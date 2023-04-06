Hey Baby, Ooh Ahh – The Best Specials for Rockies Opening Weekend

We can almost taste it. The snow is melting fast, buds are sprouting and our winter jackets are slowly making their way to the back of the closet. Rockies Opening Day is just another emblem of the incoming season’s change, a hint of what’s to come. Soon enough, we’ll all be sitting (and sweating) in the sticky stadium seats, tall boy in hand, screaming DJ Ötzi’s “Hey Baby.”

Today, the Rockies and Washington Nationals face off at Coors Field. Even if you can’t make it to the game, the Mile High is full of spirit—as usual. Drinking or eating, one thing is sure; Denver’s eateries guarantee that we all feel that spring mood this weekend, no matter the forecast.

Cherry Cricket Ballpark

Where: 2220 Blake St., Denver

When: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Friday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

The Lowdown: As its Facebook page most adequately stated, “name a better duo.” Cherry Cricket’s been slinging up burgers and beer since 1945, and its success is a testament to the quality and good times this site assures. Visit its ballpark location, just adjacent to Coors Field, and chow down a juicy burger and frosty pint. We recommend its nachos ($12) with pickled jalapeños, black beans, queso, salsa and sour cream or the Ballpark Pretzel Knots ($10) for a savory pregame snack.

Wynkoop Brewing Company

Where: 1634 18th St., Denver

When: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. and Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.

The Lowdown: This brewery is a classic choice. It crafts more than 40 different beer styles, from your traditional ales and lagers to more experimental, unique brews. Check out what’s currently on tap, like The Devil Went Down To Denver ($8), a robust yet easy drinkin’ Belgium Wheat Golden Ale with a hearty 10.5% ABV. Don’t overlook its bites either, including loaded green chili fries ($13) dripping in white queso, green chili, cotija cheese and shredded pork or its Pub Wings ($15), available in dry ranch, buffalo or BBQ.

Ophelia’s Opening Day Party

Where: 1215 20th St., Denver

When: Thursday, April 6, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The Lowdown: Join one of Denver’s hottest venues for its day-to-night Opening Day Party, complete with all-day brunch, exclusive Patron purple margs and endless jams. Don’t want to leave the fest for the game? No worries, it’s got 20-foot screens that are perfect for watching. At 7:30 p.m., Denver-based Afrofunk band Atomga will take the stage and keep all dancing well into nighttime. RSVP for the event on its website.

Union Station’s Patio Party

Where: Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

When: Thursday, April 6, starting at 10 a.m.

The Lowdown: Perfect for all family members, Union Station is kicking off the start of the season with an all-day patio party. Begin at the Terminal Bar patio bright and early at 10 a.m. and sink your teeth into the year’s first Rockies Brat while enjoying some upbeat tunes by DJ Tropical Waffle. Its drink specials include many frozen drinks, freshly poured brews from Ratio Beerworks and ice-cold Jack & Cokes. Mercantile Dining + Provision will be grilling up burgers and brats, Ultreia’s will offer Iberico Mini Hot Dogs and celebratory Purple Butterfly Peak Flower-infused gin and tonics and Stoic & Genuine is celebrating with Oyster Hour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Make sure to stop into Milkbox Ice Creamery for a scoop of apt purple ice cream.

Game Day on the Block at Dairy Block

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

When: Thursday, April 6 through Sunday, April 9

The Lowdown: The Dairy Block in Denver’s beloved LoDo celebrates the Rockies all weekend long with baseball-themed events, food, booze and more. The lineup includes concerts by local musicians in the Alley, Westbound & Down’s Backyard BBQ party, purple wine from Blanchard Family Wines, hot dogs featuring sauces & toppings created by chef Michael Diaz de Leon of BRUTØ and so much more. Visit its website to see what’s really in store.

Citizen Rail

Where: 1899 16th St., Denver

When: Thursday, April 6

The Lowdown: Citizen Rail is fittingly opening its patio for the season on April 6 with its 3rd annual Kimchi Hot Dog Cookout. If you’re a game-goer, relish its $5 hot dog and chips deal, with beer, cocktails and no ABV options available to go. The spirited team has even created a themed cocktail for the day titled Fly Ball ($10), fashioned with Atost Lavender-Lemon, Wheatley vodka and Crème de Violette.

The Block Distilling Co.

Where: 2990 Larimer St., Denver

When: Thursday, April 6, opening early at noon

The Lowdown: Opening Day is incomplete without a purple drink. The creators at The Block Distilling Co. had this fact in mind and are debuting a specialty purple cocktail just in time. You’re Killing Me Smalls is ideally crafted to cure any spring fever with its tangy lemonade base, accompanied by pear eau de vie, vodka and blackberry, finished with a crunchy cracker jack garnish. This drink is indisputably the best sipper for Rockies fans, far and wide.

In-N-Out Food Truck at Mile High Spirits

Where: 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

When: Thursday, April 6, 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Friday, April 7, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturday, April 8, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The Lowdown: Burgers and fries are always a classic baseball treat. Join Mile High Spirits this weekend as they celebrate with In-N-Out’s own mobile food truck. From Thursday through Saturday, receive one meal — complete with secret menu items — and one MHS drink starting at $20. Available all weekend long, this deal is not one to miss.