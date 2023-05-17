The Susan G. Komen 3-Day® is a dedicated community of fundraisers who take on an incredible challenge each year: a three-day, 60-mile journey to end breast cancer. In 2023, the Komen 3-Day is coming to Denver on August 25–27. Whether you walk 20, 40, or all 60 miles—every step and every dollar raised matters. Every step is a celebration of survival and strength.

Learn more or register today at The3Day.org. Use discount code DENVER303 to save 30% off your registration fee.

More than 500,000 people nationwide have walked the 3-Day since 2003. Together they have raised almost $1 billion dollars to help Susan G. Komen® save lives, support community programs, increase access to care, and make huge strides in breast cancer research, therapies, and cures.

As soon as you register, a 3-Day coach is there to support you along the way as you train and fundraise toward your goal. When you choose the option to walk three days, your first day begins with an inspirational Opening Ceremony on the morning of Friday, August 25. You’ll walk 60 miles through Denver, with breaks and lunch along the route, cheered on by the entire community. Immerse yourself in Mile High culture and history as you walk past some of Denver’s historical landmarks and oldest neighborhoods and attractions. You’ll spend two nights with your fellow walkers at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center.

If you choose to walk two days, your first day begins on Saturday, August 26. You’ll walk approximately 40 miles over the course of two days, with one night at the Hyatt Regency Denver. In the evening, a moving Honor Ceremony will recognize those we’ve lost, those still fighting and our survivors and thrivers living with metastatic breast cancer.

Or if you choose to walk one day, your journey begins Sunday, August 27 where you join in with our 2-Day and 3-Day Walkers for a welcome and walk out and the final day of the 3-Day journey.

For all participants, your adventure culminates in a Finish Line Festival and Closing Ceremony at Tivoli Quad celebrating all you’ve accomplished, remembering those lost, and honoring those who are in the fight of their lives.

Whether you walk 20, 40 or 60 miles, you’ll do so in the embrace of the dedicated 3-Day community, sharing stories, eating meals together and making new friends.

Join a transformative experience with a powerful sense of belonging and accomplishment that keeps people coming back year after year (after year!). 3-Day participants call it the “Pink Bubble.”

Denise B., 3-Day Walker, explains, “The Pink Bubble is the culmination of diverse people from all over that come together and form a community over three days to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer. It’s a group of people who lift each other up, laugh together, cry together and tell their stories. Just like how a bubble forms from water and soap, the Pink Bubble forms from all the people we meet and stories we share. Then at the end of the weekend, we all go back to our normal lives, but we take a piece of the Pink Bubble with us, in the form of new stories, memories and friendships.”

