Non Plus Ultra Partners With DFW As The Exclusive Venue Provider For Spring 2023 Shows

The Brighton, Non Plus Ultra’s industrial indoor venue, is the new primary location for the Denver Fashion Week 2023 shows, which will take place from May 6-13. Located in RiNo Arts District, The Brighton’s space, atmosphere and amenities will elevate the overall guest experience of DFW.

“Non Plus Ultra loves to work with local and annual events that make a difference in the culture of Denver,” Carlo Stuart, the general manager of Non Plus Ultra, said.

Non Plus Ultra is a leading real estate partner for the entertainment industry. The company partners with event producers and global brands to generate all types of events. By activating historic and architecturally significant buildings, Non Plus Ultra has constructed an impressive lineup of iconic event venues in Denver and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Brighton by Non Plus Ultra

The Brighton is a versatile venue that can be used for corporate parties, receptions, galas and more.

“Uniting the best of urban edge with industrial renewal, the creative possibilities are endless at The Brighton,” Stuart said. “We are one of the only large and blank canvas locations that allow creatives to dream and execute anything that they would like for their event.”

The expansive indoor space provides exclusive opportunities for guests to experience, including onsite parking, a patio area and a built-in bar. The Brighton also expands the production potential of DFW through its large open space.

This new space will allow for the longest runway DFW has had to date. It will also allow for more space backstage, giving the production team, stylists and crew more room to work behind the scenes. Furthermore, The Brighton provides more space to host cocktail parties, add more vendor booths and create a larger VIP room.

“The Brighton offers 37,000 square feet of indoor space with a 30-foot ceiling height. An additional 43,700 square feet of outdoor space is also available at this venue,” Stuart said.

DFW has partnered with Guided By Humanity to host an all-inclusive fashion show and fundraiser to raise disability awareness on May 11. The Brighton is the ideal venue for this special event since it will require accessibility to handicapped parking, as well as a large main floor and runway.

“We truly believe that DFW Spring ’23 will elevate the guests, designers, models and all participants’ experience,” the Aharonian family, the executive producers of DFW, said.

As DFW continues to evolve as Colorado’s largest fashion showcase, The Brighton venue will further the event’s success as an inspiring and accommodating experience for all guests.

“We look forward to the continued relationship with DFW for many years to come,” Stuart said.

All photography courtesy of Non Plus Ultra.