Unique Things to do in Denver This Weekend 3/1 – 3/5

Mod Sun
When: March 1, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m.
Where: Summit, 1902 Blake St., Denver, CO
Cost: $25, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Following the release of his Feb. 2023 album, God Save the Teen, Mod Sun is joined by Australian pop punk band Stand Atlantic and 22-year-old Minnesotan artist Pardyalone at the Summit in Denver.
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
When: March 2, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver, CO
Cost: $195+, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Bruce Springsteen has been a force in the rock genre over the span of six decades and 20 studio albums. Springsteen and the E Street Band have not toured since Feb. 2017, but they are back this Thursday, six years later, to remind fans “Someday We’ll Be Together.”
My 2000’s Playlist with Ja Rule + more
When: March 3, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m.
Where: Bellco Theatre, 1100 Stout St., Denver, CO
Cost: $100+, buy tickets here
Lowdown: The 2000’s nostalgia has never been so strong with a lineup like this: Ja Rule, Ashanti, Fat Joe, Ma$e, Fabolous, Lloyd, Mike Jones, Ying Yang Twins, Amerie and DJ Livia. Bring your 2000’s playlist to life and see some of your favorite R&B hip hop artists perform at the Bellco Theatre this Friday.
The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Music of Phish for Kids
When: March 4, doors 11 a.m., show 11:30 a.m.
Where: Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO
Cost: $18.50, buy tickets here
Lowdown: The Rock and Roll Playhouse is a host of family concert series around the United States. If you are a parent who wishes for their children to grow up on rock in a safe environment, The Playhouse is the perfect first introduction to rock and roll for your little ones. This Saturday, have your kids “Bouncing Around the Room” with Phish.
Purim Party Denver 2023
Eric Johnson
When: March 5, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.
Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm, Denver, CO
Cost: $45 – $50, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Eric Johnson is an American guitarist, vocalist and composer of many genres including rock, blues, jazz, soul, classical and so on. Johnson is a Grammy award winning artist for “Cliffs of Dover” and is inducted in the Guitar Player Gallery of Greats. After many decades, he has continued to release new albums, The Book of Making and Yesterday Meets Today in 2022.
Maker’s Mark: Women’s History Month
When: March 1, 8 – 9 p.m.
Where: Seven Grand, 1855 Blake St. #Suite 160, Denver, CO
Cost: $15, buy tickets here
Lowdown:To kick off the start of Women’s History Month, Seven Grand is celebrating Margie Samuels, one of the women behind Maker’s Mark. Seven Grand is offering a featured menu with Maker’s Mark and Maker’s 46.
“Four More Beers” FlyteCo Brewing Anniversary Party
When: March 2, 6 – 9 p.m.
Where: FlyteCo Brewing, 4499 W. 38th Ave. #101, Denver, CO
Cost: Free
Lowdown: As a celebration of their first location turning four, FlyeteCo Brewing is hosting a four-day party which will include four beer releases, four sandwich specials and four coffee specials. The beer releases include a Guava Milkshake Sour in collaboration with Sunroom Brewing, a Potato Lager made in collaboration with Launch Pad Brewery, a marzen and a Rye IPA. Thursday will feature live music with Brian Connelly, on Friday, they will have karoake, a DJ on Saturday and a “hangover brunch” on Sunday, which will include a four-course brunch and beer pairing ($100).
Cheese Making Class
When:March 3, 3 – 5 p.m.
Where: The Brew Hut, 15120 E. Hampden Ave., Aurora, CO
Cost: $22 – $62, buy tickets here
Lowdown: This Friday at Brew Hut, learn to make fresh mozzarella from scratch through this hands-on class. Next time you decide to have your Italian family or friends over, you will be able to impress them with your knowledge of how to make mozzarella cheese step by step.
The Denver Pancakes & Booze Art Show
When: March 4, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Where: Sports Castle – A Non Plus Ultra Venue, 1000 Broadway, Denver, CO
Cost: $10 – $20, buy tickets here
Lowdown: At this pop up event, free all-u-can-eat pancakes are available while over 100+ local artists exhibit over 750+ pieces of work. Live music from local DJs and music producers will be performed, alongside live body painting. Come feed your heart and mind with art and food this Saturday.
Beer Dinner
When: March 5, 5 p.m.
Where: Goldspot Brewing Company, 4970 Lowell Blvd., Denver, CO
Cost: $85, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Chef Jared has curated an intimate tasting menu paired with brews from Goldspot Brewing Company to explore the history and cultural influences of Colorado’s cuisine. It is a multi-course vegetarian dinner with limited seats.
Uncorked Free Comedy
When: March 1, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver, CO
Cost: Free, reserve a spot here
Lowdown: This week, Steve Gillespie headlines Uncorked. Gillespie has appeared on CONAN, Amazon Prime’s “Inside Joke” and FOX’s “Laughs – All Stars.” Along with Gillespie, Nick Holland, Haley Raven, Jake Tupitza and Kyle Troop will be performing. For a night of free laughs and wine specials, stop into the Infinite Monkey Theorem.
When: March 2, 6 – 9 p.m.
Where: Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden St., Denver, CO
Cost: Free
Lowdown: “A River Flowing Upward” is the newest solo exhibition from Erin Dvorak Clark in conjunction with the Month of Photography. At this opening event, Ratio Beerworks will be providing beer. The exhibition will run through April 2. More information here.
Colfax Art Crawl: Mardi Gras
When: March 3, 6 – 9 p.m.
Where:40 West Arts District, 6501 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood, CO
Cost: Free
Lowdown: Enjoy live music from a marching brass band, wear your colorful beads, eat from onsite food trucks and browse art galleries at this Madi Gras celebration this Friday.
Puff, Pass and Paint
When: March 4, 4 – 5:30 p.m., 6:30 – 8 p.m., 9 – 10:30 p.m.
Where: Puff, Pass and Paint, 1910 S. Cherokee St. Unit A Denver, CO
Cost: $39, buy tickets here
Lowdown: While at Puff, Pass and Paint, you will be guided through step-by-step instructions to create your own art piece or you can choose to follow your own inspirations. All the art supplies that you will need will be provided for (paints, brushes, canvases). You may bring your own alcohol to this 420-friendly event. All guests must be 21+.
The Onesie 5K
When: March 5, 10 a.m.
Where: Blue Moon Brewing Company – RiNo, 3750 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO
Cost: $0 – $53, buy tickets here
Lowdown: The Onesie 5k begins and ends at Blue Moon Brewing Company. Following the run, you will receive a free, local craft brew at the finish line, a choice of a collector’s pint glass or seasonal item from the Brewery Running series, a chance to win door prizes, access to event festivities like live music, food trucks, local vendors and more. The event is untimed and all levels of athleticism are welcome.