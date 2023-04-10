Spring has sprung therefore gardening season has officially started. Sometimes it can be difficult to figure out where to start or perhaps the expertise is there but you want to change it up this year by shopping locally. We’ve gathered 10 local plant shops in Denver for your spring needs that will give you a Plantsman stamp of approval.

Birdsall & Co. The Garden Boutique

Where: 2870 S Broadway.

The Lowdown: Birdsall & Co. The Garden Boutique has an inventory including indoor and outdoor plants, succulents, cacti, herbs and vegetables. They also offer terrariums, pottery, planters, seasonal decor, fountains birdbaths and statuary. Birdsall & Co. works with local farmers and growers to source its plants, which makes the store a great place to find unique and rare varieties of plants.

Denver Botanic Gardens

Where: 1007 York St.

The lowdown: Join the Denver Botanic Gardens for their annual Spring Plant Sale. Held on May 12-13, the plant sale is for all plant lovers — novices, or green thumbs. Visitors can purchase plants at Denver Botanic Gardens for a fresh start to their spring gardening.

Leaves Of Three

Where: 1600 Boulder St, Denver.

The Lowdown: Located on the popular streets of LoHi, Leaves of Three is a sister-owned plant shop. Offering a welcoming and inclusive space where plant lovers of all levels can find the perfect addition to their collection and learn more about caring for their plants. This shop provides a wide variety of indoor plants, succulents, potting supplies and unique planters to help customers create their own green oasis at home.

City Floral Center

Where: 1440 Kearney St.

The Lowdown: City Floral Center is a garden center and florist located in Denver. They offer a wide selection of plants, flowers and gardening supplies, as well as floral arrangements for special occasions. They have been serving the Denver community since 1911 and are known for their knowledge and expertise in gardening and floristry.

Sacred Thistle

Where: 1110 Acoma St.

The Lowdown: Sacred Thistle is a plant shop plus home goods store that specializes in unique and vintage home decor and furniture items. The store is known for its eclectic mix of products, which range from rustic farmhouse pieces to mid-century modern designs. This small business is the place to stop to find a permanent home for your plant babies.

Green Lady Gardens

Where: 733 Santa Fe Dr.

The Lowdown: Green Lady Gardens is a locally owned plant shop with Latin-American inspiration. This center offers a wide range of plants from easy care to rare specimens that require some extra TLC. Their selection includes plants suitable for various light conditions, from low light to bright indirect light, making it easy to find a plant that fits your specific needs.

Plant Garage

Where: 1000 Acoma St.

The Lowdown: Plant Garage is a family-owned and operated nursery located in the Golden Triangle. The nursery’s mission is to provide its customers with the highest quality plants and garden supplies at affordable prices, with exceptional customer service. They aim to help their customers create beautiful and sustainable gardens that enhance their lives and the environment.

Redbud Plant Store and Garden Center

Where: 2655 N Downing St.

The Lowdown: Another family-owned and operated plant store, Redbud Plant Store and Garden Center offers a wide range of garden plants, shrubs, trees and gardening supplies for both residential and commercial purposes as well as indoor and outdoor plants. It has been serving the Denver community for over 50 years and has established itself as one of the go-to garden centers in the area.

Overgrown Home

Where: 4322 W 35th Ave.

The Lowdown: Overgrown Home specializes in indoor plants, offering a wide variety including large and small indoor plants, succulents, cacti, air plants, ferns and other exotic plants. The nursery is focused on sustainability and eco-friendliness, sourcing plants from local growers and focusing on low-waste packaging and practices.

TigerlilyGoods

Where: 3795 Grove St.

The Lowdown: TigerlilyGoods is a great resource for plant lovers in Denver who want to start or grow their indoor and outdoor gardens. They offer a wide variety of plants, including succulents, cacti, air plants, hanging plants and more. They also sell planters, supplies and accessories to help you care for your plants. Looking for a great gift idea, they are the greener way to gift.