This Week in Concerts – Bruce Springsteen, Wax Tailor, 303 Day and More

Denver’s music scene is thriving, and this week in concerts, there are plenty of events to keep local music fans entertained. From national headliners to local celebrations, Denver has it all.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be performing at Ball Arena, while French producer Wax Tailor takes the stage at The Gothic Theatre. The Bellco Theatre will host “My 2000’s Playlist,” featuring some of your favorite R&B and hip-hop artists.
For those looking to celebrate all things Denver, head to Mission Ballroom or Number Thirty Eight, where Indie 102.3 and KTCL 93.3 will be celebrating 303 Day, a nod to Denver’s area code and its community.
Ball Arena
3/2 – Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
Bellco Theatre
3/3 – My 2000’s Playlist
The Black Box
2/28 – Electronic Tuesdays: Alxzndr, Basura and more
3/2 – Seb Wildnlood, Teen Daze and more
3/2 – Medallions, Ill Vandal and more
3/3 – Figure, Coult-45 and more
3/3 – DJ Competition: Subculture, Brze and more
3/4 – Pineapple, Sam Binga and more
3/4 – Wndow, Hith and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
3/2 – Manic Moon, Welcome Back and more
3/3 – Team Nonexistent, Rotten Reputation and more
3/4 – Author of Your Downfall, The Leshen and more
The Bluebird Theater
3/1 – Sonreal, Sol
3/2 – Enjambre, Making Movies
3/3 – Otoboke Beaver, Cheap Perfume
3/4 – The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Music of Phish for kids
3/4 – Thee Sacred Souls, Jalen Ngonda
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
3/2 – The Sweet Lillies, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys and more
3/3 – Collie Buddz, Arise and more
3/3 – Big Something, Sqwerv
3/4 – Big Something, Sqwerv
Club Vinyl
3/4 – Dack Janiels
3/4 – DJ Susan
Dazzle
2/27 – Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra
3/2 – The Kenny & Amy Show
3/3 – The Delta Sonics
3/4 – Smrt
3/4 – Monique Brooks Roberts
Globe Hall
2/28 – Cafuné, Bathe
3/2 – Stephen Sanchez, Cece Coakley
3/3 – Stephen Sanchez, Cece Coakley
3/4 – Kolton Moore & The Clever Few, Palmer Anthony
3/5 – Teresa Storch Band, Antonio Lopez and more
Goosetown Tavern
3/3 – Cherry St., Alana Mars and more
3/4 – Bleak Mystique, Tonguebyte and more
The Gothic Theatre
2/28 – American Authors, Billy Raffoul
3/1 – Mad Caddies, Piñata Protest and more
3/4 – Wax Tailor, Kuf Knotz and more
The Grizzly Rose
3/3 – ’90s Country Party with Double Wide
Herb’s Hideout
2/27 – Glad Gershevich
3/5 – Randy Ricks & The Rescue Dogs
Hi-Dive
3/2 – Paul Cherry, The Mattson 2 and more
3/3 – Bad Acid, DJ Wngdu and more
3/4 – Early Moods, Eagle Wing and more
3/5 – Munly & The Lupercalians and more
HQ
2/28 – Reaping Asmodeia, Bystander and more
2/28 – Dark Tuesdays: Darkwave, EBM and more music
3/1 – Tezca, Slug City and more
3/2 – All Waffle Trick, Swashbuckling Doctors and more
3/3 – Bass Drum of Death, Have a Rad Day and more
3/4 – Synthwave Saturday Night: DJ Tower, Jay Eric and more
Knew Conscious
3/3 – DJ Logic, Derek Russo
3/4 – bioLumigen, Soulacybin and more
Larimer Lounge
3/2 – Quarters of Change, Late Night Drive and more
3/3 – Treehouse Set: Brett Fromson
3/3 – Ace Aura, Skybreak and more
3/3 – Treehouse DJ Set: NuLif3
3/4 – Bigfoot Meter, Same Cloth and more
3/4 – Ace Aura, Space Yeti and more
3/4 – Treehouse DJ Set: Co-Line
3/5 – Tonguebyte, Fun Machine and more
Lost Lake
3/1 – Vinyl Williams, Presentable Corpse and more
3/2 – Skizzy Mars, Mallory Merk and more
3/3 – Kevin Devine, The New Amsterdams and more
3/4 – Blue Mesa, Your Own Medicine and more
3/5 – Elevated Sickness, Fragile City and more
Marquis Theater
2/28 – Gideon
3/2 – The Flatliners
3/4 – Club ’90s: BTS Army Rave Night
Meow Wolf
3/4 – Nox Vahn, Discognition
3/5 – Yoga at Convergence Station: Instructor Blake and DJake
Mission Ballroom
3/3 – 3OH!3: The Maine, Joey Valence & Brae and more
3/4 – OTT, Mark Farina and more
Nocturne
3/1 – Akiko Tsuruga, Jeff Hamilton and more
3/2 – Akiko Tsuruga, Jeff Hamilton and more
3/3 – Wil Swindler Quartet
3/4 – The Derek Banach Quintet
3/5 – Dave Devine Quintet
Number Thirty Eight
3/2 – Michael Capshaw, Angie Stevens
3/3 – 303 Day: Indie 102.3 hosts along with Hellocentral, Blankslate and more
3/5 – Sugar Britches
The Ogden Theatre
2/27 – Viagra Boys, Spiritual Cramp
3/3 – Elderbrook, Nasaya and more
3/4 – Elderbrook, Nasaya and more
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
3/3 – Siembra: Tropical Dance Party
The Oriental Theater
2/28 – Rotting Christ, Carach Angren and more
3/3 – Coal Town Reunion EP Release Party, Jesh Yancey & The High Hopes and more
3/4 – Mr. Majestyk’s -Track Revival, Hans Rotenberry
3/5 – Benefit Concert for David Booker
Roxy Broadway
2/28 – Open Mic
3/1 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam
3/2 – DJ Open Decks
3/3 – Elijah Petty & The Part Times, TCA & Something Slight and more
3/4 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: Destiny Shynelle
3/4 – Racyne Parker
3/4 – Slidewok, Tonewood Stringband and more
3/5 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Erin Stereo
Roxy Theatre
2/27 – The Nomadz. Chucky Chuck and more
3/3 – Famous Dex
3/4 – Token
Seventh Circle Music Collective
3/3 – Duck Turnstone Release Show with American Culture, Bobby Amulet
Skylark Lounge
2/28 – Cory Branan
3/1 – Western Wednesday
3/2 – Al Olender, Ahna Ell
3/3 – Bad Year, Animal Steel and more
3/4 – Motel Frunz, Chophaüs and more
Summit
3/1 – Mod Sun
3/2 – White Reaper
3/3 – Club ’90s: Midnight Memories
3/4 – Lucki
Temple Night Club
3/2 – Francisco Allendes
3/3 – Cat Dealers
3/4 – YehMe2
3/5 – Equipo Reforzado
Your Mom’s House
2/27 – Open Deck
2/28 – Open Jam
3/1 – Western Wednesdays: Partygoers, Fruit.Loops and more
3/2 – Stoner Pop Takeover: Abrii, F1 Shifty and more
3/3 – Illanthropy, Droptalk and more
3/4 – Underground Springhouse: Dylan Kishner Band, NJ Transit
3/5 – Grgl, Juicy Jesus