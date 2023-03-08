Unique Things to do in Denver This Weekend 3/8 – 3/12

Lowdown: Geoff Tice is a Denver based comedian, writer, podcaster, actor and artist. He also hosted Comedy Central’s South Park 25th Anniversary Tailgate at Red Rocks. Tice is making his Comedy Works headline debut this Thursday. He is also celebrating the release of his children’s book The Eleven Evelyns, that he wrote and illustrated for his daughter.

Jurassic Quest

When: March 10, doors open 12 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $27.51, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Jurassic Quest is the world’s largest, most popular dinosaur event on tour, and it is coming to the Colorado Convention Center for three days beginning this Friday. Jurassic Quest is bringing over 100 life-size animatronic dinosaurs, a 50-foot long Megalodon, dinosaur rides, a fossil dig, animal art tattoos, inflatables, crafts, games and more.

Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: March 11, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Starts on Wynkoop at 19th St., turns down 17th St. in front of Denver Union Station, then turns northeast down Blake Street, proceeding to 27th St.

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and the luck of the Irish, starting off with Denver’s downtown parade. Afterwards, enjoy a drink or meal at any one of the restaurants along the road.