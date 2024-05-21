Review — Die Spitz Delivered an Electrifying Performance at the Hi-Dive

The warm Friday weather had sprits high as people mixed and mingled with their friends up and down South Broadway. This feeling carried over to the Hi-Dive as the venue filled to the brim by 9 p.m in preparation for Die Spitz’s show. Many in that growing crowd maintained a casual facade, too cool to admit excitement, but a feeling of anticipation grew nevertheless.

That facade was quickly dissolved when local act, Cleaner, took the stage. Lead singer Kim Phat’s energy was high, and her vocals soared even higher. Every member stayed locked in and focused the entire set while also basking in the experience of playing to a packed venue. Even Phat herself mentioned how fun the crowd was as they moshed away to each track, regardless of whether they were familiar with the song or not.

As Die Spitz took the stage to set up, the crowd was already cheering. The sold-out show alone indicated the much-deserved hype around the up-and-coming band, but hearing the audience’s reaction in real-time truly accentuated that sentiment. The lights went out, and “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” by ABBA played as the band took the stage, and their wild stage presence was made known immediately as their bassist, Kate Halter, somersaulted onto the stage.

The band played their most recent releases, “I Hate When Girls Die” and “My Hot Piss,” as well as a handful of songs off of their 2023 album Teeth and 2022 EP The Revenge of Evangeline. The band’s performance was a sight to see, with enthralling additions from each member. Bassist Kate Halter bounced around smiling and waving at the audience through the set, and guitarist Ellie Livingston and drummer Chloe Andrews flexed their multifaceted musical abilities as they switched places for a few songs. Lead vocalist and guitarist Ava Schrobilgen commanded the stage (as well as the mosh pit and bar, which she made her way to during the set) with full dedication to entertainment in live music while simultaneously ensuring that the music itself didn’t suffer amongst all the antics.

Die Spitz delivered the type of performance that makes you want to start a band (or try harder in the one you’re in). It’s obvious that they’re up on stage to have fun and share their music with others, but their level of talent and commitment are what set them apart from other live acts.

With Die Spitz being a tough act to follow, co-headliner Teen Mortgage felt anticlimactic in comparison. However, the crowds’ amped energy kept the spirits high and the mosh pit rowdy, with the die-hard fans going all out – which was entertainment in itself. The duo, made up of drummer Ed Barkauskas and guitarist and vocalist James Guile, were dialed in and offered the fans what they wanted to hear: a mix of their single releases and a new song. At the end of the night, fans left satisfied, regardless of which band they came to see, with all three sets contributing to a night of chaos and amusement at the Hi-Dive.