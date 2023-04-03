This Week in Concerts – Billy Idol, Mersiv, Vintage Culture and More

This week in concerts offers a diverse lineup of music, starting with the legendary Billy Idol at Mission Ballroom, followed by Brazilian DJ Vintage Culture later in the week and local dubstep guru Mersiv rips a headlining set at Red Rocks for the firs time.

In celebration of International Guitar Month, attending a live performance is a great way to appreciate the instrument. From rock to blues to classical, Denver’s local venues like Seventh Circle Music Collective, Number Thirty Eight and Larimer Lounge offer a range of guitar performances to suit all musical tastes.

April is also Jazz Appreciation Month, and Denver has a vibrant jazz scene with many great venues to choose from including Nocturne, The Roxy on Broadway and Dazzle. So grab a date and a drink, and enjoy the classy environment and smooth sounds of the best jazz musicians in Denver.

4/4 – Electronic Tuesdays: Dutta, Ghost and more

4/6 – The Party People, Deexy Le Phunk and more

4/6 – Dystopia Radio Takeover: Siriian, Wesley Mack and more

4/7 – Sub.Mission Sweet 16 Pre-party

4/8 – Sweet Sixteen: Bukez Finest, Commodo and more

4/8 – Recon DnB: Sinistarr, Digitallovejoin and more

4/7 – Tybo

4/8 – Appetite For Destruction, Live Wire

4/6 – Zoso

4/7 – The War and Treaty, Kat & Alex

4/8 – Nia Archives

4/6 – DJ Qbert, Bogtroter and more

4/6 – Glowed Up!: A Tribute to Kaytranada, Anderson .Paak and more

4/7 – The Bluegrass Generals, Chris Pandolfi and more

4/8 – The Bluegrass Generals, Chris Pandolfi and more

4/9 – Cal Scruby

4/8 – Simon Doty

4/8 – Bass Ops: Muzz

4/3 – El Javi

4/8 – The Good, The Bad, and The Devine

4/4 – Briefly Gorgeous, Zoe Coz and more

4/5 – Aurora Hills, Manny and more

4/6 – North By North, Sweet Pork and more

4/7 – Boogie on The Rocks II Pre-Party: Boogie T. Rio, Bluuher and more

4/8 – Cheekface, Sad Park

4/4 – Turn Up Tuesday

4/7 – Cameron Cade

4/8 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society

4/3 – Microwave, Oso Oso and more

4/4 – Colony House, Little Image

4/8 – Boogie T After Party

4/7 – Jackson Dean

4/3 – Vlad Gershevich

4/4 -B3 Jazz Jam: Braxton Kahn, Daryl Gott and more

4/5 – Hump Day Funk Jam

4/6 – Mile High Groove

4/7 – Ninety Percent ’90s

4/9 – Erik Boa

4/5 – The Low Road

4/5 – DJ Ryan Wong

4/6 – Lu Lagoon, Pictoria Vark and more

4/7 – Candy Apple, Destiny Bond and more

4/8 – Messiahvore, Cobranoid and more

4/3 – The Well, Firebreather and more

4/4 – Dark Tuesdays

4/7 – Goldilox: ’90s Covers

4/8 – Mile High Soul Club

4/7 – Thug Scouts

4/8 – Luke The Knife, Poppadon and more

4/3 – Rose’s Pawn Shop, Bottlerocket Hurricane and more

4/4 – Black Belt Eagle Scout, Claire Glass and more

4/6 – Treehouse Set: Sam Walker

4/6 – Hanna, Jan and more

4/6 – Sippy Red Rocks After Party with Baclash and LUC

4/7 – Lights, Housewife and more

4/8 – The Mochines, Cyclo Sonic and more

4/8 – Lewis OfMan

4/8 – Treehouse DJ Set: EVCO

4/9 – The Wonderfool, Special Guests and more

4/4 – Enumclaw, Nitefire and more

4/5 – Dogs in a Pile

4/6 – Friko, Post/War

4/7 – The Murder Capital, Pet Fox and more

4/8 – Bendigo Fletcher, The Wonderfool

4/9 – Citrus, Big Pinch and more

4/7 – Andi

4/8 – Vader

4/9 – MAVI

4/5 – Paraleven, Discognition

4/7 – Phyphr, Slynk and more

4/8 – Adam Deitch, Ethno and more

4/4 – Billy Idol, Lesy Karter & The Heroines

4/7 – Mr. Carmack, Pushloop and more

4/8 – Vintage Culture, Kerri Chandler and more

4/5 – Emilie-Claire Barlow

4/6 – The Dawn Clement Trio

4/7 – Billie Holiday Birthday Celebration with The Marion Powers Quintet

4/8 – Derek Banach Quintet

4/9 – The Braxton Kahn Quartet

4/5 – Tara Rose & The Real Deal

4/6 – River Spell, Kayla Ruby

4/7 – Magoo

4/8 -Dener Rock Orchestra

4/4 – Unknown Mortal Orchestra

4/8 – Mac Ayres

4/7 – Perpetual Groove

4/6 – Mersiv, Daily Bread and more

4/7 – Tchami, Disco Lines and more

4/8 – Boogie T, Manic Focus and more

4/4 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic

4/5 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam

4/6 – DJ Open Decks

4/7 – Peter Stone

4/8 – Card Catalog, Blankslate and more

4/8 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch

4/8 – Katie Quick

4/8- Saint Somebody & Friends

4/9 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch

4/7 – Spinks

4/8 – Young Drummer Boy, $tupid Young and more

4/3 – Filth is Eternal, XSavageX and more

4/4 – Exanimate, Violence in Violet and more

4/9 – Khamyel, Alester Cowboy and more

4/3 – Future Crib, Autumnal and more

4/7 – Witch Ripper, Voideater and more

4/8 – Oh, Drift, The Patient Zeros and more

4/4 – Aly & AJ

4/8 – Barely Alive, Dirty Phonics and more

4/6 – Dekid, Makehersay and more

4/7 – Henry Fong

4/8 – Volac

4/8 – DJ Ambitious Boy, DJ On Mute

4/3 -Bass of the Mondays

4/5 – Drum N Bass Night: Beatsme, Deadnasty and more

4/6 – Finkel, Babah Fly and more

4/7 – Tep No, STJ

4/8 – Giant Walking Robots, Instant Empire and more

4/9 – Friends on Deck: EDM Open Deck