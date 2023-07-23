Follow a Model: Behind-The-Scenes of a Photoshoot

We see photos everywhere — on billboards, in window displays, along the isles of a pharmacy— but we only ever see the final results of their work. Most passersby enjoy looking at these photos, yet they don’t have an understanding of the creative process behind these works. The behind-the-scenes of a photoshoot is a process that is strictly placed behind closed doors to elude the viewer’s perspective to a sense of perfection. Today, these doors were opened.

Local Denver model Neveah Smith and photographer Alain Camporiva take readers behind-the-scenes of a recent photoshoot, discussing the preparation and execution of these photographs.

Preparation for a photoshoot begins months in advance. Prior to the shoot, Smith and Camporiva had a deep conversation, settling on a collective vision for the shoot.

They put together mood boards, discuss technicalities, decided on a wardrobe and gained inspiration for hair and makeup. During this time, the model and photographer also discovered if they hold the same work ethic. At this stage of planning, any differences in expectations become transparent, allowing both parties to decide if the shoot should even take place. After the listed topics above have been discussed, when and where the photoshoot will take place is then decided.

The real preparation begins the night before the photoshoot. To prepare, Smith began by packing over seven outfits, ensuring that she was ready for any direction the shoot might turn. When packing, she said that she always brings her favorite basics as the foundation of the outfit, but also packs accessories that can help change the aesthetic of the outfit. Some of these items included detached sleeves, jackets and mesh bodysuits.

When packing for a photoshoot, Smith recommends that models always come overpacked. “Always pack two to three more items than you think you need,” She said. “It’s always better to be safe than sorry.”

The last thing Smith does is take a long, in-depth shower. During this shower, she takes care of her entire body — from deep-conditioning her hair to exfoliating her skin. “I always do this because when I wake up the next day, I already feel clean and confident.” She then finished her day with the best thing a model can do: get a good night of sleep.

On the day of the photoshoot, Smith began energizing herself by playing high-energy music and practicing potential poses in the mirror. Smith stated that mirror work directly correlates with how confident she feels during the shoot. “Practice makes perfect,” she said. The more you practice, the more certain you are that you will look good during the photoshoot.

Next, the model began her skincare routine. She stuck to her usual routine, but wore more SPF, moisturizer and lip balm than usual, ensuring her skin would have a healthy glow. Smith kept her hair and makeup very natural, simply letting her hair air-dry and curling her lashes. With that, it was time to drive to set.

Upon arrival at the studio at 1 p.m., Smith was ready to go. “It was a beautiful day outside. I was feeling good and I was ready to shoot,” She said. Smith then walked into the studio and met the photographer for the first time.

“Even though I had never met Alain [Camporiva] before, we had been talking for so long that it felt like I already knew him.” She said. Camporiva, likewise, was excited to shoot with Smith. “She has an edgy, trendy look but with a touch of 90’s supermodel timelessness,” He said.

Upon walking into the studio, the two greeted each other with a hug and decided which look to do first. They dug through everything Smith had packed, pairing outfits together and deciding how to shoot these looks. The first outfit, a simple white tube top paired with wide-legged jeans, was meant to attract the eye to the model, not the clothing. This allowed both Camporiva and Smith to get warmed up and learn how each other works. They learned about the other’s strengths and weaknesses, and they adjusted their own work ethic accordingly. After capturing a mix of still and dynamic poses, it was time for the next outfit change.

For the second set of photos, Camporiva had strategically set up a computer monitor that, in real time, displayed the last photo taken. This allowed Smith to monitor how she looked, letting her know what needed to change and what should stay the same. The system was also extremely rewarding to the model. “When I got a glimpse of a really good shot, it felt accomplishing,” Smith said. This made her feel more confident, leading to stronger photos, and the cycle repeated itself.

The next set of photos focused on capturing texture. Smith wore a mesh bodysuit that made the audience able to feel the photos once they were shot. The mesh reflected the light in a unique way, flattering Smith. The photos were filled with dimension, and they sparked interest in the audience’s eyes.

After three photo sets were completed, everyone felt fatigued so they took a brief break and ate dinner. After a quick Chipotle run, everyone took a seat at a table and began conversing. These conversations included everyone telling each other about themselves, as well as a significant amount of joking and pop-culture references. After half an hour, everyone had regained their energy and it was time to return to shooting.

With only three more sets to complete, Smith changed into the next wardrobe look and redid her hair and makeup. For this photo set, the model and photographer took inspiration from Calvin Klein’s photoshoots from the 90s’ where models were laying on the ground in a simple top and a pair of denim.

The shoot then took an unexpected turn with the addition of a denim jacket. The photos now focused on silhouettes as Smith created interesting shapes with this jacket. Different styling methods were used, such as popping the collar, draping the jacket and even placing it on Smith’s head. After capturing a significant amount of what Camporiva referred to as “winning photos,” it was time for the next set to begin.

Smith, stepping back onto set, wore a small black dress. Once the camera began clicking, she started doing a large number of dynamic poses. Her feet stood firm on the ground as she whipped her hair around, framing her face with a large amount of volume. Her hair, which was dark against her face, attracted the attention of viewers to her eyes, giving the photos a sense of intensity and drama.

After the dynamic poses, it was time to photograph some classic glamor shots. Smith changed back into a white tube top as the images would be from collarbone level up. Camporiva sprayed olive oil on the skin, creating a natural, healthy glow across Smith’s body. The model then wet her hair, trying to regain her natural curls after previously straightening it. After a quick change of the lighting, it was time for the shooting to resume. During these close-up portraits, Camporiva aimed to capture Smith’s beauty in a timeless, classic light.

These photos were inspired by one of the photographer’s previous shoots with model Gabrielle Dalrymple.

Following the classic glamour shots, Camporiva had the idea of adding a piece of black mesh fabric around Smith’s neck like a scarf. However, the fabric quickly traveled across the frame and was draped over the model’s face. This gave the photos a newfound sense of texture and drama that was not there before. The fabric added more dimension to the photos, making them even more captivating to look at.

The shoot finally wrapped at 7 p.m. and everyone celebrated and said their thanks to each other. Both Smith and Camporiva reminisced about which photos they were looking forward to seeing the final results — both agreeing that they were most excited to see the final portraits come to life. Everyone then said their goodbyes and began the drive home.

Once Smith was home, after stopping for food and coffee on the way, it was time to recover and relax. She began by doing her nightly skincare routine, removing any leftover makeup, oil and dirt from her skin. She finished her night off with a face mask and lay down in her bed, ready to watch her favorite TV show.

View the final results of this photoshoot on Camporiva and Smith’s Instagram profiles.

All photos by Elyssa Gleeson