Barcelona Wine Bar presents its newest concept inspired by a tiny island in the heart of the Mediterranean: Corsica. Corsica is a rustic concept that transports you to the diverse terrain of the country through its articulately crafted food and beverage programs, ambient dining space and welcoming hospitality.

Vibrantly distinguished through its brilliant mural by Keya Tama, son of acclaimed artist and Barcelona Wine Bar muralist Faith XLVII, Corsica reflects the artistry that covers the RiNo community. Completed during the Denver Walls festival, the building is a reflection of community effort and boasts reds, pinks, hints of yellow and outlines of black for a bold look that draws you into its historical space from 1943. Keya’s work sheds light on injustice and legacy grounded in his contrasting imagery of ancient and modern folklore – blending the history of everything that is today into universally mesmerizing works of art. Behind its exterior, Corsica is doing just that – grounding the rich history of Mediterranean influences – such as French and Italian cuisine with traditional recipes to bring about a sense of nostalgia and escapism through its dining experience.

When you walk in, you are greeted by a distinct, industrial feel – a trademark of much of RiNo’s buildings – which includes gritty architecture and unique spaces. Some original features that Corsica has chosen to keep integrated into the concept include old mail cabinets and glass blocks that add character to Corsica’s space without dampening it’s European flare. However, once you’ve passed the host stand, the space feels like a breath of fresh air.

Corsica’s dining space consists of a full bar, street-side patio, split dining spaces that adopt their own atmosphere as you traverse through them and incredibly tall ceilings that have you feeling like you’re on the island of Corsica yourself – en plain air. Even though the space boasts a massive presence, you still feel at home in the comfort of its curated artwork and impeccable attention to detail from the photographs – taken by creative director Drew McConnell – to the open-faced kitchen that invites guests to have a glimpse of the craft being put into the dishes and a wall of glass blocks that, when the sun shines through the restaurant just right, glistens like beach water on a summer day.

303 Magazine had the privilege and honor of joining Barcelona Wine Bar CEO, Adam Helberg; Creative Director, Drew McConnell and PR Specialist Shannan Reese for an exclusive viewing and dining experience at Corsica – and one thing’s for sure – this is not one you want to miss.

Corsica’s cuisine is inspired by the great dichotomy of the island of Corsica with its rocky mountains and crystal clear bleaches. The menu spans small plates, baked pastas, aperitivi snacks and desserts. Head chef Kelly Patton leads the adventure in culinary exploration by rooting his culinary program in traditional dishes that remind you of a distant, yet sweet memory – which takes from French, Italian and Mediterranean influences. Through his cooking, Kelly hopes not to tell you what you want, but to have you uncover for yourself by trying a wide array of dishes, which is why Corsica’s foundation lies in small plates: to avoid the stress of having to choose just one option.

A labor of love dish, Veau Aux Olives ($15) is a reflection of taking the traditional influences and putting it into a dish you can just shove your spoon into. Slow roasted for two and a half hours the veal dissolves like a whisper in the wind with every bite, while the olives pack a salty punch – a rich combination. Among this savory sea of flavor also comes dishes like Mussels L’Aziminu ($17) with whitefish, saffron-crab broth and garlic croutons. The best way to eat these is to let the croutons soak in the broth while you indulge in the seafood for a mouth-watering experience. Speaking of bread, Corsica offers your everyday bread service ($5) for a classic approach to something that doesn’t need to be changed, but if you’re feeling more adventurous, try its Whipped Ricotta Toast ($7) for a sweet and creamy surprise. Nothing beats a classic pasta dish and Corsica’s Rigatoni Bolognese ($15) satisfies any craving for a fresh and rich dish. Want more of a snack? Try its Gigante Beans ($6) with lemon, chives and olive oil for a surprisingly refreshing flavor or Asparagus Caesar ($11) for a new way to indulge in a classic dressing favorite.

What would small plates be without the cocktails that accompany them? Barcelona’s Emily Nevin-Giannini, beverage director, and Gretchen Thomas, CCO lead the way at Corsica with their globally awarded wine list and specialty cocktails fit for all preferences. With almost a decade of experience, Emily brings in unique and lesser-known wines sourced from all different regions, including Corsica. In continuing with its mission of celebrating inclusivity, glasses of wine start at $9.50 and bottles start at $35. Not in the mood for wine? Try any one of its refreshing, saturated cocktails, which includes punches, spritz, freezes and more.

The Transporter ($13) is a smoky, yet bright cocktail with banhez mecal, milagro blanco tequila, celery, lime, chili bitters and fever tree ginger bee which truly has earned its name for carrying you from one mountainous region to the mountains of Corisca. A distant, yet familiar place. Next is Le Rigamarole ($12), a reydka vodka, suze, honeydew melon, lemon, milk powder and fennel pollen cocktail, sure to be like nothing you’ve tasted before. It contrasts light and creamy textures that packs a punch with its vodka roots. Going with a group of friends? Opt for the Lumbrusco Punch ($80), a massive serving bowl filled with lambrusco, blanco rum, rainwater madeira, earl grey tea, grapefruit cordial, lemon and nutmeg, which can serve up to six people. In addition to alcoholic drinks, Corsica also has a selection of mocktails to choose from and beer list if wine isn’t your thing. With such a wide array of wine and cocktails on the menu, Emily and Gretchen’s creations are sure to satisfy your spirit preference.

Not only does Corsica transport you through its rich flavors, it also focuses on an atmosphere of inclusion that offers great quality without breaking the bank. In celebrating inclusivity, Corsica believes in indulgence at any time. Late-night dining is available every day from Sunday to Wednesday 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Thursday to Saturday 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. for a midnight snack or to meet an old friend again. Dress code is come as you are and exploring the menu is encouraged. Corsica’s consistent craftsmanship and budget-friendly selection show promising longevity in its newfound home on the corner of Walnut and 28th.

Corsica is located at 2801 Walnut St., Suite 100, Denver, and is open from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily.

All photos courtesy of Corsica Wine Bar.