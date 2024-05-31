Q&A — shadow work Talks Propulsive New Single “Peak A Boo” Ahead of June 3rd Release

Denver locals shadow work’s music is the kind that gets in your bones. It permeates the marrow, makes home in that which keeps you upright and stepping forward. It’s propulsive in that manner and electric like the neurons firing in your brain that make consciousness possible. Their new single, “Peak A Boo,” out Monday, June 3rd, exemplifies this. The song, like many of shadow work’s, is an exercise in tension, an ebb and flow kind of tune that walks the knife’s edge between control and chaos.

303 Magazine recently spoke with shadow work about the new single, their evolution since 303 last spoke with them a year ago, how they create such palpable mood in their art and more.

303 Magazine: First off, just want to say welcome back from your European tour! How was it? Where’d all you go? Any cool stories or lessons learned that you’d like to share?

shadow work: Hey, thanks! Our Europe Tour was amazing! We were lucky enough to spend time in France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Oh man, where to start… The elegant, historic architecture and intriguing cultural differences of each country made the whole trip such an adventure. It’s hard to forget the elegance of French architecture, the raw beauty of Swiss mountain towns, arm wrestling a beast of a man (and new friend) in Luxembourg, finding one of the best sandwiches of our lives at midnight in Belgium, the pristine tranquility of the Belgian countryside, driving our 9-passenger van on the Nürburgring (a famously dangerous racetrack in the German forest) and partying all night long in Amsterdam… and this barely scratches the surface! Needless to say, we did not prioritize sleep. There was too much fun to be had.

It’s been really difficult to encapsulate the trip into something bite-sized and meaningful, but we are continually humbled by the kindness and generosity of complete strangers, even halfway across the globe. The friends we made on our journey is what really made it special. No matter where you go, human beings are much more similar than we are different.

303: So, it’s been about a year since we last interviewed you ahead of the “Imago” release. How would you say the band has changed or evolved in that time?

sw: It’s been a subtle evolution from our perspective, but I think we’ve continued to settle into what it means to be a part of shadow work. We’ve played more shows with inspiring bands, written more music, and traveled more of the world. It exposes us to the universal aspects of music and culture, and I think it’s made us much stronger and freer musicians. There’s no right or wrong way to express ourselves, only what feels genuine. And that authenticity is a universal currency.

303: To follow up on that, “Peek A Boo” does feel like a natural progression from your previous work. There are moments that remind me of something like “Something Trivial” in that the music is incredibly tense and dynamic, patient but almost overflowing with this moody tautness that feels like the dams ready to burst at any moment. Can you talk about how you create and play with tension and mood in your music? How does this translate when you play live vs. in the studio?

sw: Thanks, it’s great to hear that the song evokes such complex feelings. I believe the tension and mood are inherent qualities of the intersection of our musical styles, as well as the thoughtful composition of musical elements. “Peek A Boo” is a subtle dance tune at heart, but we’ve attempted to create something unique to us: we hope the haunting, raw vocal elements and grooving, ethereal backdrop create a unique experience for the listener. Luckily, I think these elements translate well to a live setting, but with the added benefit of raw, live-show energy.

303: I would also like to say again how much I dig the song. It’s polished from a production standpoint but feels thematically very raw. What was the impetus for the song? Can you tell me about the writing process?

sw: Thanks so much! John Scott really did a great job sculpting and balancing all of the musical elements we threw at him. The song started with the steady, pulsing bass idea that you hear from the beginning of the song: a dark, disco-esque riff that thumps the entire track. Raf’s guitar ended up painting a very colorful landscape around that backbone. And the vocals were pivotal in giving the song a compelling structure. Once we had those vocal ideas, we knew how the song was supposed to progress. Raf created these beautifully haunting melodies, and I incorporated some harmonies throughout to highlight his parts and progress the musical ideas. Ben’s driving drum elements cradle the whole experience, building “Peek A Boo” to a satisfying climax. The addition of synth, ambient swells, hand percussion, and a few quirky noises was the icing on the cake. We’re very happy with how the track turned out.

303: “Peak A Boo” is also a bit more lyrical than some of your past efforts, which used to tend to be rather lyrically sparse at times. What was it that got you writing more lyrics for this one?

sw: In the end, I think it’s what the song called for. The instrumentation ended up being the perfect subtle, moody backdrop for Rafael to tell a full and compelling story, both lyrically and melodically.

303: Finally, what else is on the horizon for you? Any shows or other releases coming up that you’re excited for? Anyone you’d like to shout out?

sw: There’s so much coming up for us! We’re finishing up a Midwest Tour with our friends in The Odyssey, playing a slew of music festivals this summer, and heading to the East Coast this fall with our homies in Guava Tree. Oh, and we’ve got a few surprises up our sleeves, so check out our Instagram to stay up to date! Shout out to John Scott of Phoenix Down Studio for mixing and mastering “Peek A Boo!”

Look out for “Peak A Boo,” Out June 3rd!