Upcycled: The Ball Arena Recycling Program Scores Big

Overtime or anytime is a good time to recycle. While we cheer on the Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Avalanche this playoff season, there is another reason to cheer as Ball Corporation steps up its game with its outstanding aluminum recycling program at Ball Arena.

It has been 15 years since the”Play Clean” recycling program launched at Ball Arena. And in October 2019, Ball Arena announced that it would be the first major professional sports venue to use single-use Ball Aluminum Cups® by working with Ball Corporation, the producer of the forever recyclable cups, as part of a pilot program. Plus, this year marks the third year of the partnership between Ball Corporation and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE).

Together, they have made the shift to infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage packaging at the venue, strengthened on-site aluminum recycling and utilized in-venue messaging and other marketing tools to educate fans and the Denver community about the importance of both their packaging choices and aluminum recycling.

The partnership strives to produce 100% aluminum packaging for all fan-facing beverage containers, plentiful on-site aluminum recycling, including the placement of more than 240 recycling bins around the arena as well as mobile recycling backpacks that on-site ambassadors carry on their back to bring recycling straight to the fans.

An incentive program has even been put into place where aluminum recycling machines are found throughout the facility to encourage fans to recycle aluminum cans, bottles and cups for a chance to win a gift card. Along with messaging displayed on the scoreboard to encourage fans to recycle and help Ball Arena to reach one million pounds of recycled aluminum for a chance to score exclusive prizes.

The history of the partnership has proven to be successful. In 2022, Ball Arena recycled 183,000 pounds of aluminum and eliminated 1.1 million plastic cups and bottles. New this year is the CANteen and The Point. Both spaces offer new concession outlets for fans and provide additional areas within the venue to showcase and engage with the aluminum packaging.

Expanding their environmental efforts beyond the arena’s four walls, community initiatives encourage Denver residents to live more sustainably by honoring Global Volunteer Month (March 15 – April 30) with a variety of coordinated volunteer events in Denver and across the globe, including an Earth Day river cleanup event on April 22nd with Ball’s community partner, Protect Our Rivers, taking place in Arvada, CO.

The Earth Day river cleanup was postponed due to the city’s recent spring snow showers, so you still have time to help with the cleanup. The Green Assists program is another community effort that provides an opportunity to help students learn how to take steps to be more environmentally friendly and reduce their impact on the environment through a variety of platforms.

With the Ball Arena recycling program and playoff season in full swing, how can you not feel good about cheering on the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche?