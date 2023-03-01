Unique Things to do in Denver This Weekend 3/1 – 3/5

Lowdown: To kick off the start of Women’s History Month, Seven Grand is celebrating Margie Samuels, one of the women behind Maker’s Mark. Seven Grand is offering a featured menu with Maker’s Mark and Maker’s 46.

Lowdown: Eric Johnson is an American guitarist, vocalist and composer of many genres including rock, blues, jazz, soul, classical and so on. Johnson is a Grammy award winning artist for “Cliffs of Dover” and is inducted in the Guitar Player Gallery of Greats. After many decades, he has continued to release new albums, The Book of Making and Yesterday Meets Today in 2022.

“Four More Beers” FlyteCo Brewing Anniversary Party When: March 2, 6 – 9 p.m. Where: FlyteCo Brewing, 4499 W. 38th Ave. #101, Denver, CO Cost: Free Lowdown: As a celebration of their first location turning four, FlyeteCo Brewing is hosting a four-day party which will include four beer releases, four sandwich specials and four coffee specials. The beer releases include a Guava Milkshake Sour in collaboration with Sunroom Brewing, a Potato Lager made in collaboration with Launch Pad Brewery, a marzen and a Rye IPA. Thursday will feature live music with Brian Connelly, on Friday, they will have karoake, a DJ on Saturday and a “hangover brunch” on Sunday, which will include a four-course brunch and beer pairing ($100).

Cheese Making Class When:March 3, 3 – 5 p.m. Where: The Brew Hut, 15120 E. Hampden Ave., Aurora, CO Cost: $22 – $62, buy tickets here Lowdown: This Friday at Brew Hut, learn to make fresh mozzarella from scratch through this hands-on class. Next time you decide to have your Italian family or friends over, you will be able to impress them with your knowledge of how to make mozzarella cheese step by step.

The Denver Pancakes & Booze Art Show

When: March 4, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Sports Castle – A Non Plus Ultra Venue, 1000 Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: $10 – $20, buy tickets here

Lowdown: At this pop up event, free all-u-can-eat pancakes are available while over 100+ local artists exhibit over 750+ pieces of work. Live music from local DJs and music producers will be performed, alongside live body painting. Come feed your heart and mind with art and food this Saturday.

Beer Dinner

When: March 5, 5 p.m.

Where: Goldspot Brewing Company, 4970 Lowell Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $85, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Chef Jared has curated an intimate tasting menu paired with brews from Goldspot Brewing Company to explore the history and cultural influences of Colorado’s cuisine. It is a multi-course vegetarian dinner with limited seats.

Uncorked Free Comedy

When: March 1, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: This week, Steve Gillespie headlines Uncorked. Gillespie has appeared on CONAN, Amazon Prime’s “Inside Joke” and FOX’s “Laughs – All Stars.” Along with Gillespie, Nick Holland, Haley Raven, Jake Tupitza and Kyle Troop will be performing. For a night of free laughs and wine specials, stop into the Infinite Monkey Theorem.

When: March 2, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: “A River Flowing Upward” is the newest solo exhibition from Erin Dvorak Clark in conjunction with the Month of Photography. At this opening event, Ratio Beerworks will be providing beer. The exhibition will run through April 2. More information here.

Colfax Art Crawl: Mardi Gras

When: March 3, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where:40 West Arts District, 6501 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Enjoy live music from a marching brass band, wear your colorful beads, eat from onsite food trucks and browse art galleries at this Madi Gras celebration this Friday.

Puff, Pass and Paint

When: March 4, 4 – 5:30 p.m., 6:30 – 8 p.m., 9 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Puff, Pass and Paint, 1910 S. Cherokee St. Unit A Denver, CO

Cost: $39, buy tickets here

Lowdown: While at Puff, Pass and Paint, you will be guided through step-by-step instructions to create your own art piece or you can choose to follow your own inspirations. All the art supplies that you will need will be provided for (paints, brushes, canvases). You may bring your own alcohol to this 420-friendly event. All guests must be 21+.