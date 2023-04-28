2023 Film On The Rocks Lineup Announced

Film on the Rocks is back! In its 24th year, the 2023 Film on the Rocks will showcase a full lineup of movie classics and recent releases, plus pre-show live entertainment.

Kicking off the season on Monday, June 12, is the showing of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. With the season ending on August 21 with the 40th-anniversary celebration of the epic film Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. Popular films to look forward to are Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Top Gun: Maverick and Mamma Mia.

2023 Flim on the Rocks Schedule

Indiana Jones and The Raiders of The Lost Ark.

Director: Steven Spielberg

Monday, June 12, 8:30 p.m.

Featuring pre-show performances by Pathfinder & The Mañanas

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Director: Ryan Coogler

Monday, June 19, 8:30 p.m.

Featuring a pre-show performance by Aquile

Top Gun: Maverick

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Monday, July 10, 8:30 p.m.

Featuring a pre-show performance by Rocket Surgeons

Mamma Mia!

Director: Phyllida Lloyd

Monday, July 24, 8:30 p.m.

Featuring a pre-show performance by Claire Heywood

Star Wars: Episode VI- Return Of The Jedi

40th Anniversary!

Director: Richard Marquand

Monday, Aug. 21, 8:30 p.m.

Spearheaded by the Denver Film Society as a way to offer unique and affordable options for people to watch movies and enjoy entertainment outdoors. Over the years, Film on the Rocks has shown a wide variety of films, from classics like The Princess Bride and The Big Lebowski to more recent releases like Top Gun: Maverick and Get Out.

For all screenings, the start time is at 6:30 with pre-show performers taking the stage at 7 p.m. Followed by the presenting film at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 28.

Tickets: VIP $35, G.A. $20,

Group pricing: 20-49 Guests: $19 per person, 50-100 Guests: $18 per person, 100+ Guests: $17 per person