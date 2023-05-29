This Week in Concerts – Seal, Lord Huron, The Mañanas and More

Get ready this week in concerts for the iconic British singer-songwriter, Seal, to create an intimate atmosphere at the Bellco Theatre. Red Rocks Amphitheatre is the place to be as Lord Huron graces the stage for two consecutive nights. And at The Bluebird Theater, don’t miss The Mañanas as they open for Night Moves, delivering a night of infectious rhythms and vibrant energy.

Calling all music lovers! City Park Jazz is back with a bang, featuring the talented Sarah Mount and The Rushmores. Make sure to mark your calendars for this sensational music concert series happening every Sunday from now until the first week of August. It’s the perfect opportunity to gather with friends, soak up the summer vibes, and groove to the rhythm of outstanding live music.

June is here, and it’s time to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month in style! Meow Wolf is hosting their Pride Party, and they’ve got an incredible headliner in store: Vincint. Get ready to dance, sing, and show your pride as this talented artist takes the stage.

6/2 – Kevin Knapp, Miss Flowers and more

5/30 – Seal

5/30 – Electronic Tuesdays: Wessanders, Bread Winner and more

6/1 – Surgeon & John Templeton

6/1 -KMG Takeover: Augment, Brixx and more

6/2 – Skysia, Mfinity and more

6/2 – Sin7, Saule and more

6/3 – Cofresi, Raddix and more

6/3 – DNA Proxi, Yguy and more

6/4 – Fathomess, Will Holler and more

6/1 – Fun Machine, Cherokee Social and more

6/2 – Wiff, Error Code and more

6/3 – Night Routine, Fresh Fruit! and more

5/30 – Ondara

5/31 – Night Moves, The Mañanas

6/2 – Andy Sydow Band, Cody Qualls and more

6/3 – Sam Burchfield, The Scoundrels and more

6/1 – Shift, Goopsteppa and more

6/2 – Prof, Juice Lord and more

6/2 – Trusetto, Casey Russel and more

6/3 – Shwarma, Legato and more

6/1 – Brondo, Globzter and more

6/2 – Bassjackers

6/3 – Ranger Trucco

6/3 – Vastive

6/4 – Sarah Mount and The Rushmores

5/29 – Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows Jazz Orchestra

5/30 – J.J. Murphy

5/31 – Pat Bianchi, Annie Booth and more

6/1 – The Pat Bianchi Trio

6/2 – Joe & Theresa Mazza

6/3 – Nelson Rangell

6/4 – The Brandee Younger Trio

5/29 – $not

5/30 – Melanie Martinez

5/29 – The Hip Snacks, Josh Bierman Band and more

5/30 – Ryan Oaks, Layto and more

5/31 – Joshua Ray Walker, Jade Jackson and more

6/1 – The Brummies, Vlad Holiday and more

6/2 – Taking Meds, Ridgeway and more

6/3 – Light the Letters, Overtime Winner and more

6/4 – Adeem The Artist, YepOK

5/30 – Open Mic

6/3 – Highdrox, Morning Oil

5/31 – Haken, Arch Echo

6/2 – Joe Nichols

5/29 – Vlad Gershevich

5/30 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Vlad Girshevich and more

5/31 – Hump Day Funk Jam

6/1 – Cocktail Revolution, Dave Randon and more

6/2 – Funkiphino

6/3 – Dane Scott

6/4 – Steve Crenshaw

5/31 – Mad Dog & The Smokin’ J’s, High Functionality and more

6/1 – Marcus Rezak, The Desert Furs

6/3 – Mr. Woodman 26th Anniversary: Sweet Child, Square Untold and more

6/4 – School of Rock

5/29 – DJunah, Moon Pussy and more

5/31 – Chris King & The Gutterballs and more

6/2 – ACXDC, No/Mãs and more

6/3 – Los Shadows, Ritmo Cascabel and more

6/4 – Korine, CD Ghost and more

5/29 – The Last Gang, Egoista and more

5/30 – Dark Tuesdays

5/31 – Ultrabomb, Black Dots and more

6/1 – Midnight, Necrofier and more

6/2 – The Emo Night Tour

6/3 – Synthwave Saturday Night, DJ Tower and more

6/4 – Drifting Roots, Weege

6/2 – The Boognish Allstars

6/3 – DrFameus, Rose Ganache and more

5/29 – Open Decks

5/31 – Dancefestopia: pabloslifecoach, Evasive and more

6/1 – Kendolll, Hysteric

6/2 – Treehouse DJ Set: Cold Sweat, DJ AP

6/2 – Never Dull, Funk Hunk

6/3 – Kenny Cornbread & The Biscuit Boys, Horse Bitch

6/3 – Benson, Kordicimo and more

6/3 – Treehouse DJ Set: PAZ, Zeke

6/4 – Prophets Tomb, Triune and more

6/3 – Devotchka, Annastezhaa

6/4 – Central City Opera

5/29 – Meg Walker & The Better Band, Children of Divorce

5/31 – Hiahli, Lady Los and more

6/1 – Flashes Red, Chip Dust and more

6/2 – Black Belt Eagle Scout, Gartener and more

6/3 – Spacecorpse, Grave Dancer and more

6/4 – Time Release, Formula and more

5/30 – Drain

6/3 – Bakester

6/2 – Pride Party: Vincint

6/3 – Danceportation: Justin Jay, Ardalan and more

6/3 – Swamp Gala

5/28 – The Matt Smiley Quartet

6/1 – Jack Dunlevie Trio

6/2 – The Bud Powell Project

6/3 – Peter Sommer New Cool Quintet

6/4 – Seth Lewis Quintet

6/1 – DJ Erin Stereo

6/2 – James Cook, Kimi Most

6/3 – DJ Casey Russell

5/30 – Helloween, Hammerfall

6/1 – Anees, Michael Minelli

6/2 – Valentino Khan

6/3 – Kreator, Nepultura and more

6/1 – Jojo Hermann, Sam Holt

6/2 – Jojo Hermann, Sam Holt

6/3 – Jimkata

6/4 – Katchafire

6/4 – Spooky Prom

5/29 – LCD Soundsystem, M.I.A. and more

5/30 – LCD Soundsystem, M.I.A. and more

5/31 – Lord Huron

6/1 – Lord Huron

6/3 – Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

5/30 – Open Mic

5/31 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam

6/1 – DJ Open Decks

6/2 – Derek Dames Ohl

6/2 – Savage Resistance

6/2 – The Sometimes Island, Lu Lagoon and more

6/3 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ TLoop

6/3 – Goldpine

6/3 – Castillo Brown, …And The Black Feathers and more

6/4 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Tony Snacks

6/3 – Lil Zero, ARealTaxin

5/29 – Self Sabotage, Give Me Gold and more

6/1 – Yambag, Jivebomb and more

6/3 – Prize Horse, Mofie and more

6/1 – Reptoid, Quits and more

6/2 – Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille

6/3 – Deth Rali, Same Dude and more

6/2 – Dark Funeral, Cattle Decapitation and more

6/3 – Hunter Hayes, Abby Anderson

5/29 – Momma’s Electric Mondays: RETRUM, Linvs and more

5/30 – Lovecolor, Addie Tonic and more

6/1 – Mampi Swift, Evasive and more

6/2 – Flipswitch, Hectik and more