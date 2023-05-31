Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 5/30 – 6/4

Plenty of nights in the park lie ahead and Denver is providing all the outdoor live music opportunities you could dream of, from the Mobile Concert Series to the first annual Summerfest in Greenwood Village to Denver Day of Rock. It’s time to enjoy the weather, green grass, outdoor movies, beer fests, and more.

Lord Huron

When: May 31, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO

Cost: $65+, buy tickets

Mobile Concert Series When: June 1, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Silo Park, 9300 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Every Thursday this June, Greenwood Village is hosting the Annual Mobile Concert Series, which features live music in the park. This week, the Ghost Town Drifters, a high energy Rocky Mountain Bluegrass band will be playing at Silo Park. Grab your blankets or lawn chairs and tap your feet to the tunes!

First Annual Greenwood Village Entertainment District Summerfest

When: June 2, 2 p.m.

Where: Pindustry, 7939 E. Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village, CO

Cost: $0 – $10, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Scope out night one of the first annual Summerfest this Friday in Greenwood Village. From 4:15 – 6:15 p.m., Geoffrey Buck will perform at Pindustry and from 7 – 10 p.m., Thumpin’ will provide 70s – 90s dance grooves in the Pindustry Beer Garden. There will also be food and drinks available from vendors, games and activities for kids and a farmers market.

Denver Day of Rock When: June 3, 1:15 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: LoDo, 1536 Wynkoop St., Ste. 108, Denver, CO

Cost: Free, VIP Lounge Pass $250, buy here

Lowdown: Denver Day of Rock is a one-day music festival with three stages of live music. The festival benefits Amp the Cause, which “provides entertainment, annual events and community service projects that raise funds for more than 55 local nonprofits that improve the lives of Colorado’s families.” Musicians such as Frank Ray, Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, Dwayne Dopsie and the Hellraisers and more will be performing at the festival. Sarah Mount and the Rushmores

When: June 4, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: City Park Jazz, 1600 City Park Esplanade, Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: This summer, City Park Jazz 2023 begins its 37th season with Sarah Mount and the Rushmores. The concert series will span over 10 Sunday evenings beginning this week. Sarah Mount and the Rushmores play improv-driven hard funk and neo-soul and have done so for the past five years.

Whiskey Society with Branch & Barrel

When: May 31, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Seven Grand, 1855 Blake St. Suite 160, Denver, CO

Cost: $20, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Branch & Barrel, a distillery out of Centennial, Colorado, joins the folks of Seven Grand tonight. Come along for a tasting of their bourbon, Cafe Miel whiskey and Plum Wood. Hostel Fish Pub Crawl

When: June 1, 8 p.m.

Where: 1217 20th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $10, buy tickets

Unique Wine Tasting Experience

When: June 2, 5 or 7 p.m.

Where: 3498 E. Ellsworth Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $99 – $159, buy tickets

Where: Bruz Beers, 1675 W. 67th Ave. #100, Denver, CO

Cost:$48, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Belgian Brew Fest brings to Denverites a large number of Belgian-style beers from Denver breweries. The festival is outdoors so no opportunity for sunshine will be missed. There will be live music by Teague Starbuck and Natural Motives, food trucks and a dog treat truck by Bone Apetreat. After the fest, enjoy happy hour pricing at Bruz Beers all night. Bubbles & Brunch When: June 4, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: Barcelona Wine Bar, 2900 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Sundays will always couple well with good weather, friends and a restaurant brunch on the patio. This week, head to Barcelona Wine Bar for just that, along with bubbles and music by DJ Jon Lewian. Beneath the Biophony When: May 31, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Galleri Gallery of Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 1st. St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Galleri Gallery rotates exhibitions within Meow Wolf Denver. On display now is Beneath the Biophony, a series of artworks created by Denver artist Abby Gregg, including “paintings, sculptures and soundscapes that are imaginings of microscopic, amphibious and unseen underwater realms.”

Park Lights & Movie Nights – School of Rock

When: June 1, 7 p.m.

Where: Expo Park, 10955 E. Exposition Ave., Aurora, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: You don’t have to hide your candy in your pocket here! Bring your pajamas, popcorn and a blanket for a family friendly movie night in the park. Cult classic School of Rock will feature tomorrow night starring Jack Black and his band students.

Konbini: An Immersive Convenience Store Art Show Opening