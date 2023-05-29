This Week in Concerts – Seal, Lord Huron, The Mañanas and More

Get ready this week in concerts for the iconic British singer-songwriter, Seal, to create an intimate atmosphere at the Bellco Theatre. Red Rocks Amphitheatre is the place to be as Lord Huron graces the stage for two consecutive nights. And at The Bluebird Theater, don’t miss The Mañanas as they open for Night Moves, delivering a night of infectious rhythms and vibrant energy.
Calling all music lovers! City Park Jazz is back with a bang, featuring the talented Sarah Mount and The Rushmores. Make sure to mark your calendars for this sensational music concert series happening every Sunday from now until the first week of August. It’s the perfect opportunity to gather with friends, soak up the summer vibes, and groove to the rhythm of outstanding live music.
June is here, and it’s time to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month in style! Meow Wolf is hosting their Pride Party, and they’ve got an incredible headliner in store: Vincint. Get ready to dance, sing, and show your pride as this talented artist takes the stage.
1134 Broadway
6/2 – Kevin Knapp, Miss Flowers and more
Bellco Theatre
5/30 – Seal
The Black Box
5/30 – Electronic Tuesdays: Wessanders, Bread Winner and more
6/1 – Surgeon & John Templeton
6/1 -KMG Takeover: Augment, Brixx and more
6/2 – Skysia, Mfinity and more
6/2 – Sin7, Saule and more
6/3 – Cofresi, Raddix and more
6/3 – DNA Proxi, Yguy and more
6/4 – Fathomess, Will Holler and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
6/1 – Fun Machine, Cherokee Social and more
6/2 – Wiff, Error Code and more
6/3 – Night Routine, Fresh Fruit! and more
The Bluebird Theater
5/30 – Ondara
5/31 – Night Moves, The Mañanas
6/2 – Andy Sydow Band, Cody Qualls and more
6/3 – Sam Burchfield, The Scoundrels and more
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
6/1 – Shift, Goopsteppa and more
6/2 – Prof, Juice Lord and more
6/2 – Trusetto, Casey Russel and more
6/3 – Shwarma, Legato and more
The Church
6/1 – Brondo, Globzter and more
6/2 – Bassjackers
Club Vinyl
6/3 – Ranger Trucco
6/3 – Vastive
City Park Bandshell
6/4 – Sarah Mount and The Rushmores
Dazzle
5/29 – Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows Jazz Orchestra
5/30 – J.J. Murphy
5/31 – Pat Bianchi, Annie Booth and more
6/1 – The Pat Bianchi Trio
6/2 – Joe & Theresa Mazza
6/3 – Nelson Rangell
6/4 – The Brandee Younger Trio
The Fillmore
5/29 – $not
5/30 – Melanie Martinez
Globe Hall
5/29 – The Hip Snacks, Josh Bierman Band and more
5/30 – Ryan Oaks, Layto and more
5/31 – Joshua Ray Walker, Jade Jackson and more
6/1 – The Brummies, Vlad Holiday and more
6/2 – Taking Meds, Ridgeway and more
6/3 – Light the Letters, Overtime Winner and more
6/4 – Adeem The Artist, YepOK
Goosetown Tavern
5/30 – Open Mic
6/3 – Highdrox, Morning Oil
The Gothic Theatre
5/31 – Haken, Arch Echo
The Grizzly Rose
6/2 – Joe Nichols
Herb’s Hideout
5/29 – Vlad Gershevich
5/30 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Girshevich and more
5/31 – Hump Day Funk Jam
6/1 – Cocktail Revolution, Dave Randon and more
6/2 – Funkiphino
6/3 – Dane Scott
6/4 – Steve Crenshaw
Herman’s Hideaway
5/31 – Mad Dog & The Smokin’ J’s, High Functionality and more
6/1 – Marcus Rezak, The Desert Furs
6/3 – Mr. Woodman 26th Anniversary: Sweet Child, Square Untold and more
6/4 – School of Rock
Hi-Dive
5/29 – DJunah, Moon Pussy and more
5/31 – Chris King & The Gutterballs and more
6/2 – ACXDC, No/Mãs and more
6/3 – Los Shadows, Ritmo Cascabel and more
6/4 – Korine, CD Ghost and more
HQ
5/29 – The Last Gang, Egoista and more
5/30 – Dark Tuesdays
5/31 – Ultrabomb, Black Dots and more
6/1 – Midnight, Necrofier and more
6/2 – The Emo Night Tour
6/3 – Synthwave Saturday Night, DJ Tower and more
6/4 – Drifting Roots, Weege
Knew Conscious
6/2 – The Boognish Allstars
6/3 – DrFameus, Rose Ganache and more
Larimer Lounge
5/29 – Open Decks
5/31 – Dancefestopia: pabloslifecoach, Evasive and more
6/1 – Kendolll, Hysteric
6/2 – Treehouse DJ Set: Cold Sweat, DJ AP
6/2 – Never Dull, Funk Hunk
6/3 – Kenny Cornbread & The Biscuit Boys, Horse Bitch
6/3 – Benson, Kordicimo and more
6/3 – Treehouse DJ Set: PAZ, Zeke
6/4 – Prophets Tomb, Triune and more
Levitt Pavilion Denver
6/3 – Devotchka, Annastezhaa
6/4 – Central City Opera
Lost Lake
5/29 – Meg Walker & The Better Band, Children of Divorce
5/31 – Hiahli, Lady Los and more
6/1 – Flashes Red, Chip Dust and more
6/2 – Black Belt Eagle Scout, Gartener and more
6/3 – Spacecorpse, Grave Dancer and more
6/4 – Time Release, Formula and more
Marquis Theater
5/30 – Drain
6/3 – Bakester
Meow Wolf
6/2 – Pride Party: Vincint
6/3 – Danceportation: Justin Jay, Ardalan and more
Mission Ballroom
6/3 – Swamp Gala
Nocturne
5/28 – The Matt Smiley Quartet
6/1 – Jack Dunlevie Trio
6/2 – The Bud Powell Project
6/3 – Peter Sommer New Cool Quintet
6/4 – Seth Lewis Quintet
Number Thirty Eight
6/1 – DJ Erin Stereo
6/2 – James Cook, Kimi Most
6/3 – DJ Casey Russell
The Ogden Theatre
5/30 – Helloween, Hammerfall
6/1 – Anees, Michael Minelli
6/2 – Valentino Khan
6/3 – Kreator, Nepultura and more
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
6/1 – Jojo Hermann, Sam Holt
6/2 – Jojo Hermann, Sam Holt
6/3 – Jimkata
6/4 – Katchafire
The Oriental Theater
6/4 – Spooky Prom
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
5/29 – LCD Soundsystem, M.I.A. and more
5/30 – LCD Soundsystem, M.I.A. and more
5/31 – Lord Huron
6/1 – Lord Huron
6/3 – Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
Roxy Broadway
5/30 – Open Mic
5/31 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam
6/1 – DJ Open Decks
6/2 – Derek Dames Ohl
6/2 – Savage Resistance
6/2 – The Sometimes Island, Lu Lagoon and more
6/3 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ TLoop
6/3 – Goldpine
6/3 – Castillo Brown, …And The Black Feathers and more
6/4 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Tony Snacks
Roxy Theatre
6/3 – Lil Zero, ARealTaxin
Seventh Circle Music Collective
5/29 – Self Sabotage, Give Me Gold and more
6/1 – Yambag, Jivebomb and more
6/3 – Prize Horse, Mofie and more
Skylark Lounge
6/1 – Reptoid, Quits and more
6/2 – Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille
6/3 – Deth Rali, Same Dude and more
Summit
6/2 – Dark Funeral, Cattle Decapitation and more
6/3 – Hunter Hayes, Abby Anderson
Your Mom’s House
5/29 – Momma’s Electric Mondays: RETRUM, Linvs and more
5/30 – Lovecolor, Addie Tonic and more
6/1 – Mampi Swift, Evasive and more
6/2 – Flipswitch, Hectik and more