Unique Things to do in Denver This Weekend 3/8 – 3/12

Lowdown: For International Women’s Day, LUKI is kicking off a new social group. Women were the original brewers in the household before the days of taverns and pubs, LUKI said. LUKI Brewery and owner, Cammy, are hosting a monthly social event celebrating women, craft beer and the brewing scene. The fee includes light snacks and a 10-ounce pour of anything on tap. The group will meet on the first Wednesday of every month.

Lowdown: As part of a series by Black Box, session 002 of Sunday School will center on compression and dynamic processing. Kial will teach the functions of a standard compressor and the differences between a limiter, gate and compressor, and also how ratio, threshold, attack and release times affect gain reduction. All of that and more will be covered at The Black Box’s Sunday School session 002.

Salsa Night When: March 9, 8:30 – 10 p.m. Where: ADOBO, 3109 N. Federal Blvd., Denver, CO Cost: $10, register here Lowdown: Salsa dancing, $2 modelos, $5 margaritas and $1 wings — all available at ADOBO this Thursday. Class registration for salsa dancing begins at 8:30 p.m. and class runs from 8:45 – 9 p.m. After class, enjoy the discounted drinks and snacks.

Mexican Dip Duel With the Team When: March 10, 4 – 6 p.m. Where: Waldschanke Ciders, 4100 Jason St., Denver, CO Cost: $65, register here Lowdown: Blow off some steam with co-workers after a long day at the office with this team building activity by Classpop! You will break into teams while Chef Joshua Elias gets you started making two Mexican dips: a fresh guacamole and salsa. The competition then begins, where teams will use their creativity to come up with a unique flavor blend within the dips given a variety of mix-in ingredients. The dips will be judged on creativity, appearance and taste. This event requires a minimum of 10 people per group.

Denver Luck Of The Irish St Patrick’s Day Weekend Bar Crawl

When: March 11, 1 – 8 p.m.

Where: Pour House on Market + Various Venues, 1410 Market St., Denver, CO

Cost: $14.99, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Denver Luck Of The Irish St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Bar Crawl is a nationwide annual event where you will visit over four venues, receive up to 50% off exclusive drink specials and 20% off select food specials, try holiday themed drinks, enjoy live music and more. Wear your green apparel, golden boots and meet your friends at the end of the rainbow this Saturday to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day.

Slater’s 50/50 Denver

When: March 12, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Slater’s 50/50, 3600 Blake St., Denver, CO

Cost: Price varies, make a reservation here

Lowdown: As part of Denver Restaurant Week from March 3 – 12, Slater’s 50/50 is offering a $25 three-course menu, including: bacon mac and cheese balls or sweet and spicy cauliflower; an Original 50/50 Burger with fries, the Lone Star Smoke Burger with fries, Rosemary Turkey Burger with sweet potato fries or eat your veggies with fries; and bacon brownie a la mode.