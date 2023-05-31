Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 5/30 – 6/4

Lord Huron
Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO
Cost: $65+, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Many may recognize the lyrics, “Take me back to the night we met,” from Lord Huron. Sing and sway along to the songs at Red Rocks this evening.
Mobile Concert Series
When: June 1, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Silo Park, 9300 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village, CO
Cost: Free
Lowdown: Every Thursday this June, Greenwood Village is hosting the Annual Mobile Concert Series, which features live music in the park. This week, the Ghost Town Drifters, a high energy Rocky Mountain Bluegrass band will be playing at Silo Park. Grab your blankets or lawn chairs and tap your feet to the tunes!
First Annual Greenwood Village Entertainment District Summerfest
When: June 2, 2 p.m.
Where: Pindustry, 7939 E. Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village, CO
Cost: $0 – $10, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Scope out night one of the first annual Summerfest this Friday in Greenwood Village. From 4:15 – 6:15 p.m., Geoffrey Buck will perform at Pindustry and from 7 – 10 p.m., Thumpin’ will provide 70s – 90s dance grooves in the Pindustry Beer Garden. There will also be food and drinks available from vendors, games and activities for kids and a farmers market.
Denver Day of Rock
When: June 3, 1:15 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: LoDo, 1536 Wynkoop St., Ste. 108, Denver, CO
Cost: Free, VIP Lounge Pass $250, buy here
Lowdown: Denver Day of Rock is a one-day music festival with three stages of live music. The festival benefits Amp the Cause, which “provides entertainment, annual events and community service projects that raise funds for more than 55 local nonprofits that improve the lives of Colorado’s families.” Musicians such as Frank Ray, Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, Dwayne Dopsie and the Hellraisers and more will be performing at the festival.
Where: City Park Jazz, 1600 City Park Esplanade, Denver, CO
Cost: Free
Lowdown: This summer, City Park Jazz 2023 begins its 37th season with Sarah Mount and the Rushmores. The concert series will span over 10 Sunday evenings beginning this week. Sarah Mount and the Rushmores play improv-driven hard funk and neo-soul and have done so for the past five years.
Whiskey Society with Branch & Barrel
Where: Seven Grand, 1855 Blake St. Suite 160, Denver, CO
Cost: $20, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Branch & Barrel, a distillery out of Centennial, Colorado, joins the folks of Seven Grand tonight. Come along for a tasting of their bourbon, Cafe Miel whiskey and Plum Wood.
Hostel Fish Pub Crawl
Where: 1217 20th St., Denver, CO
Cost: $10, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Hostel Fish is an environment for travelers to meet one another and have a base camp for exploring. If you’re just stopping through Denver, take a break and go for a stroll through the bar scene of the city.
Unique Wine Tasting Experience
Where: 3498 E. Ellsworth Ave., Denver, CO
Cost: $99 – $159, buy tickets here
Lowdown: For a 45-minute tasting of six in-season and limited edition wines, join this unique experience. The wines will be paired with various hors d’oeuvres. There is also the chance to purchase a 60-minute or two hour tasting.
Belgian Brew Fest 2023
When: June 3, 1 – 4 p.m.
Where: Bruz Beers, 1675 W. 67th Ave. #100, Denver, CO
Cost:$48, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Belgian Brew Fest brings to Denverites a large number of Belgian-style beers from Denver breweries. The festival is outdoors so no opportunity for sunshine will be missed. There will be live music by Teague Starbuck and Natural Motives, food trucks and a dog treat truck by Bone Apetreat. After the fest, enjoy happy hour pricing at Bruz Beers all night.
Bubbles & Brunch
When: June 4, 12 – 3 p.m.
Where: Barcelona Wine Bar, 2900 Larimer St., Denver, CO
Cost: $50, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Sundays will always couple well with good weather, friends and a restaurant brunch on the patio. This week, head to Barcelona Wine Bar for just that, along with bubbles and music by DJ Jon Lewian.
Beneath the Biophony
When: May 31, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Galleri Gallery of Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 1st. St., Denver, CO
Cost: Free
Lowdown: Galleri Gallery rotates exhibitions within Meow Wolf Denver. On display now is Beneath the Biophony, a series of artworks created by Denver artist Abby Gregg, including “paintings, sculptures and soundscapes that are imaginings of microscopic, amphibious and unseen underwater realms.”
Park Lights & Movie Nights – School of Rock
When: June 1, 7 p.m.
Where: Expo Park, 10955 E. Exposition Ave., Aurora, CO
Cost: Free
Lowdown: You don’t have to hide your candy in your pocket here! Bring your pajamas, popcorn and a blanket for a family friendly movie night in the park. Cult classic School of Rock will feature tomorrow night starring Jack Black and his band students.
Konbini: An Immersive Convenience Store Art Show Opening
Where: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver, CO
Cost: Free
Lowdown: Konbini, an art show created by Denver photographer Jeff Fierberg, will open this coming Friday featuring Japanese snacks, clothing and art. His vision will create a “one-stop-shop” experience of Japanese Konbini convenience stores. Additionally, Dairy Block will host its June First Friday Art Walk the same evening with work from over a dozen artists curated by Southern Kindness Gallery.
Red Bull Birdseed Collective One Cypher Denver
When: June 3, 1 – 6 p.m.
Where: 4496 Grant St., Denver, CO
Cost: Free, reserve a spot here
Lowdown: This Saturday, break dancers of all levels will register and compete in a competition to become the next global champion at the Red Bull BC One World Final in Paris. People are welcome to come and view the one-on-one competitions with Ivan and DJ Soultrane playing music.
Tesoro Cultural Center’s 22nd Anual Indian Market & Powwow
When: June 4, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: The Fort, 19192 CO-8, Morrison, CO
Cost: $10 – $15, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Take part in the celebration of award-winning American Indian artists as they sell and demonstrate their authentic works. The entertainment is not limited to art but also performances, music, culture, dance, the honoring of veteran Jesse Hamiltons, exhibits from Denver Museum of Nature and Science and History Colorado and more.