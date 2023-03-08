Unique Things to do in Denver This Weekend 3/8 – 3/12

Bryce Vine
When: March 8, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.
Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver, CO
Cost: $80+, buy tickets here
Lowdown: This Wednesday at the Ogden, Bryce Vine is joined by BLAck pARty, a musician from Arkansas for his Serotonin Tour. Vine broke through in 2019 with his hit “Drew Barrymore” and has continued to release new music, with his latest being “Gold Rush.”
Steve Aoki
When: March 9, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m.
Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO
Cost: $40 – $200, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Steve Aoki is a two time Grammy nominated American DJ and music producer heading to Mission Ballroom for his HIROQUEST: GENESIS TOUR. He will be joined by 4B for a back to back set with JST JR, as well as DJ sets from Regard and Bok Nero. Aoki has been DJing since 1996 when he created his label, Dim Mak Records, at 19.
Of The Trees
When: March 10, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO
Cost: $45 – $65, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Tyler Coombs, better known by his stage name Of The Trees, is a bass music producer and visual artist originally from Maine. This Friday, Of The Trees presents Codex Natura with a DJ set from Com Truise, Catching Flies, parkbreezy and Digital Vagabond.
Twiddle
When: March 11, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.
Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver, CO
Cost: $36, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Twiddle is a jam band that has been touring for 18 years. Last year, the band announced their indefinite hiatus and final tour, Distance Makes The Heart. Twiddle is spending two of their last three nights of tour at Denver’s Ogden Theatre joined by Eggy.
Sunday School with Kial
When: March 12, 4 – 6:15 p.m.
Where: The Black Box Studio, 314 E. 13th Ave., Denver, CO
Cost: $30, buy tickets here
Lowdown: As part of a series by Black Box, session 002 of Sunday School will center on compression and dynamic processing. Kial will teach the functions of a standard compressor and the differences between a limiter, gate and compressor, and also how ratio, threshold, attack and release times affect gain reduction. All of that and more will be covered at The Black Box’s Sunday School session 002.
LUKI Ale-Wives
When: March 8, 6 – 9 p.m.
Where: LUKI Brewery, 14715 W. 64th Ave. Units A&B, Arvaada, CO
Cost: $5, RVSP here
Lowdown: For International Women’s Day, LUKI is kicking off a new social group. Women were the original brewers in the household before the days of taverns and pubs, LUKI said. LUKI Brewery and owner, Cammy, are hosting a monthly social event celebrating women, craft beer and the brewing scene. The fee includes light snacks and a 10-ounce pour of anything on tap. The group will meet on the first Wednesday of every month.
Salsa Night
When: March 9, 8:30 – 10 p.m.
Where: ADOBO, 3109 N. Federal Blvd., Denver, CO
Cost: $10, register here
Lowdown: Salsa dancing, $2 modelos, $5 margaritas and $1 wings — all available at ADOBO this Thursday. Class registration for salsa dancing begins at 8:30 p.m. and class runs from 8:45 – 9 p.m. After class, enjoy the discounted drinks and snacks.
Mexican Dip Duel With the Team
When: March 10, 4 – 6 p.m.
Where: Waldschanke Ciders, 4100 Jason St., Denver, CO
Cost: $65, register here
Lowdown: Blow off some steam with co-workers after a long day at the office with this team building activity by Classpop! You will break into teams while Chef Joshua Elias gets you started making two Mexican dips: a fresh guacamole and salsa. The competition then begins, where teams will use their creativity to come up with a unique flavor blend within the dips given a variety of mix-in ingredients. The dips will be judged on creativity, appearance and taste. This event requires a minimum of 10 people per group.
Denver Luck Of The Irish St Patrick’s Day Weekend Bar Crawl
When: March 11, 1 – 8 p.m.
Where: Pour House on Market + Various Venues, 1410 Market St., Denver, CO
Cost: $14.99, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Denver Luck Of The Irish St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Bar Crawl is a nationwide annual event where you will visit over four venues, receive up to 50% off exclusive drink specials and 20% off select food specials, try holiday themed drinks, enjoy live music and more. Wear your green apparel, golden boots and meet your friends at the end of the rainbow this Saturday to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day.
Slater’s 50/50 Denver
When: March 12, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: Slater’s 50/50, 3600 Blake St., Denver, CO
Cost: Price varies, make a reservation here
Lowdown: As part of Denver Restaurant Week from March 3 – 12, Slater’s 50/50 is offering a $25 three-course menu, including: bacon mac and cheese balls or sweet and spicy cauliflower; an Original 50/50 Burger with fries, the Lone Star Smoke Burger with fries, Rosemary Turkey Burger with sweet potato fries or eat your veggies with fries; and bacon brownie a la mode.
Shen Yun
When: March 8, 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Buell Theatre at DPAC, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, CO
Cost: $80 – $180, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Shen Yun is a classical Chinese dance company that has performed around the world for over a decade to sold-out audiences. They use a blend of performing arts, costuming, high-tech backdrops and an orchestra to tell the story of ancient China. The duration is approximately two hours, including a 15 minute intermission.
Geoff Tice
Lowdown: Geoff Tice is a Denver based comedian, writer, podcaster, actor and artist. He also hosted Comedy Central’s South Park 25th Anniversary Tailgate at Red Rocks. Tice is making his Comedy Works headline debut this Thursday. He is also celebrating the release of his children’s book The Eleven Evelyns, that he wrote and illustrated for his daughter.
Jurassic Quest
When: March 10, doors open 12 p.m.
Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, CO
Cost: $27.51, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Jurassic Quest is the world’s largest, most popular dinosaur event on tour, and it is coming to the Colorado Convention Center for three days beginning this Friday. Jurassic Quest is bringing over 100 life-size animatronic dinosaurs, a 50-foot long Megalodon, dinosaur rides, a fossil dig, animal art tattoos, inflatables, crafts, games and more.
Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade
When: March 11, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Where: Starts on Wynkoop at 19th St., turns down 17th St. in front of Denver Union Station, then turns northeast down Blake Street, proceeding to 27th St.
Cost: Free
Lowdown: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and the luck of the Irish, starting off with Denver’s downtown parade. Afterwards, enjoy a drink or meal at any one of the restaurants along the road.
2023 Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival
When: March 12, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Denver Sie Center & Denver Botanic Gardens: 2150 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO & 1085 York St., Denver, CO
Cost: $15+, buy tickets here
Lowdown: The Dragon Boat Film Festival is the only all Asian and Asian American film festival in Colorado. On Sunday, the Community Conversation: Celebrating the Stories of Our Multiracial AAPI Community, the Emerging Artist Showcase and Closing Night: I Am What I Am will be featured throughout the day. Join Denver Film and Dragon Boat as they host screenings, receptions, conversations, special events and more with the theme of “Celebrating Our Stories.”
The Resale Stylist x Marmalade Lounge: In-Person Workshop
When: March 9, 5:30 – 7 p.m.
Where: Marmalade Lounge, Alley Entrance, 5665 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, CO
Cost: $30, buy tickets here
Lowdown: Resale stylist Emily K. Schwartz is hosting a live workshop to talk about fashion, how to shop smarter, feel good in your clothes and earn extra pocket change. Mingle, sip on a cocktail and meet other fashion resale enthusiasts. Schwartz writes and speaks on fashion resale and circular fashion regularly, with bylines and expert attribution in allure.com, Utah Business, Hello Giggles and more.
Kate + Grace Boutique Sip n’ Shop Party
When: March 12, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: Cobalt Workspaces, 59 West Floyd Ave., Englewood, CO
Cost: Free, reserve a spot here
Lowdown: Join Kate + Grace Boutique, Sweet P Bakeshop by Shelby, LINK X LOU by Cat and Floral Arrangements by Jill for the launching of the spring line and a sip n’ shop.