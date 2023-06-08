Let Me Show You Different Presents An African American Fashion, Food and Music Celebration

Style Curator, Koya Nyangi of Let Me Show You Different introduced Denver to African American culture through music, food and of course, fashion.

From start to finish, the African American inspired show immersed the audience in all things African American culture. Food was served to guests buffet style and an interactive drum segment featuring the audience helped set the cultural feel of the show. Originally from Zimbabwe, Nyangi has an extra personal tie and a deep love for her culture — which was reflected in the show.

“Introducing my Africa and Africa through the eyes of the designers,” she said during introductions.

LaaniRaani

Designer Shamyra Moodley of LaaniRaani opened the show by having models enter through a garage door to the runway. From the impeccable details to the colorful patterns, the upcycled collection was the perfect introduction to African American fashion. Though it may seem questionable combining unconventional patterns, colors and textures, Moodley tied in her African, Indian and Irish heritage which reflected beautifully in every garment. Each piece was timeless with quirky silhouettes that made for a playful yet jaw dropping collection.

Margaux Wong

Made from cow horns, brass and ethically sourced materials, designer Margaux Wong tied in African culture through jewelry pieces. Wong partners with local artisans to combat waste and preserve the African heritage – this was evident in every earring, necklace, belt and arm piece. To really emphasize the beauty of each jewelry piece, models wore muted tones, simple textured linen tops and walked the runway barefoot. This really drew the audiences’ eye to Wong’s wearable art. Though each piece was more grand than the next, Wong showed that jewelry is much more than an average accessory and it truly can elevate any look.

Kiko Romeo + Bags by Nthenya

Inspired by traditional Swahili prints and patterns, designer of Kiko Romeo, Iona McCreath showed what traditional Swahili garments look like with a modern twist. Each print is designed with a traditional Kanga in mind, this is a bright colored printed cloth with a Swahili proverb. This was seen in the linen clothing and the colorful hand stitching. The pops of color layered over each garment helped bring the Swahili garments to life. Though the clothes were showstoppers, models were seen carrying handcrafted leather bags from The Label Saba. Bag designer Nthenya is the first African American designer to have her bag at the Grammys red carpet worn by Viola Davis.

Sevaria

Designer Jamie Kimani brought a collection inspired by the tribes in East Africa. He incorporated decorative patterns that Maasai women and children drew on their Manyatta homes. Kimani also used the marks young warriors of the Surma and Maasai wore and reflected that in the prints and natural textiles that dominate the elegant looks. This is seen in the materials of every garment and the unique textures. Through each look, the African influences were notably interwoven through the oversized accessories, unique layering and fabrics. One model wore an off the shoulder dress made out of fringe while another wore a brown matching set with gold pieces dangling off of it. Needless to say, Kimani’s combination of rich textures and fabrics made Sevaria one of the most notable collections.

Adele Dejak

Designed and handmade in Kenya, designer Adele Dejak brought edgy African luxury fashion and accessories to the runway. Made out of recycled materials from across the African continent, Dejak let her jewelry speak for itself with minimal and neutral colored clothing. Each piece incorporated African traditional designs with a modern European style making for a stunning collection. Every jewelry piece served a purpose in how it was styled on each model truly emphasizing the beauty of each handcrafted piece. Dejak integrates local materials and traditional designs with a modern European style — for that it was the perfect way to end the show.

The African American influenced show took the audience on a journey through Africa and really showcased the beautiful culture in the best way possible. It’s through the interactive experience and impeccable craftsmanship of the designers that Nyangi truly introduced Denver to African American culture and for that, it was an experience unlike any other.

Nyangi did — in fact — show the audience something different.

Photos by Roxanna Carrasco

Hair: Keva Morris and Tennisia Littleton

Makeup: Daja Herrera and Cydney Staples