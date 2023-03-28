Learn How Ida+Moon Prioritizes Quality Over Quantity

Ida+Moon, founded by Hannah Thurston, is a sustainable fashion brand that takes its name from the goddesses of the earth and the moon. Thurston has been working in the fashion industry for over 10 years. Ida+Moon began as a jewelry side project around 2014 and wasn’t until 2018 that Ida+Moon really began. Thurston, a passionate designer with a love for creating beautiful and eco-friendly clothing, draws inspiration from the timeless and effortless beauty of West America’s natural world, which is reflected in her designs and styling.

“Nature is my forever muse. The colors and textures found in nature along with the healing power and energy,” said Thurston. Ida+Moon’s pieces are designed to foster a sense of connection with the environment, taking inspiration from nature while embodying a timeless and versatile aesthetic. The brand prioritizes quality over quantity, creating clothing that is built to last for years and reducing the need for frequent replacements.

Ida+Moon’s focus is on creating fashion that is not only stylish but also sustainable, with a commitment to reducing the environmental impact of the fashion industry. Vintage and antique pieces serve as their primary inspiration.

“I collect antique Edwardian clothing in my personal collection for my shop, I am constantly amazed by not only the beauty but that these garments have stood the test of time, dating back to the 1800s,” said Thurston. “As I build my line, I create heirlooms that are versatile and that will also stand the test of time.” Drawing from this inspiration, Ida+Moon designs and produces heirloom-quality pieces that are unique and built to last. All pieces are created in Colorado, with a slow-living ethos and a focus on daily rituals. Ida+Moon’s mission is to breathe new life into vintage clothing, crafting pieces that can be cherished and worn daily as part of life’s journey.

Ida+Moon utilize a range of herbs, roots, flowers and minerals to botanically dye and sun-dry their pieces. Their vintage collection is sourced from their travels and revived with natural dyes, while their leathers are hand-sewn using natural hides. By employing sustainable materials, ethical labor practices and timeless designs, they are contributing to a more responsible and sustainable fashion industry.

