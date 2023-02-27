This Week in Concerts – Bruce Springsteen, Wax Tailor, 303 Day and More

Denver’s music scene is thriving, and this week in concerts, there are plenty of events to keep local music fans entertained. From national headliners to local celebrations, Denver has it all.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be performing at Ball Arena, while French producer Wax Tailor takes the stage at The Gothic Theatre. The Bellco Theatre will host “My 2000’s Playlist,” featuring some of your favorite R&B and hip-hop artists.

For those looking to celebrate all things Denver, head to Mission Ballroom or Number Thirty Eight, where Indie 102.3 and KTCL 93.3 will be celebrating 303 Day, a nod to Denver’s area code and its community.

3/2 – Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

3/3 – My 2000’s Playlist

2/28 – Electronic Tuesdays: Alxzndr, Basura and more

3/2 – Seb Wildnlood, Teen Daze and more

3/2 – Medallions, Ill Vandal and more

3/3 – Figure, Coult-45 and more

3/3 – DJ Competition: Subculture, Brze and more

3/4 – Pineapple, Sam Binga and more

3/4 – Wndow, Hith and more

3/2 – Manic Moon, Welcome Back and more

3/3 – Team Nonexistent, Rotten Reputation and more

3/4 – Author of Your Downfall, The Leshen and more

3/1 – Sonreal, Sol

3/2 – Enjambre, Making Movies

3/3 – Otoboke Beaver, Cheap Perfume

3/4 – The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Music of Phish for kids

3/4 – Thee Sacred Souls, Jalen Ngonda

3/2 – The Sweet Lillies, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys and more

3/3 – Collie Buddz, Arise and more

3/3 – Big Something, Sqwerv

3/4 – Big Something, Sqwerv

3/4 – Dack Janiels

3/4 – DJ Susan

2/27 – Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra

3/2 – The Kenny & Amy Show

3/3 – The Delta Sonics

3/4 – Smrt

3/4 – Monique Brooks Roberts

3/4 – Monique Brooks Roberts

2/28 – Cafuné, Bathe

3/2 – Stephen Sanchez, Cece Coakley

3/3 – Stephen Sanchez, Cece Coakley

3/4 – Kolton Moore & The Clever Few, Palmer Anthony

3/5 – Teresa Storch Band, Antonio Lopez and more

3/3 – Cherry St., Alana Mars and more

3/4 – Bleak Mystique, Tonguebyte and more

2/28 – American Authors, Billy Raffoul

3/1 – Mad Caddies, Piñata Protest and more

3/4 – Wax Tailor, Kuf Knotz and more

3/3 – ’90s Country Party with Double Wide

2/27 – Glad Gershevich

3/5 – Randy Ricks & The Rescue Dogs

3/2 – Paul Cherry, The Mattson 2 and more

3/3 – Bad Acid, DJ Wngdu and more

3/4 – Early Moods, Eagle Wing and more

3/5 – Munly & The Lupercalians and more

2/28 – Reaping Asmodeia, Bystander and more

2/28 – Dark Tuesdays: Darkwave, EBM and more music

3/1 – Tezca, Slug City and more

3/2 – All Waffle Trick, Swashbuckling Doctors and more

3/3 – Bass Drum of Death, Have a Rad Day and more

3/4 – Synthwave Saturday Night: DJ Tower, Jay Eric and more

3/3 – DJ Logic, Derek Russo

3/4 – bioLumigen, Soulacybin and more

3/2 – Quarters of Change, Late Night Drive and more

3/3 – Treehouse Set: Brett Fromson

3/3 – Ace Aura, Skybreak and more

3/3 – Treehouse DJ Set: NuLif3

3/4 – Bigfoot Meter, Same Cloth and more

3/4 – Ace Aura, Space Yeti and more

3/4 – Treehouse DJ Set: Co-Line

3/5 – Tonguebyte, Fun Machine and more

3/1 – Vinyl Williams, Presentable Corpse and more

3/2 – Skizzy Mars, Mallory Merk and more

3/3 – Kevin Devine, The New Amsterdams and more

3/4 – Blue Mesa, Your Own Medicine and more

3/5 – Elevated Sickness, Fragile City and more

2/28 – Gideon

3/2 – The Flatliners

3/4 – Club ’90s: BTS Army Rave Night

3/4 – Nox Vahn, Discognition

3/5 – Yoga at Convergence Station: Instructor Blake and DJake

3/3 – 3OH!3: The Maine, Joey Valence & Brae and more

3/4 – OTT, Mark Farina and more

3/1 – Akiko Tsuruga, Jeff Hamilton and more

3/2 – Akiko Tsuruga, Jeff Hamilton and more

3/3 – Wil Swindler Quartet

3/4 – The Derek Banach Quintet

3/5 – Dave Devine Quintet

3/2 – Michael Capshaw, Angie Stevens

3/3 – 303 Day: Indie 102.3 hosts along with Hellocentral, Blankslate and more

3/5 – Sugar Britches

2/27 – Viagra Boys, Spiritual Cramp

3/3 – Elderbrook, Nasaya and more

3/4 – Elderbrook, Nasaya and more

3/3 – Siembra: Tropical Dance Party

2/28 – Rotting Christ, Carach Angren and more

3/3 – Coal Town Reunion EP Release Party, Jesh Yancey & The High Hopes and more

3/4 – Mr. Majestyk’s -Track Revival, Hans Rotenberry

3/5 – Benefit Concert for David Booker

2/28 – Open Mic

3/1 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam

3/2 – DJ Open Decks

3/3 – Elijah Petty & The Part Times, TCA & Something Slight and more

3/4 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: Destiny Shynelle

3/4 – Racyne Parker

3/4 – Slidewok, Tonewood Stringband and more

3/5 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Erin Stereo

2/27 – The Nomadz. Chucky Chuck and more

3/3 – Famous Dex

3/4 – Token

3/3 – Duck Turnstone Release Show with American Culture, Bobby Amulet

2/28 – Cory Branan

3/1 – Western Wednesday

3/2 – Al Olender, Ahna Ell

3/3 – Bad Year, Animal Steel and more

3/4 – Motel Frunz, Chophaüs and more

3/1 – Mod Sun

3/2 – White Reaper

3/3 – Club ’90s: Midnight Memories

3/4 – Lucki

3/2 – Francisco Allendes

3/3 – Cat Dealers

3/4 – YehMe2

3/5 – Equipo Reforzado

2/27 – Open Deck

2/28 – Open Jam

3/1 – Western Wednesdays: Partygoers, Fruit.Loops and more

3/2 – Stoner Pop Takeover: Abrii, F1 Shifty and more

3/3 – Illanthropy, Droptalk and more

3/4 – Underground Springhouse: Dylan Kishner Band, NJ Transit

3/5 – Grgl, Juicy Jesus