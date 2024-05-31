Blending Legacies: Denver Art Museum and Kirkland Museum Announce Bold Merger

Driving down Bannock Street, it’s hard to miss the stand-out origami-like structure of the Denver Art Museum (DAM) designed by Studio Daniel Libeskind. This building was created to expand on the existing art museum building and now attracts thousands of tourists every year. Inspired by the vitality and growth of the Mile High, this structure is art itself.

Down the street from DAM, is its lesser-known neighbor, Kirkland Museum, a home for 4,400 works from 1870 including Colorado artist Vance Kirkland. This month, the two spaces announced a new way to expand the local art scene; Kirkland Museum will become the Kirkland Institute of Fine & Decorative Art at the Denver Art Museum. This integration comes during Kirkland’s 21st anniversary and will celebrate the museum and the enhancement of the two. By merging Denver Art Museum’s extensive audience engagement with Kirkland’s focus on Colorado artists and decorative arts, this merger will benefit art lovers and expand Denver’s cultural offerings.

Photo by Wes Magyer

This isn’t the first major change for the Kirkland Museum since its original opening in 2003. After his death, Vance Kirkland left his estate to family friend Hugh Grant, a curator for Krikland’s exhibitions. He soon married Merle Chambers who funded the growth of the Kirkland Museum and contributed to the development of the most important design collections in North America. In 2014, Chambers invested in a new building for the museum on 12th Avenue and two years later the Kirkland was moved to its permanent home.

Kirkland faced a half-year closure during the pandemic when temperatures plunged in Denver. The building’s pipes burst and flooded the institution’s three floors. Luckily, the staff acted fast and averted damage to the art pieces. In August 2021, the museum opened its doors and welcomed guests with a new display.

Photo Courtesy of Denver Art Museum

It will be a long road before the merger between DAM and Kirkland is fully integrated into a cultural symphony. Over the next 12-18 months, the transition will “involve a phased implementation of services and programs” ensuring everything goes smoothly, and “the process will begin immediately, to finalize key operational integrations by September 30, 2024.” Visitors can look forward to extended hours and a unified membership program. By this summer, Kirkland’s 800 members will have access to DAM and DAM’s members will have entry to the neighboring museum by fall 2024.

Not only will members have the opportunity to explore both museums, but culture buffs will also have exposure to thousands of pieces. “Our strategic alignment of missions and values sets the stage for new opportunities in artistic programming and education,” said Christoph Heinrich, Frederick and Jan Mayer Director of the Denver Art Museum. “The vision that Merle Chambers and Hugh Grant have realized at Kirkland Museum is significant and together with the DAM, we are poised to curate one of the nation’s most extensive collections of decorative arts, further enhancing the cultural vibrancy of our city.” With the addition of Kirkland’s curatorial department, Denver art connoisseurs can view over 70,000 pieces with access to both institutions.

The Denver Art Museum and Kirkland Museum merger is not just a union of the expansive reach of global art and Colorado’s artistic legacy but a celebration of art’s ability to connect and transform. “As we celebrate the 21st anniversary of Kirkland Museum and reflect on our thriving presence in this new building for the past six years, I believe it’s the opportune moment to gracefully pass the torch of leadership,” Grant said. “Now, it’s time to entrust fresh minds and innovative perspectives with the task of charting a new path for the next vibrant chapter in our journey.” As the community excitedly awaits this new era, the Mile High once again positions itself as a major hub in the art world with a bright future ahead.