Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 5/30 – 6/4

When: June 2, 5 or 7 p.m.

Where: 3498 E. Ellsworth Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $99 – $159, buy tickets

Lowdown: For a 45-minute tasting of six in-season and limited edition wines, join this unique experience. The wines will be paired with various hors d'oeuvres. There is also the chance to purchase a 60-minute or two hour tasting.

When: June 3, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Bruz Beers, 1675 W. 67th Ave. #100, Denver, CO

Cost:$48, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Belgian Brew Fest brings to Denverites a large number of Belgian-style beers from Denver breweries. The festival is outdoors so no opportunity for sunshine will be missed. There will be live music by Teague Starbuck and Natural Motives, food trucks and a dog treat truck by Bone Apetreat. After the fest, enjoy happy hour pricing at Bruz Beers all night.

Bubbles & Brunch

When: June 4, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Barcelona Wine Bar, 2900 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Sundays will always couple well with good weather, friends and a restaurant brunch on the patio. This week, head to Barcelona Wine Bar for just that, along with bubbles and music by DJ Jon Lewian.