Unique Things To Do In Denver This Week 4/5 – 4/9

Feast on Easter brunch buffets, catch some of Mersiv’s bass music and live painting by Christopher Morphis at Red Rocks this Thursday or learn to make pasta and sushi this week. See Christopher Morphis’ solo pop-up at Spectra Art Space or check in on what the new generation of artists and middle schoolers are creating at the Denver Art Museum.

This month is also International Guitar Month, so maybe try playing that new lick you’ve been working on at an open jam.

For a complete “This Week In Concerts” listing, go HERE

Dogs In A Pile When: April 5, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $15 – $40, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Dogs in a Pile is a jam band from the Jersey Shore consisting of five players: Jimmy Law (guitar/vocals), Joe Babick (drums), Sam Lucid (bass), Jeremy Kaplan (keyboard) and Brian Murray (guitar). Two years ago, they began to “Dogs Play Dead” sets, where they play music from The Grateful Dead. This Wednesday in Denver, they will start with a Dead set at 8 p.m. before moving towards a full set of their original music.

Mersiv When: April 6, doors 5 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $78, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This Red Rocks show is stacked with special guests and DJs, including Honeycomb, Smoakland presenting Liquid Smoak, the debut of AstroLizard, Sippy, Tripp St., Daily Bread and lastly, Mersiv headlining. It is the second weekend with Red Rocks open, so head over to Morrison at enjoy a long night of bass music. Phyphr When: April 7, doors 8 p.m., show 8:30 p.m.

Where: Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 1st St., Denver, CO

Cost: $20, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Nick Locke, known by his stage name Phyphr, is an electronic solo artist based in Denver. Following the release of Catalyst, Phyphr is headlining at Meow Wolf Denver this Friday with special guest acts Slynk, Dredlok and Eliptek.

Vintage Culture When: April 8, doors 8 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $29.95 – $75, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Vintage Culture (Lukas Rafael Hespanhol Ruiz) is a Brazilian DJ and record producer. On April 8th, American house DJ Kerri Chandler and electronic artist Doozie will join Vintage Culture for his event series “Born Of Music Addiction” at the Mission Ballroom.

Open Jam When: April 9, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Western Sky Bar & Taproom, 4361 S. Broadway Englewood, CO

Cost: Free, donate here

Lowdown: This open jam is hosted by Ellie D & Soul Mix. Bring your guitar, harmonica, keyboard, saxophone, violin — whatever instrument have you. Western Sky Bar will provide amps and a drum kit. This event is free to watch and play. Try out that new lick you’ve been practicing and get inspired by other players. Classic Pasta-Making Workshop When: April 5, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Location provided after booking. Denver, CO

Cost: $105, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Boil that pre-prepared pasta from the grocery store no more. After this cooking class, guests will know how to make spaghetti, tagliatelle, beef ravioli and spinach and cheese tortellini. Take your cooking skills up a notch with Chef Kelly in this two hour experience. Sushi Rolling Class When: April 6, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Colorado Sake Co., 3559 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $69, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Sushi is delicious, but maybe not the easiest to make on your own. Learn to make three different styles of sushi from an instructor at Colorado Sake Company: an 8 piece roll, a hand roll and one 6 piece roll. All ingredients and necessary tools will be provided, along with two complimentary glasses of sake. Simms National Beer Day Dinner When: April 7, 6 p.m. Where: Simms Steakhouse, 11911 W. 6th Ave., Lakewood, CO Cost: $89 – $99, buy tickets $89 – $99, buy tickets here Lowdown: Simms Steakhouse will be offering an appetizer and five course menu paired with different IPAs, ales, stouts and more. The appetizer will be chicharron, the first course will be buffalo brussels sprouts, the second course is a blue crab trio, third is spare rib of pork, fourth is hops crusted strip loin and beer braised shrimp and lastly, the fifth course is an old fashioned chocolate malt float. Simms Steakhouse will be offering an appetizer and five course menu paired with different IPAs, ales, stouts and more. The appetizer will be chicharron, the first course will be buffalo brussels sprouts, the second course is a blue crab trio, third is spare rib of pork, fourth is hops crusted strip loin and beer braised shrimp and lastly, the fifth course is an old fashioned chocolate malt float. Breakfast with the Easter Bunny When: April 8, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Downtown Aquarium, 700 Water St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free – $21.99, make a reservation here

Lowdown: The Downtown Aquarium is offering a breakfast buffet and opportunity to take a photo with the Easter bunny this weekend. Feast on an assortment of breakfast foods like honey glazed ham, biscuits and gravy, french toast and more. Easter Brunch 2023 Endless Buffet When: April 9, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Washington Park Grille, 1096 S. Gaylord St., Denver, CO

Cost: Unlisted, make reservations here

Lowdown: Celebrate Easter Sunday with breakfast staples, prime rib, an omelet station, brunch pizza, a cheese table, salad bar, seafood, dessert and bottomless drinks. Morphis Art Solo Show Pop-Up & Special Happenings When: April 5, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: Free – $30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This pop-up at Spectra Art Space is a solo show of Christopher Morphis’ work. Morphis’ mission is to spread positivity and mindfulness across the country through his art. April 5th will be the soft opening with opening words and a tour by Morphis from 7 – 7:15 p.m., a Q&A with Morphis from 7:15 – 7:30 p.m., and finally open viewing with Morphis onsite from 7:30 – 9 p.m. Morphis will also be live painting at the Mersiv Red Rocks show on Thursday.

Denver Public Schools Citywide Middle School Art Showcase 2023

When: April 6, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver, CO

Cost: Free – $19, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Every year, there is a Citywide Middle School Exhibition that features middle school artists from grades 6-8 at Denver Public Schools. The show this year will showcase 170 artworks coming from 18 different schools in the district. Go see what the new generation of artists are creating this week at the Denver Art Museum.

EARRINGPALOOZA + Vintage & Art Market When: April 7, 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Where: SKYLIGHT, 833 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO Cost: Free, RSVP here Lowdown: This vintage and art market will feature over 40 vendors from Denver, including those with specialties in aura photos, tooth gems, tarot, clay art, vintage and streetwear items, earrings and more. Live music by DJ Wolfie Fenix and a food truck with a full bar will also be on site. April’s full moon is also known as a pink moon, so many people will be wearing pink wigs for this event in celebration. Tacos, Yoga and Beer When: April 8, 12 p.m. 1:30 p.m.

Where: 14er Brewing & Beer Garden, 3120 Blake St. #Unit C, Denver, CO

Cost: $26, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Enjoy a little bit of everything this weekend in RiNo Arts District. 14er Brewing is hosting a full hour of yoga, followed by the option of a complimentary beer. Afterwards, you can sit in the sun on their patio and taste some tacos from a food truck outside. Non-alcoholic options are available and guests are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats. Hamsa! Passover Easter Day When: April 9, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Painting With A Twist, 7134 W. Alaska Dr., Lakewood, CO

Cost: $37 – $47, buy tickets here

Lowdown: In honor of the holidays, consider taking a class with Instructor Briona Olson and learning to paint a Hamsa. For this event, beer wine and soft drinks will be available at their Inspiration Bar. If you’d also like to create an all-natural scented soy candle before painting, arrive 30 minutes early to do so.

Spring Clothing Swap

When: April 8, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: 14er Brewing & Beer Garden, 3120 Blake St. #Unit C, Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: Have any gently used clothes, jewelry or shoes you’re ready to get rid of during spring cleaning? Bring it to the Spring Clothing Swap and find a new home for those loved items. If no one else claims it, it will be donated to Dress for Success Denver or The Denver Rescue Mission. The first 15 to show up to the event will receive a free drink ticket to 14er Brewing & Beer Garden.