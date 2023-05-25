Temper Chocolates and Confections, located inside the Denver Central Market and known for their extensive collection of creative and culinary-inspired bonbons, is ready to bring all the summer vibes with their “Mile High Colorado Box.”

The 6-piece box ($21) features Temper’s Colorado-inspired bonbons, including The Rockies, a caramel corn ganache in a dark chocolate shell, Mile High, a blackberry caramel in a dark chocolate shell, Camping S’mores, marshmallow cream, cookie pearls, and a milk chocolate ganache, Red Rocks, coconut and strawberry ganache capped with PopRocks, Hot Springs, a lemon and hot honey ganache in a dark chocolate shell, and Sippin’ Tropical, Odell’s Sippin’ Tropical Sour ganache in a milk shell.

For your everyday indulgence, Temper is also home to handmade sweets. Think gourmet s’mores and Puff Daddy’s (hand-dipped vanilla bean marshmallows with assorted toppings of fruits, nuts and cherries) plus chocolate bars from around the world. Perfect for a little sweet treat while hangin’ in RiNo or a gift for someone special. Father’s Day is coming up, and what dad doesn’t love chocolate?!

The shop is open daily from 10am – 8pm inside Denver Central Market. Be sure to follow @temperdenver on Instagram to keep up with all things sweet.