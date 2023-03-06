This Week in Concerts – Young Nudy, Inner Wave, Anané and More

This week in concerts, get ready to vibe out with all your favorite artists. As we approach International Women’s Month, we encourage you to support local female artists in your community.

This week we have some exciting shows lined up. The Bluebird Theater is hosting Inner Wave on Thursday, March 9th On Saturday, March 11th, Young Nudy will be performing at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom. DJ and Producer, Anané, will also be rocking the dance floor at Bar Standard on March 10th, so be sure to grab tickets if you haven’t already.

Meanwhile, head to Dazzle this month for dinner and live music featuring a “women-centric” lineup of female instrumentalists. For a full list of shows and events, visit 303 Magazine and stay up to date with the latest music news.

3/10 – Anané

3/10 – CO Middle All State Choir

3/11 – Marco Antonio Solis

3/12 – Marco Antonio Solis

3/7 – Electronic Tuesdays: Kahn, February Winner Showcase

3/9 – Øst, CIci and more

3/9 – Too Into It, Vizitor and more

3/10 – Widow, Die By The Sword and more

3/11 – Coco Bryce, DJ Scam and more

3/11 – Alex Unger, Regular Ass Dude and more

3/12 – Kial

3/10 – Brknvsn, Strange Ways and more

3/8 – Chiiild, Isaia Huron

3/9 – Inner Wave

3/10 – Sultan + Shepard

3/11 – We Are The Union, Catbite and more

3/7 – Thouxanbanfauni, Jerney and more

3/9 – Shift, Since Juleye Live Band and more

3/10 – George Porter Jr & RunninPardners, Jon Cleary and more

3/10 – Electric Kif, Matt Weiman Band and more

3/11 – The Collection, Mom Rock and more

3/11 – Young Nudy

3/11 – Shouse

3/11 – Bass Ops: Tape B

3/7 – Tenia Wilson

3/8 – ReSound Quintet String Quartet

3/9 – Miguel Ezpinoza

3/10 – The Matt Skellenger Group

3/11 – Brad Miller, Thomas Pridgen and more

3/6 – Parov Stelar

3/8 – Hardy

3/10 – August Burns Red

3/12 – Wizkid

3/7 – Trousdale, Sophie Holohan

3/9 – Bad Bunny Bday Bash

3/10 – Riz La Vie, Johan Lenox and more

3/11 – King Tuff, Tchotchke and more

3/12 – Cody Sisters, Alexa Wildish and more

3/7 – Turn Up Tuesday

3/9 – Better Weather, Assistance

3/11 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society

3/12 – Happy Cellar Bizarre, Hawt Mess Burlesque

3/10 – Mike Ryan

3/11 – Easton Corbin

3/12 – Erik Boa

3/8 – Laurie Michelle, Hannah Somano and more

3/9 – Scott Bartlett, Rick Monroe

3/9 – Clem Snide, Roger Green

3/10 – Gata Galactica, Don Chicharrón and more

3/11 – Down Time, The Mañanas and more

3/7 – Dark Tuesdays

3/10 – Soulfly, Bodybox

3/11 – Mile High Soul Club

3/10 – Miguel Migs, Greg Eversoul and more

3/11 – Bluetech, Rafeeki and more

3/7 – Carlie Hanson, Halo Boy and more

3/9 – Tisoki, Veltri and more

3/10 – Sultan + Shephard After Party with Stllr, Tasba and more

3/11 – Open House: Dwerk, Martini Class and more

3/11 – Open House: Fër, Shor and more

3/11 – Treehouse DJ Set: DJ Ensueño

3/9 – Desperate Electric, The Original Ills and more

3/10 – Los Toms, Dry Ice and more

3/11 – S.G. Goodman, Marina Allen

3/12 – Olen & Cinders

3/7 – Maddie Zahm

3/8 – Chappell Roan

3/9 – Winston Surfshirt

3/10 – N8NoFace

3/11 – The Spill Canvas

3/12 -Free Throw

3/10 – The Great Bingo Revival, Fort Know Five

3/11 – Dirtybird Players, Claude Vonstroke and more

3/7 – Pup, Joyce Manor and more

3/9 – Steve Aoki, JST Jr and more

3/10 – Of The Trees, Com Truise and more

3/11 – Wooli, William Black and more

3/10 – Wil Swindler Quartet

3/11 – The Derek Banach Quintet

3/12 – Dave Devine Quintet

3/10 – DJ Ontoneyo

3/11 – DJ Ginger Perry, DJ Hermantra

3/12 – Volo End of Season Party: Jake Leg

3/8 – Bryce Vine, BLAck pARty

3/9 – Badflower, Des Rocs and more

3/10 – Twiddle, Banshee Tree

3/11 – Twiddle, Eggy

3/10 – Nelli, Scarien

3/11 – Bey Night 2

3/7 – Drug Church, Prince Daddy & The Hyena

3/10 – Freddy Jones Band, Hazel Miller

3/11 – The Iron Maidens, The Blackouts

3/7 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic

3/8 – Live Jazz & Open Jazz Jam

3/9 – Rampart Street Stompers

3/10 – Many Mountains

3/10 – Kaepora, Yabird and more

3/11 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Matthew Parrish

3/11 – Louise Lately

3/11 – Salads & Sunbeams, Gabriel Albelo & The Midnight Temples Band and more

3/12 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Ginger Perry

3/10 – FloJo

3/11 – The Shredders

3/12 – Lil Maru

3/6 – The Littles Man Band, Wicked Bears and more

3/8 – TimexHeist, fishlegs and more

3/10 – Totam Sham, Proton and more

3/10 – Modular Synth Night: Love Cosmic Love, Enemy Sender and more

3/11 – Treehouse Sanctum, Kevin Daniel and more

3/7 – DVSN

3/9 – NAV

3/10 – Elle King

3/11 – The Wonder Years, Hot Mulligan

3/9 – Space 92

3/10 – reel mood.

3/11 – Stella Bossi

3/6 – Sandose, Simfonix and more

3/7 – Open Jam

3/8 – 2 Seconds to Denver: Psychotic Centennial, Bruce Wayne Carl

3/9 – PsyberOptics Vol II: Ulixx, Mantra and more

3/10 – SkullkiD and Tina Vean’s Birthday Bash: Tee Kay, Christopher Linan and more

3/11 – The Last Revel, Bottlerocket Hurricane and more

3/12 – Go Major